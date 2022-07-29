News from world of education - July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022 12:10 IST

Information on courses, admissions and other events from schools, colleges and educational institutions

M.Tech in Electric Transportation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is launching a two-year Master’s programme in Electric Transportation. This is a joint programme between the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and the School of Engineering (SE). The course has been designed keeping in mind the electrification of transportation in India to promote a cleaner and sustainable environment. Visit https://bit.ly/3oEKo6U for more details

PG programme in EV Design

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ed-tech company Great Learning has launched a new PG programme in Electric Vehicle Design, in association with Great Lakes Executive Learning. This eight-month programme involves a combination of learning content, hands-on projects, multiple case studies, regular online mentorship and masterclasses delivered by industry experts, and learning support. Learners will be introduced to industry-relevant tools and programming languages such as Embedded C, MATLAB, Simulink and Ansys. Upon successful completion, learners will receive certification from Great Lakes Executive Learning. Visit https://bit.ly/3bcikEN for details

PGP in Service Management

The Indian School of Hospitality invites applications for its Postgraduate Programme (PGP) in Services Management with Global MBA and Master’s pathways at Les Roches campuses in Switzerland and Spain. Designed for graduates and young professionals, this 11-month programme is taught at Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in alliance with Les Roches.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a UGC-recognised institution with at least 55% marks at graduation. To pursue MBA at Les Roches, work experience of two years is required.

Last date: July 31

Visit https://bit.ly/3vqUwnv for details

Coaching for JEE and NEET

Tutoroot Technologies has introduced Gateway To Success, an online coaching programme to help students crack the JEE and NEET exams. The two-year involves coaching and mentoring with 1,000+ hours of learning, assessments, mock tests with daily personalised interactive sessions with dedicated faculty. Batch size is limited to 10 students to ensure personal attention. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3zE1QPh

PrepLadder has announced an extension for its existing NEET Super Specialty subscription till the NEET SS exam on September 2. The extension can be availed for any subscriptions, which are getting over from now till the date of the exam. PrepLadder’s offerings includes coverage of important topics via video lectures; concise notes ensuring effective revision; question bank and mock tests. For details visit https://www.prepladder.com/

Accelerated Management Programme

The Harappa School of Leadership invites applications for its recently launched Accelerated Management Programme for the academic session 2022-23. This six-month programme consists of full-cohort seminars on the core curriculum by academics from leading universities and experienced industry practitioners.

Eligibility: An undergraduate degree from an accredited institution and between one and seven years of work experience

Last date: August 26

https://bit.ly/3JdjyfB

Internship at GBPL 2022

Zuno by Monster has partnered with the Grand Prix Badminton League (which begins on August 12) to offer internship opportunities to youngsters between 17 and 25 years. This four-week internship will involve athlete management, sports marketing, social media marketing, event and crowd management. To apply visit https://bit.ly/3PZvbJ9

Certificate in Export-Import Business

MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai will conduct three-month certificate course in Export-Import Business from August 13. The classes will be held both in physical and online mode thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6.00 to 8.00 p.m. The curriculum includes overseas markets, marketing methods, documentation, finance, insurance, shipping and logistics as well as importing goods from other countries, foreign exchange and regulations pertaining to exports and imports. Register at https://tinyurl.com/coursesapplication

JAIN Online launches Engage

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), launched a special student engagement programme ENGAGE, a learner's community space. The programme includes four key steps - ‘Engage’, ‘Inspire’, ‘Upskill’ and ‘Reward’ – to help students grow through various interactive sessions. Inspire’s first speaker was actor Ashish Vidyarthi and the event had over 700 participants. The next offline event on July 30 will have Grammy award winner Ricky Kej interacting with students. The event will also be streamed online. Details at https://bit.ly/3OCTvj7

Finance and Accounting Competency Test

Master’s Union B School conducted a Finance and Accounting Competency Test recently and found that 76% of graduates and final-year students who took the test were unemployable when it came to skill requirements for early-stage finance roles. The test covered reasoning over six key parameters: financial, logic, quantitative, data, verbal and diagrammatic. Over 5000 students from across the country took the test and only 24% qualified across all parameters.

New courses on PrepInsta Prime

PrepInsta has announced the addition of new courses to its Prime module, which will be available from August to September. Among the new courses will be FAANG placement preparation, service-based company placement, web development, data analytics, Power BI, and Salesforce. There are no eligibility requirements; any interested student can enroll by subscribing to Prepinsta Prime, and gain access to these upcoming courses as well as 150+ other courses. Visit https://prepinsta.com/ for details.

