News from world of education - December 29, 2022

E-Summit at IIT Kanpur

Entrepreneurship Cell – a student-run entrepreneurship body from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will host the 11th edition ofE-Summit, its annual entrepreneurial festival from January 13 to 15, 2023. E-Summit’22 strives to be the one-stop platform to bring together ideators, pitchers, VCs, mentors, and enthusiasts. Participants not only widen their knowledge about the start-up ecosystem but also get mentoring from industry experts. TO register and for more details, visit https://www.ecelliitk.org/

Courses and admissions

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Performing Arts has opened admissions for the upcoming academic year for its B.A. (Music – Indian Music) (Vocal/Sitar) and B.A. (Music – Western Contemporary Music) (Vocals | Piano | Guitar | Drums) programmess.

Eligibility: Applicants should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations in any stream with minimum of 50% aggregate. Special consideration is given to students who exhibit special skills and proclivity to music.

Visit https://performingarts.nmims.edu/ for details.

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has launched a Professional Diploma in Investment Banking. The course will begin on January 15, 2023 and classes will be offered in hybrid mode. The course also includes a three-month internship and 100% placement assistance

Last date: January 10, 2023

Eligibility: Applicants should not be more than 25 years of age and must have a graduate degree from a reputed institute.

Visit https://bit.ly/3i3c8SO for details

MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai’s Academy of International Trade will commence its six-month Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade (PGDFT) from January 9. The objective is to impart skills in international marketing and create awareness about the evolving trade policy framework in the country. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/coursesapplication

SRIRAM’s IAS invites applications for the fresh batch of UPSC coaching, which will begin from January 2023. Visit https://www.sriramsias.com/enrollnow to register.

The Institute of Design at JK Lakshmipat University will organise a residential “Design Immersive Winter camp” for students from Classes 9 to 12 from January 2 to 6, 2023, supported by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Ayog. The programme includes workshops on Photo Story-telling, Visual Design, Product Design, Future of Design and Design Sensibility and Problem Solving and activities including Bhagru Block Printing experience, Wall Paintings, Film Screenings, Karaoke Night and Game Night. Register at https://winter.jklu.edu.in/

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) has launched its 2023 Student Case Competition, which provides an opportunity for students to interpret, analyse, evaluate, synthesise, and communicate a solution to a management accounting problem. The competition is open to all college students. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3Vom9aR

Xebia Academy has launched DevOps courses for IT students that will teach skills such as Cloud Computing Fundamentals, Deploying Containerisation Applications, Orchestration of Applications, Deploying CI/CD Pipelines, Configuration Management and Provisioning Skills and Infrastructure As a Code. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3G1O4Yw

Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME), a not-for-profit educational institute set up by Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd., has initiated a Frontline Engineers Course (FEC). The course is accredited by the Ministry of Economic, Trade & Industry, Japan. The eligibility criteria to be admitted to this course is a diploma certification, and the admission process involves a written test and, subsequently, an interview. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3WrT000

MIT xPRO has launched two new upskilling programmes: Executive Leadership Principles and Machine Learning for Business, Engineering, and Science, which will be delivered through Simplilearn. Learners who have a graduate degree can apply for the first programme. For the second, a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business, or Physical Science is required. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3jtvb9n or https://bit.ly/3jxIbL8

Oliveboard has announced free sectional test series on Quant, Reasoning and English for SBI PO aspirants (2022) to help them prepare for the exam to be held in January/February 2023. The test series is currently live and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3WGa8yU

Scholarships at University of Essex

The U.K.-based University of Essex announced its GREAT Scholarships worth 10,000 for Indian students of any one-year taught Master’s programme (M.A., M.Sc. or LLM).

Eligibility: Holder of a valid Indian passport who is classified as an overseas student, is fully self-funded and holds an offer (conditional or unconditional) to start a one-year full time master’s degree in the relevant subject in October 2023.

For details, visit https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/great-scholarship

Editage launches Digital Editing

Editage, the scientific editing brand by CACTUS, has launched a new service Digital Editing. Powered by Paperpal, it has been designed specifically for researchers to make high-quality language and technical edits and improve the quality and clarity of scientific manuscripts to ensure that these are ready for submission to global indexed journals. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3C7kQGJ

Christmas celebrations

Ekya Schools hosted a week-long Christmas celebration at all their premises. The schools were decorated with Christmas Trees, gifts, lights and colours, and teachers, parents and students were involved in organising workshops, setting up a separate carnival zone, magic show and other activities.

Deeksha Stem School hosted a Christmas celebration with Stemnival, a carnival celebrating the world of STEM. Activities included 3D Caps and Modelling, Space Station, World of Nature, Crazy Chemuistry, World of Art and more.

Global Indian International School, Noida, celebrated Christmas and New Year by organising a winter carnival. Students participated in various activities. A bakery stall by IIHM and CHANDRAYAN – KLIP Virtual Reality were some of the major attractions.

KIIT World School hosted a Christmas carnival in which students showed how the festival is observed across the globe. The event included music, game booths, selfie corner and tattoo making. The institute also celebrated its fourth annual Sports Day with a range of exciting games and activities.

The Pupil International School organised a Live in Concert 2022 as part of its Christmas programme. H.E. Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Royal Thai Consulate - General, Chennai, presided over the event. The concert had 52 performers and an audience of around 4000.

