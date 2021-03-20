Save the date

Which colleges have opened admissions and for which courses? Find out...

JD Institute of Fashion Technology

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has commenced registration for the academic year 2021-22 for its Undergraduate, Post-graduate and Diploma programmes.

Eligibility: For Undergraduate and Diploma programmes, students can seek admissions on the basis of their Class 12 results from a recognised board. For Master’s programmes, students should have completed their graduation from a recognised university. There are no entrance exams and admission is based on merit.

Deadline: May 31

https://bit.ly/3eQGtQL

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened admissions for its B.Tech. programmes in Robotics and Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Technology and more.

Eligibility: Students have to take the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE), or Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE) or JEE Mains 2021 or SAT or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE). The eligibility is Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

https://bit.ly/3vAMwyF

IIIT-Delhi

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) invites applications for Ph.D. programmes in Computational Biology (CB), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Human-Centred Design (HCD), Mathematics (Maths), and Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH).

Deadline: April 4

https://bit.ly/30URKr0

Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites online applications for its diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management & Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities & Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism & Hotel Management, Medical & Allied Sciences, Basic & Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses.

Eligibility: Applicants who have passed or will appear for the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board. For diploma programmes, students are required to have passed the Class X examination from any state or central board.

Deadline: June30

https://bit.ly/3bWiWfa

Ben-Gurion University, Israel

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for the second online edition of its one-month Global Health International Summer Programme, about various aspects of global health decision making, such as globalisation, ethics, migration, and case studies.

Eligibility: Students in their third year (or higher) of Bachelor’s degree, or pursuing their Master’s degree or Ph.D. in the fields of Health Sciences or Social Sciences and health professionals with interest in Public Policy and Health Economics. English proficiency required.

Deadline: April 20

https://bit.ly/3tALLEe