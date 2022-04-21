News from world of education - April 21, 2022

Information on activities and events in schools and colleges

Information on activities and events in schools and colleges

Robotics Summer Camp

SP Robotic Works is hosting “The Great Robotics Summer Camp 2022” till May 30 at SP Robotics Maker Lab across 25 locations in India. The first course for 7+ years offers a combination of Coding and Robotics. An advanced camp for 10+ offers Android app coding and C programming with a robotic kit. No prior coding or robotics knowledge is required. Last date to register is April 30. Visit https://bit.ly/3JZk9QX for details.

Winning team from CMRIT

Four students from CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru — Pratik Mukesh Bharuka, Arpan Abhishek, Yashwanth Jain and Vaishnavi Patil from the department of Computer Science and Engineering — won the TiE PitchFest 2022 and have qualified to represent India in the TiE Global Pitch level to be held in September at Stanford University, the U.S. Their project The students ‘Lok Trusha’ helps determine underground water levels and offers accurate data analytics that helps farmers and agriculturists.

Successful students

Over 1700 students from Aakash+BYJU’s shone in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Thirteen students secured the International Rank 1 while 19 achieved Zonal Rank 1. Eighty-seven students also scored above Minimum Admissible Score (MAS) in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Junior Science 2021-22 (IOQJS Part-I). After evaluation of IOQJS Part-II, students will be selected for Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC), organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

EIC FutureFit programme

eInfochips (An Arrow Electronics company) has launched the EIC FutureFit programme that will partner with top universities to co-create and offer in-demand technical courses in market-relevant topics such as automation, IoT device security, cloud architecture, VLSI engineering and DevOps, and more. Ganpat University has launched the first batch of MCA and M. Tech programmes in partnership with EIC FutureFit. These will be offered as Work Integrated Learning Programmes.

Course in Python Programming

Jetking Infotrain Limited announced a python programming course to help students start a career in the software industry. The course is available to every student whether they have a degree or not. The course will be led by industry experts.

Connecting Classrooms initiative

VIBGYOR Group of Schools participated in Connecting Classrooms, an initiative by British Council. VIBGYOR High, Balewadi was selected to collaborate with Auchterhouse Primary School, Angus Council, Scotland, while VIBGYOR High-Malad (East) was chosen to partner with Chapel St. Leonards Primary School, Lincolnshire, England.

Successful placements

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, has completed its placement drive for AY 2022 with global firms offering job opportunities to its students. This year, the latest batch of B. Tech graduates have achieved 97% placement in record time. Leading recruiters included Indeed, Microsoft, Bajaj Finserv Group, Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd, Philips India Ltd, and Atomberg Technologies among others.

SP Jain School of Global Management announced successful placements for students of its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme. Over 50% of students bagged full-time offers from leading companies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The school also reported international internships for 63% of its students. Top international recruiters included Amazon, KPMG, Bayer, Landmark Group, Aramex, Michelin, and Lenovo, among others

Debate championship

Ed-tech firm PlanetSpark hosted the second edition of its “International Debate Championship”. Over 650 children from 13 countries participated in two categories. Jyena Surya and Sanvi Pyasi from India won in the Senior and Super Senior categories.

JIBS shortlisted for THE Asia Awards 2022

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2022, for its 'innovation and inclusion to empower classrooms and community' across the world.

IIIT-Delhi hosts RIISE

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) organised its annual “Research, Innovation, and Incubation Showcase, (RIISE)” with eight key themes. Over 400 students got to present their research and seek new opportunities.

Finland International School launched

Goenka Global Education has launched the Finland International School (FIS) in Pune, Maharashtra. The event focused on the introduction of the Finnish curriculum in India, importance of pedagogy and personalised learning for the growth and development of students.

MU Fest concludes

Marwadi University recently concluded the 2022 edition of its annual student extravaganza, MU Fest 2022. Arun Mahesh Babu, District Collector, Rajkot, was the Chief Guest and Vikrambhai Sangani, Joint Managing Director and Founder, Ace Software Exports Ltd., was the Guest of Honour.

CIS Global Online launched

The Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, announced the launch of CIS Global Online (CIS GOS) School for students from Classes 5 to 8 with an international curriculum that covers wide range of subjects. Admissions are open for the academic year beginning July 2022. For details visit https://www.cisglobalonline.com/

Financial literacy programmes

Financial literacy platform Education10X has formally launched in India under the aegis of BrightCHAMPS. The platform delivers financial education for children from ages 8 to 16. The Indian curriculum has been designed according to RBI guidelines and will taught by trained instructors.