The Study School celebrated Christmas with “The Study School Golden Jubilee Concert” in the presence of educationist Gowri Ishwaran, British High Commissioner, H.E. Alex Ellis, and the Deputy High Commissioner for Canada, Amada Strohan.

Zamit hosted a series of fun and learning programmes to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. Students from schools across the country participated in events such as Antakshari, Christmas Special Storytelling, DIY competition and more.

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, organised a week-long celebration for Christmas with activities such The Joy Box initiative, Secret Santa Activity and Night Camp.

Events

Internshala Training has repositioned itself with a new logo and tagline, ‘Career ki Guarantee.’ In addition to the 80+ trainings available, Internshala Trainings has added six placement guarantee courses, two of which offer guaranteed jobs, and the others offer assured internships after the course.

SGT University inaugurated an Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Member of Parliament from Ayodhya, Lallu Singh to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred an autonomous status to K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce. With this, the college can now create its own curricula, offer new courses and skill development programmes and also run open distance learning programmes.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, former Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, assumed charge as Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently. He took over from Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, who held additional charge of AICTE. Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer is the Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati.

PrepInsta has placed over 18,716 students in November 2022 alone in companies such as TCS, Adobe, Intel, Microsoft Google, Infosys, Deloitte, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, McAfee, Tesla, Capgemini, Dream11, Cred, Tech Mahindra, and Goldman Sach.

Sanskriti University was placed fifth among the Indian applicants for patents from academic institutes and universities, according to a report from Intellectual Property India. The institution has filed 301 patents. The IITs were collectively ranked first, Lovely Professional University was ranked second and Chandigarh University third.

Prof. Mahendra Verma and research scholar Soumyadeep Chatterjee from the Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur, have discovered that 2D Euler flow evolves from disorder to order. The study was published in the Physical Review Fluids journal.

The School of Management, Techno India University, West Bengal, (part of the Techno India Group) hosted the Leadership Summit, 2022, to study recent trends and aspects of leadership for students.

Researchers from the Institute of Sustainable Food and Department of Geography at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., will lead a research consortium in the new five-year INFUSION project - ‘Indian Food Systems for Improved Nutrition’ - to develop and test innovative ideas focused on leveraging food markets in India to improve access of the poorest to nutritious foods such as fruit and vegetables, and milk, meat and eggs.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has sent up a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with CooperSurgical to train students of its M.Sc. Embryology programme in the latest IVF and allied technologies.

The recently concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) saw 222 recruiting companies make 1578 offers to students, with 40% being made to women students.

Unacademy has launched an Unacademy Centre in Janakpuri, New Delhi, to facilitate offline classes for learners and extend access to top educators in the NEET-UG, IIT JEE, and Foundation (9-10) course categories. Unacademy will soon launch more offline Centres in Jaipur, Sikar, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune and Bengaluru.

Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) and Delphic Council of Maharashtra have collaborated to promote art and culture in the state. Students of MET and MET Rishikul Vidyalaya painted an art wall of 70m on the theme of water. MET also announced Delphic Clubs for school and college students.

IMS Ghaziabad organised a workshop on “Choosing the Right Specialisation for Getting the Right Placement” for PGDM students of the 2022-batch.

Praxis Business School has launched the second edition of its two-month certificate programme — Young Women’s Leadership Journey (YWLJ) — in partnership with MILT New Revolution of India (under the MILT Leadership Training Foundation). The programme is designed to help young women (aged 20-25 years) become leaders of tomorrow.

Schneider Electric has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) to train students in the field of electricity, automation, and energy management. NTTF will be an authorised training partner to run training operations, labs and Centre of Excellence (CoE) established by Schneider Electric.

Doubtnut has recently partnered with SwiftChat to enable students to solve and understand problems in a language of their choice through the Doubtnut bot on the Swiftchat app. Subjects include Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For classes 11 and 12 additional subjects include Accounts, Business Studies, and Economics. Additionally, learners will have access to previous years’ papers, mock tests, and practice papers.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) hosted the 19th International Conference on Natural Language Processing (ICON-2022) recently. Speakers included Prof. Tim Baldwin, University of Melbourne; Prof. Maria Liakata, Turing AI Fellow, Queen Mary School of London; and Prof. Pascale Fung, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, among others.

The Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS) organised a seminar at Sharda University on “Scope for Indian Nurses in Britain and Europe”. Samir Bhattacharjee, IOTS’ business head (Overseas and the U.K.) was the keynote speaker. The aim was to discuss prospects available to Indian nurses abroad, along with qualifications and requirements.

RV University has secured a grant of nearly three million Norwegian Kroner for a global environmental humanities project. The project is led by the Arctic University of Norway in association with the University of Campinas, Brazil; RV University, Bengaluru; and the Highland Institute, Kohima. The project aims to create a multi-national, multi-institutional M.A. Programme for Global Environmental Humanities.

UPES has announced an Alumni Nurturing Programme called ‘NEST’ with the aim of extending its support eco-system and resource base to students who have graduated. Through this programme, alumni can return for mentorship, entrepreneurship and lifetime placement support.

MIT Art Design and Technology University, Pune, received a certificate of excellence for its digital intitatives and use of technology in education from ASSOCHAM at the Edu Tech 100 Summit held recently.