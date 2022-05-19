News from world of education - May 19, 2022

May 19, 2022 10:08 IST

Information on admissions, courses and events in schools and colleges

Ph.D. programme admissions

FLAME University has opened its July 2022 intake for Ph.D. programmes in the areas of Data Science, Economics, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Management, Psychology, and Sociology. The process involves an entrance test and an interview. Entrance test requirements will be waived for applicants who have cleared national-level tests like CSIR/UGC – NET/JRF. Last date to apply is May 22. Visit https://bit.ly/3z0EtzB for details

Noida International University (NIU) has opened admissions to its full-time and part-time Ph.D. programme for the academic session 2022-23 as per the UGC norms. Last date to apply is July 15 and the entrance exam will be held on July 31. For details visit https://admissions.niu.edu.in/

Clever Harvey partners with Kellogg’s

Clever Harvey has partnered with Kellogg’s to launch an industry-certified course ‘Junior MBA Branding & Design’ for high school students (Class VIII to XII). The 15-day programme gives students hands-on exposure as they solve an industry project from Kellogg’s. More details at https://cleverharvey.com/juniormba-design-branding-program-details/

WWI announces entrance exam date

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for the May entrance exams for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma courses for Filmmaking, Acting, Animation & Game Design, Media and Communication, Fashion and Costume Design, Visual Communication Design, Music, Event Management and Sports and Esports Management. Last date to register is May 23. The entrance exam will be held on May 26. Visit www.whistlingwoods.net for details

SGU Grenada partners with Ramaiah Group

St. George’s University, Grenada, in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, invites applications for entry to its September 2022 class from prospective medical students. SGU, in association with Ramaiah, offers a five-year Medical Degree Pathway where students can complete their first year of the pathway in India, the second year either at Northumbria University in the UK, or at SGU’s True Blue campus in Grenada, the third year in Grenada, and the last two years doing their clinical rotations either in the US or in the UK. Visit https://www.ramaiah-india.org/partnerships/ for more.

Edu Brain Academy opens admissions

The Edu Brain Academy announced opening of admissions at the Edu Brain Academy School of Design for UG, PG and diploma-level courses in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture, Hotel Management & Design. There is no entrance exam. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and merit. Last date to apply is June 15. For more details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Book on Brand Management

Oxford University Press India (OUPI) recently launched the second edition of Professor Dr. Kirti Dutta’s Brand Management: Principles and Practices by. This comprehensive textbook explores the core concepts of branding and illustrates them through numerous real-life examples, chapter-end case studies, images, and videos. It is designed especially for students of postgraduate management programmes specialising in marketing.

Symposium on Polymer Science and Technology

Somaiya Vidyavihar University organised a two-day national symposium on Polymer Science and Technology in collaboration with the Society of Polymer Science India (SPSI) and the Department of Polymer Science, S.K. Somaiya College. Prof. M M Sharma, FRS Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, gave the inaugural address, which was followed by by keynote speeches from Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, FRS Former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi; Ashwin Dani, Director, Asian Paints, Mumbai; Prof. S. Ramakrishnan, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Dr. Ashish K. Lele, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune.

Intercollege festival held

Sankara College of Optometry, Bengaluru, hosted ‘Reflektionz’, a national intercollegiate cultural festival recently. Around 500 students from optometry colleges across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated. Students showcased their talents through a variety of literary, cultural and performing arts events.

Woxsen University sets up Bloomberg Finance Lab

Woxsen University, Hyderabad, announced the setup of Bloomberg Finance Lab at its campus, which would house 20 Bloomberg Terminals. The Bloomberg Finance Lab will serve as a resource for both students and professors. It will enable students to become familiar with tools used in financial services and reinforce classroom theory, while professors can use advanced data and analytics on the Bloomberg Terminal to further their own research.

Solar Decathlon India announces winners

Solar Decathlon India 2021-22 announced this year’s winners through a virtual event recently. Aaswath Raman, Assistant Professor of Material Science and Engineering at UCLA, delivered the keynote address. Team Ecocult from RV College of Architecture and RV College of Engineering was the grand winner.

IMS Ghaziabad hosts Odyssey

IMS Ghaziabad recently hosted “Odyssey”, a farewell for the PGDM batch of 2020-22. The batch of 2021-23 put on a scintillating cultural performance for their seniors. Urvashi Makkar, director, extended her best wishes to the outgoing batch.

