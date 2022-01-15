News from world of education: January 15, 2022

15 January 2022 14:02 IST

Information on new courses, admissions and entrance exams

MSc in Environmental Quality Sciences

Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its multidisciplinary MSc in Environmental Quality Sciences, which addresses the challenges of global environmental issues. Students must have a B.Sc. degree from a recognised university in a relevant field such as agriculture, land and water resources, agricultural engineering, chemistry, ecology, environment, soil science, and so on with a GPA of 80 or above along with at least 6.0 on the IELTS English proficiency test. Application is March 11, 2022, for students applying with scholarships and June 30, 2022, for those applying without scholarships. More details at https://intschool.agri.huji.ac.il/msc-env. To apply, visit http://hsr.huji.ac.il/ and fill in the form. For assistance, write to Nurit Ben-Aharon at nuritbe@savion.huji.ac.il or Miriam Elbaz at miriamelb@savion.huji.ac.il

AICTE launches portal for students and teachers

Advertising

Advertising

The All India Council for Technological Education (AICTE) announced that it was expanding the ambit of National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) by making it accessible to teachers with more than five years of service. As a part of the new revamped NITTT, teachers will now have to serve industrial training and a semester-based mentorship as a part of the training exercise. It also announced the launch of the portal https://aslap.aicte-india.org/ which will conduct assessments of students and faculty members. The portal has more than 1,45,000 assessment items incorporating multiple disciplines. As a part of the pilot programme, more than 80,000 students registered with 55,000 completing the assessment. In addition, 1,200 faculty members have also taken the assessment.

FIITJEE to conduct two national selection tests in February

FIITJEE will conduct its Fortunate 40 Selection Test on February 6 and 13. Selected students will be admitted to the program with 100% scholarships. The test will be conducted in proctored online mode only. The last date to register is two days prior to the respective dates. To be eligible for the FORTUNATE 40 batch, students must clear the individual subject cut-offs and also the grand total cut-off. Students can register online at www.fiitjee.com/f40.htm or offline at the nearest FIITJEE centre.

The institute will also hold its IIT Genius Test on February 6 and 13 for students of Classes 8, 9 , 10, 11 and 12. This will also be in proctored online mode and the top 10 students from each class will have their IIT education sponsored by FIITJEE. The last date to register is two days prior to the respective test dates. Students can register online at www.iitgenius.com or offline at the nearest FIITJEE centre.

Courseflow on New Product Development

Dr. Ganesh N. Prabhu, Professor of Strategy at IIM Bangalore, has published a unique courseflow on the Nodes platform (app.ednodes.com), which will enable new business school faculty to teach a course on New Product Development that he has been teaching for the last 25 years at IIM-Bangalore. The application has complete information on every aspect of teaching the new course and can be accessed by web browsers on any device. Faculty members can modify their courseflow view privately to their own teaching style and institutional grading requirements. A discussion forum within the application enables faculty members to share their course experience and faculty can guide those who are teaching the course elsewhere.

WUD launches course in acting

World University of Design has introduced a six-Month Certificate Programme in Film Acting in its new academic session 2022. The programme will be headed by veteran trainer Farrukh Naqi Azmi and will commence from March 2022 onwards. The course is designed to inculcate a sense of confidence so that students can act in front of the camera, get a good command of dialogue delivery; master facial expressions, develop good body language and flexibility; develop the essential skills of observation, imagination, sense and emotion memories; ability to improvise; master movement with special focus on dancing abilities to improvise; and the fundamentals of action choreography.

PG Diploma in Banking

YES BANK has partnered with Manipal Academy of BFSI to launch ‘YES Professional Banker’, a one-year postgraduate diploma in banking for graduates who aspire to build a career in BFSI. The Bank will provide education loans to help students bear the programme fees as per existing eligibility criteria. On completion, learners will be awarded a PG Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and the ‘YES Professional Banker’ certification from YES School of Banking. Citizens of India who hold a full-time graduation degree (with 55% marks) and have not crossed 28 years of age on date of application are eligible. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3HW55ma

BMU opens admissions

BML Munjal University (BMU) has opened admissions for undergraduate programmes for 2022. Scores in entrance tests like JEE (Main) and CLAT will apply for the BTech and Integrated five-year programmes in Law respectively. Students may also appear for the BMU-SAT. The eligibility criteria for undergraduate programmes will require successful completion of 10+2 or the equivalent as well as meeting university admissions criteria. For details visit www.bmu.edu.in

University Aptitude Test

Foreign University platform Scholarly Global will conduct the University Aptitude Test, a quiz that will test a person’s knowledge of English, General Maths Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. First prize is a $1000 worth scholarship and second prize is $500 for SAT Test prep. The test will be conducted on January 23, from 1.00 to 2.00 p.m. Students from Classes 9 to 12 can register at http://www.scholarly.co-events

Ace the Case competition

Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) has called for submissions for its 11th annual “Ace the Case” competition, which will give university students across the Africa, Middle East, and India an opportunity to respond to a global business case study. This year’s case will provide participants an opportunity to be selected for the Grand Finals, where the top four winning teams will compete with peers from Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In India, six teams will compete in the regional finals. Details at https://www.imanet.org/students?ssopc=1