TAPMI retains AACSB accreditation

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), MAHE, has retained the AACSB Accreditation for five years. The institute first secured the accreditation in 2012 and retained the same in 2017. The current renewal will be valid till 2027.

Zoom announces new features

Zoom Video Communications recently announced new features for education in response to requests from teachers and administrators. These features are designed to support teachers who need to engage and manage students joining class remotely or submitting homework assignments. More details at https://blog.zoom.us/new-features-connect-engage-students/

Skill-Lync builds in-house EV

Engineering Ed-tech start-up Skill-Lync announced that it has built an in-house Electric Vehicle to help its students gain insights into the future of the automotive industry. The idea was to provide its students with practical knowledge of what goes into building an Electric Vehicle. The company plans to launch a series of masterclass videos that will visually present the EV building process.

GITAM students design smart water recycling system

Six science and engineering students of GITAM, a deemed to be-university, have designed a smart water-recycling system for kitchen sinks to ease the water problems of Indian cities and have been selected as one of the five teams at the AIM-ICDK Water Innovation Challenge 2.0, organised by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, in partnership with Innovation Center Denmark (ICDK), under the aegis of the Denmark Technical University. The winners will represent India at the International Water Congress to be held in Denmark in May 2022. The team of Anik Panja, Prithvi Tripathy, Sai Sasikanth Rokkam Jeswin GN, Shivani Narsina and Rushali Mishra was mentored by Vikas Kumar Srivastav and Bollem Raja Kumar from GITAM Venture Development Centre.

Amity students make a mark

Students from the Amity International Schools qualified for the first phase of the Indian Olympiad Qualifier, organised by The International Science Olympiad. The students include Rudrakshi Ganguly, Ayushi Jain, Krishna Tanikella, Arth Bharadwaj, Bhavesh and Yashwi Aggarwal.

Conference on Blockchain and ML

Sanskriti University, in association with Council of Industrial Innovation and Research (CIIR), organised a virtual international conference on ‘Machine Learning and Blockchain Technologies’. Prof. K. K. Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation was the Chief Guest. Dr. Anand Nayyar from Duy Tang University, Vietnam, Dr Sanjay Misra from Covenant University, Nigeria, Dr. Shohei Kakei, (Assistant Professor), and Dr. Koutarou Suzuki (Professor), Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Nagoya Institute of Technology, Aichi, Japan, were among the speakers.

Sampark introduce KBC-style competition

The Sampark Foundation has designed a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) style competition to assess students’ levels of learning. Teachers, students, and parents can login to the Sampark Smart Shala (SSS) Mobile App and participate in the competition to get Learning Outcome assessment for any student. Assessments are currently available for English, Maths and Science for classes 1 to 8.

New partnership

The Indian School of Business’ Bharti Institute of Public Policy (Bharti Institute) renewed its partnership with The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, the U.S., through a new five-year agreement of cooperation. Potential activities include the exchange of faculty and students, the organisation of joint conferences and public events, the creation and delivery of training programmes, and the pursuit of joint research.

Class Saathi in Odisha

Class Saathi, the AI-powered self-learning app from TagHive Inc., will be deployed in more than 100 schools in Odisha to make classroom learning more engaging and interactive. TagHive will partner with Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited for this.

CMR University hosts Design Thinking Day

CMR University, Bengaluru, hosted the first edition of Design Thinking Day, which took a multidisciplinary approach to design thinking. The Chief Guest was Sonia Manchanda, Designpreneur and Founding Partner of Spread Design and Innovation Pvt Ltd.

STEMBRO establishes labs in Ghana

Ed-tech start-up STEMROBO Technologies recently established Tinkering/Innovation labs in 50+ schools in Ghana, which will provide training in robotics, experiential learning, STEM Education, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence to more than 3000+ students. STEMROBO’s engineers from India will train 200+ local engineers/teachers both offline and virtually.

Programme on nutrition

KIIT World School organised a ‘Cooking without fire” programme for Classes 1 and 2. The aim was to allow children to explore new areas of interest and to create awareness about the nutritional value of food cooked without fire.