White paper on higher education in India

Pearson and the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) have collaboratively released a white paper titled ‘Supporting India’s Higher Education Sector Transformation’. The paper identifies key opportunities and growth areas for Higher Education in the country, asserting that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be a potential game-changer for students and higher education institutions alike.

Successful placements

N oida International University (NIU) has seen 95% of its students being placed successfully during the campus recruitment. Companies like Max Healthcare, PayTm, HDFC, BYJU’s, Spice Jet, Just Dial, IBS India Rose International, Tech Buddies IT Pvt Ltd, Sirius Food Pvt Ltd, Kailash Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Cloud 9 hospital among others participated.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has completed its placement drive for AY 2022 with 99.15% of the batch finding jobs with industry leaders. Companies that participated included Amazon, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Technologies, Bennet & Coleman, IDFC First Bank, DHL Express, TCS, Vedanta and Deloitte.

Samsung Smart Schools inaugurated

Samsung recently inaugurated its global citizenship program Samsung Smart School at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Patna, Bihar. The programme aims to provide digital learning opportunities to students and improve their learning abilities. Samsung is also training teachers to enhance their interactive teaching methods.

AI Hackathon

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, in partnership with Innovation Incubator, recently organised an Artificial Intelligence Hackathon in its Bengaluru campus from more than 14 teams comprising of 60 students in the Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, M.Tech. and MBA. The winners were Team Geekolution, led by Anwar Nadaf, Bhushan Jawre, Sushmitha R., E.Vaan Amuthu and Vishvesh Pathak.

Felicitating the winners of KIUG

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) emerged the winner in the recently concluded second edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 by winning 32 medals, including 20 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze. A felicitation ceremony was held recently and awards were announced for the winners. Dr. C.G. Krishnadas Nair, Principal Advisor, JAIN (Deemed–to–be–University) was the guest of honour at the event.

Amity’s ALS in IIRF Ranking

Amity University Mumbai’s Amity Law School (ALS) has secured 15th place in the Top 50 Law Colleges (Private) in India and the fourth in the State of Maharashtra in the IIRF Ranking 2022. It had an overall index score of 67.17% and got 76.9% in teaching learning resources and 78% for innovation.

Indian students at International Olympiads

Amritansh Nigam and Tanishka Kabra, students of Aakash+BYJU’S, will represent India in the International Biology Olympiad 2022 to be held in Armenia and the International Chemistry Olympiad 2022 China respectively. The students have been selected by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) to represent India after their performance in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier Examination 2022. Aakash+BYJU’S also had 569 students qualify in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier Examination in Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Junior Science.

Pearl Academy hosts Portfolio

Students of Pearl Academy showcased a range of innovative projects and creative work at Portfolio 2022. The event was inaugurated by actor-producer Boman Irani. Actor Fardeen Khan was the Guest of Honour at the fashion show, which was attended by designers Shaahid Amir and Narendra Kumar. The event also had a panel discussion on The Future of Media and Entertainment Business in Metaverse.

Students produce song on pandemic experiences

Class 10 students of The Academy School have written, composed and performed a song on their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song was written and composed by Aaron Winget and performed along with Aryan Nair and Anuvansh Chaudhary. The school decided to encourage the students by producing the song, which is being done at Sound Silence Studios.

Celebrating multiculturalism

Canadian International School, Bengaluru, hosted its annual Multicultural Day to celebrate the global society made of staff and families from more than 30 nationalities at CIS. Several stalls showcased the tradition, music, and food of the respective countries. Participants wore their traditional costumes and performed songs and dances.

Sona College earns patent

Sona College’s Fashion Technology team earned a patent for a sewing machine for people with special needs. It is the department’s third patent in the textiles and garment industry. The foot-pedal design and operating mechanism of existing sewing machines is not suitable for people with lower limb disabilities. The team came up with a technical modification, and has trained over a hundred women to use the modified sewing machine.

Sanskriti University hosts convocation

Sanskriti University held its annual convocation for students of the 2020 and 2021 batches with 175 medals and 2205 degrees being awarded. Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister, UP, was the Chief Guest. Yogendra Updhyay, Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and Information Technology, UP, and Girish Chandra Tripathi, State Higher Education Council Chairman, were guests of honour.