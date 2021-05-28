Save the date: May 28, 2021

News on admissions, scholarships and more

M.Sc. Robotics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc. Robotics course starting September 2021. Learn about sensing and perception, cognition and autonomy, control and planning and robotic devices and systems.

Duration: 12 months

Eligibility: minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university in a numerate subject such as Engineering Mathematics or Physical Sciences. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fees: £24,950 (Overseas 2021 annual fee)

https://bit.ly/3hX9cEU

M.BA (Law)

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University invites applications for the two-year MBA (Law) at School of Business Management (SBM), at its Mumbai campus.

Eligibility: An applicant must have an LL.B. degree from a recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks. Candidates who have passed the Chartered Accountancy examination conducted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company Secretary examination conducted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or the Cost Accountancy examination conducted by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India are also eligible. Candidates have to pass written tests, conducted by NMIMS. Alternatively, candidates with GMAT score of 600 and above (GMAT score of last five years will be considered) or candidates with a score of 200 and above in NMAT by GMAC for 2020 admissions will be considered. Selected candidates will be called for a personal interview.

https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-law

MSc Advanced Immunology

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Advanced Immunology course starting in September 2021.

Duration: One year

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree or overseas equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline and minimum IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £21,300 (international students 2021/22)

https://bit.ly/3hUZdA7

Master of Public Health in Health Systems Administration & Global Health Leadership

University of Haifa, Israel, invites application for Master of Public Health in Health Systems Administration & Global Health Leadership. The programme is accredited by CEPH (Council on Education for Public Health).

Eligibility: Open to all students who have obtained or are about to obtain a completed undergraduate degree with a GPA of 3.0 or 80% average, or equivalent grade average with a recommended band of 6.5 or above in IELTS (TOEFL 89). Students seeking admission are expected to provide information about their motivation that inspired their interest in Public Health and/or health administration and how their academics will contribute to the Public Health community.

Deadline: May 31

https://globalhealthleadership.haifa.ac.il/

Mechatronics Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its newly launched Master’s programme in Mechatronics Engineering offered by the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. in Engineering, Physics, or Computer Science from an accredited institution at a minimum GPA of 80/100. A TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required.

Deadline: June 30

Fee: Approximately $5000 (USD)

Scholarships: https://bit.ly/3uqfZcQ

https://bit.ly/3foaTtu

Undergraduate Programmes in Management, Commerce and Finance

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, a legacy institution with a reputation for academic excellence, invites applications for undergraduate courses at Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMSOC) in Mumbai and School of Commerce (SOC) in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Dhule, Navi Mumbai &Chandigarh. The programmes on offer are BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B.Com. (Hons.).

Eligibility: A candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and obtained a minimum of 60% aggregate marks to be eligible to BBA/B.Sc. Finance & B. Com (Hons) programmes. Mathematics or Statistics at 10+2 or equivalent examination is mandatory for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses. Selected applicants will have to appear for NMIMS-NPAT 2021. Admissions will be based on merit.

Register: www.nmimsnpat.in

Scholarship

University of Hull, the U.K., is offering the GREAT Scholarship 2021 for Indian students to study a full-time, postgraduate taught course of value £10,000 starting in September 2021 in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign.

Eligibility: The apllicant should be an Indian national and hold a passport from the country; have received an offer of study on a postgraduate taught degree programme at the University of Hull; have achieved, or working towards, a 2:1 or equivalent grade in their undergraduate programme recognised by the University of Hull; have achieved IELTS 6.5 overall, with 5.5 in each skill or equivalent before the application deadline; have not previously studied in the UK; have completed a University of Hull – GREAT Scholarship 2021 application form.

Deadline: May 31

Apply: https://hubs.formstack.com/forms/great_scholarship_2021

Future News Worldwide 2021

Applications are now open for Future News Worldwide 2021, an international online conference run by the British Council in partnership with some of the world’s leading media organisations. The theme is ‘Climate, COVID-19 and the rise of disinformation: how journalism can best serve a world in crisis’ and there are 100 places available for young student bloggers, vloggers, photojournalists, and reporters from across the globe. Last date to apply June 8, 2021. For more details and to apply, visit www.britishcouncil.org/future-news-worldwide