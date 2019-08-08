Exploring careers in sports technology

The rapid advancement of technology has paved the way for cutting-edge innovations in diverse fields and sports is no exception. The inaugural edition of Nexuz, a platform to explore and showcase technological developments, this year aims to look at modern application of engineering in the field of sports and examine job opportunities in sports technology.

The two-day event, hosted conjointly by Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology (MBCET), Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Karyavattom, and the London-headquartered Institution of Engineering and Technology, will be held at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar, Nalanchira, on August 16 and 17.

“It’s an opportunity for engineering students and graduates or anyone with technical expertise to explore career opportunities in sports. The event features talks by industry experts, exhibition, paper presentations, project and idea proposals on varied topics such as sports nutrition,” says Gowrie Murali, a student coordinator of Nexus 19: International Summit on Applications of Engineering in Sports. Among the speakers are physical literacy and sports excellence promoter Malik, sports medicine physician Sidharth J Unnithan, and founder of start-up Diet Unlimited Laxmi Sri Pandrala. Para taekwondo player Sujina S Babu and national arm wrestler Joby Mathew are among the delegates speaking about their sporting experiences. Panel discussions will focus on some of the shortcomings in the sports sector and country and explore solutions to move towards a better sporting culture.

School students can pitch their ideas in sports technology during the ‘Young Presenter’ session. As part of creating awareness, Nexuz 19 Sports Week is on till August 10 at MBCET.

“Technology has become universal. In India, its application in sports is only catching up, whereas many Western countries are leveraging it to better analyse and improve performances of sports-persons. There’s also scope for a lot of research work. Many goods and sports equipment are imported here and setting up an indigenous infrastructure will help cut costs and facilitate better access. This year’s Nexuz is a small step towards creating our own technical talent pool,” says Jomole Joseph, a Nexuz general convener and a faculty member with Electrical Department at MBCET.

The exhibition features sports gadgets and devices apart from showcasing research work done by teachers and students and projects in the field of sports. LNCPE will be displaying some of the modern equipment in its possession that are used in the understanding of sports science.

“From our departments Exercise Physiology, Anthropometry, Sports Psychology and Biomechanics, we’ll be exhibiting equipment such as cycle ergometer, bioscan, BMI machine, anthropometric kit, reaction time apparatus and so on,” says Joselet Charles, general convenor of Nexuz from LNCPE.

To register, log on to www.nexuz.in.