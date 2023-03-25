Nidhi Nambiar on being a part of the Summer Performing Arts with Juilliard programme

March 25, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Going into the Summer Performing Arts with Juilliard, I had no clue what to expect. Stage combat? I thought I had heard it wrong. Was I going to learn karate during a drama programme? Anything that requires physical effort is not my cup of tea. But we started with learning the basics: the fighting stance, advance and retreat. I loathed it, mostly because I had to squat for a full five minutes. But then I received a blessing: a punch. Literally. I saw my drama teacher demonstrate how to punch someone without actually hurting them and was amazed. From the right angle, it looked realistic, like the actor was actually being physically assaulted. But if moved just a bit to the side, the illusion was shattered. There were times when it looked so real that I covered my eyes, despite knowing it was all acting.

In eight years of studying the craft of theatre, I hadn’t been able to learn much beyond communicating with my body and “channelling my emotions into a character”. Learning stage combat and several other skills at Juilliard’s Summer Performing Arts programme shook me out of my mundane drama practice. It made me realise that there was so much more that could help me hone my art. Punching someone in the stomach, jabbing them in the face, dragging them across the floor by their hair, to actually kicking them in the face and knocking them out... all without actually hurting them was just the beginning.

Going with the flow

Another fascinating technique was “masks”. I had not thought of masks as part of theatre and realised how little I knew about different types of theatre. The studio had a white table covered with peculiar-looking masks, most looking very unrealistic, with odd moustaches in different colours and even stranger expressions. We learnt how to handle and clean masks; the correct way to hold them and, more importantly, the incorrect way of doing that.

The next day, we wore the masks and created our own characters around them. We explored the character’s body language, personality, expressions, and reactions to situations. It was entertaining to watch my peers walk around with their over-exaggerated expressions, odd postures, and extremely confusing voices. I noticed that, despite a few similar attributes, no two characters were the same. Each character seemed real, not an imaginary one made up by a teenager. This exercise taught me to use body language and voice to communicate, even when my face is covered with a mask.

Another thrilling experience was the “imaginative acting” module. When we entered our studio, we were asked to lie flat on our backs. Our teacher then asked us to visualise ourselves on the banks of a shining river, to see the fish, and hear the birds. Suddenly we dove into the river and realised that we could breathe underwater. We now had to act out what we would do in such a situation. I realised that each person’s acting was different; no two people reacted the same. Each one was unique; some effortlessly and other trying to think of ways to be different. It was very calming and we were all relaxed and at peace in the end. The purpose was to help us understand the importance of exploring one’s imagination, following our gut and breaking free from cliches.

The Juilliard experience introduced me to the magnitude of technique in performance. How will this course help me? As an IGCSE drama student, I have already managed to enhance my performance and also teach others by using these techniques. I used masks to switch between characters, stage combat to portray an abusive relationship and imaginative thinking to get into the skin of a character.

The writer is a Class 10 student of The International School, Bengaluru.