IMS Noida organises industrial visit

Students of PGDM and MIB from the Institute of Management Studies, Noida, were taken on an industrial visit to Melco India Pvt. Ltd for insights into how businesses operate and to connect their academic learning to real-world experience.

Scholarships at IBCA

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts has announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crores across all courses at the institutes. The minimum amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum Rs 1,00,000.

Deadline: July 30

Visit https://www.chefibpa.com/ for details.

BITSoM begins session for second batch

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai, commenced the academic session for its second batch for the two-year residential MBA degree programme. The class comprises 34% women and 40% has work experience of two or more years. Engineers comprise 66% of this batch.

High rankings

SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy, has been ranked seventh in the world in the Financial Times 2022 Executive Education Combined Ranking. This combines two rankings: the Custom Programme, which is ranked fourth worldwide, and the Executive Open Programme, which is ranked 13th worldwide. In The Economist’s Which MBA? ranking, the institute’s Full-Time MBA was placed second in Europe and 13th worldwide.

S.P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), was recently ranked 68th among the top 100 management institutes in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. The institute climbed four positions from the previous year based on parameters such as “Teaching, Learning and Resources”, “Research and Professional Practices”, “Graduation Outcomes”, “Outreach and Inclusivity”, and “Perception”.

News from Lexicon

The Lexicon Schools have introduced a Digital Marketing Certification Course for students of Classes 11 and 12 across all campuses. Students will have access to four additional certification courses as part of the curriculum.

The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership Excellence [Lexicon MILE] organised a two-week induction programme for new students before the start of the academic session. Over 23 speakers and leaders from across the world and from different background worked with students to kick off their two-year journey.

The Lexicon Group of Institutes in association with MultiFit is introducing The Lexicon Academy for Personal and Fitness Training for fitness enthusiasts and those who wish to pursue a career in fitness.

Exhibition for engineers

The Department of Basic Science and Humanities, CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, organised a state-level project exhibition for engineering students recently. Several teams from colleges across the state showcased their innovative products that have the potential to transform real-life problems. Dr. Sanjay Jain, principal CMRIT, congratulated the winners and the participants and lauded the endeavours of budding engineers.

Drone pilot training

Swarnim Start-Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya The Skill University will provide drone pilot training as part of a joint initiative. The qualification is anyone above 18 years who has passed Class 10 exams.

Counselling at Sharda University

The management of Sharda University hosted a two-day open house counselling session to establish direct contact between students, parents and management. Subject experts spoke to the students and provided them with information about courses. Eligible female students got 50% admission fee waiver under Mission Shakti Scholarship.

Successful placement at Praxis Business School

The placement process of Praxis Business School’s Post-Graduate Programme in Data Science (PGPDS) concluded on a high with 93% of eligible candidates receiving offers. Leading companies like PwC, Colgate, PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, Abbott, ITC, and WNS participated. The roles offered to students were for Data Scientists and Analysts.

K.C. Mahindra Scholarships awarded

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has awarded a total of Rs 315 lakhs as scholarship to 60 students as part of the K. C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad. Anjali Goyal, Jinang Shah, and Bhuvanyaa Vijay won the K.C. Mahindra Fellow award of Rs. 10 lakhs each and 57 applicants won Rs. 5 lakhs each as scholarship to support their education journey. Over 1900 applications were received this year and 98 applicants were shortlisted for virtual interviews.

Fashion to the fore

The graduating batch of 2022 of Amity School of Fashion Design and Technology displayed their creativity and showcased skillsets in various capacities during the jury presentations of the final Graduation Design Collection. The jury comprised Rukmani Harwani, Founder and Director of Leo n Babes; Urna Naik, Founder and Designer of OLEE, and Sejal Thakur, Assistant Buying Manager (L&B), Marks & Spencer's (M&S). As part of the industry project, students interned with brands like M&S, House of Anita Dongre, Siyaram’s, Pantaloons and Ritu Kumar among others for14-16 weeks.

Students of Pearl Academy displayed a range of innovate projects in the fields of design, fashion, media and business at the institute’s annual event Portfolio 2022. The event was inaugurated by Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways.

Boost to learning foreign languages

Saveetha College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is offering foreign languages such as German, French, Japanese and Chinese to over 80 students of Liberal Arts. The institute also organised a field visit to Alliance Francaise, Chennai.