News from world of education - April 1, 2022

Information on events and activities in schools and colleges

Grand Summer Internship Fair

Internshala has launched its annual Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF-2022) with 7500+ opportunities for students from all fields. Last date to apply is April 5. Participating brands include Reliance Retail, OYO, Kotak Mahindra, Mahindra Holidays, Decathlon, CRY, CEAT, WWF, Magic Bricks, Caratlane Purplle, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IISc, EasyDiner, HCL Technologies, Public Affairs Centre, and Volvo Group. For more information or to apply visit: https://bit.ly/GSIF-2022

SAFe Product Owner Training

Xebia Academy offers a two-day SAFe Product Owner Certification programme that allows attendees to explore the contributions of Continuous Delivery Pipeline and DevOps culture in an incessant improvement of the ART. Deadline to apply is April 8. Visit https://bit.ly/3JQxefW for details

Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary joins Doubtnut

Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary has been appointed as Chief Academic Officer at Doubtnut. With 15 years of experience of working with leading ed-tech players and having taught students at prominent coaching institutes in Kota, he will guide and prepare students for competitive exams like JEE Advanced, JEE Main and NEET.

Round table on technology in learning

Thomson Digital recently organised a virtual round-table meeting inviting principals from school across Delhi NCR to talk about the innovation in ed-tech space and ‘Role of technology in learning and assessment’. The session was moderated by Aman Singh, Advisor, Thomson Digital.

Irish Minister visits DU

Irish Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy, recently visited the north campus of University of Delhi to explore cross- border collaborations. He also met with local representatives of Maynooth University and Technological University of the Shannon at the Irish Ambassador’s Residence in New Delhi.

Holi at KIIT World School

KIIT World School Gurugram celebrated Holi on the school campus with organic dry colours. Rangoli competitions were organised, and children were advised to stay away from chemical colours.

New Pro VC Medical Sciences at GITAM Visakhapatnam

Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Bhubaneswar), joined as Pro VC Medical Sciences in GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam. Along with the GIMSR Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Gitanjali will also oversee the schools of Nursing, Paramedical Sciences, and Physiotherapy in the Visakhapatnam campus.

Training for government school teachers

EdIndia Foundation, the strategic CSR arm of Sterlite Power, has announced its partnership with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP), to train more than 10,000 teachers in India to leverage digital tools and integrate socio-emotional context while teaching.

IMA hosts session on bridging skills gap

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) hosted an event titled “Bridging the Skills Gap in the Finance and Accounting Profession” recently. Finance and accounting professors and academic faculty members from four of the top universities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE spoke at the event.

Imarticus launches Pegasus

Imarticus Learning recently launched Pegasus, its flagship Learning Management System. This is an end-to-end learning companion for Imarticus students and supports both self-paced courses and instructor-led virtual/classroom training. Accessible through the Imarticus Learning mobile app for iOS and Android as well as the website, Pegasus supports classes and assessment schedules for multiple time zones. Learners can also raise concerns/queries related to the training and services while tracking course progress and learning journey.

Successful placements at RICS School of Built Environment

RICS School of Built Environment announced the successful placements of 2020-22 batch with leading domestic and international organisations. The process drew 90 organisations, including 40 new ones. Well-known companies such as CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Turner & Townsend, Tata Consulting Engineers, ICICI Bank, Knight Frank, Livio, Homelane, Xanadu Realty have offered placements to students.

Prof. Shyam Menon joins BMU

BML Munjal University (BMU) announced the appointment of Prof. Shyam Menon as their new Executive Vice President. In his new role, Prof. Menon will work closely with faculty and develop and implement overall strategy. Prof. Menon is a renowned educationist and has over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and a university leader.

At Amity

Amity Institute of Applied Psychology and Allied Sciences, Amity University, Noida, organised a virtual International Summit on Global Happiness. Speakers included Prof. Dr. Neil Korbin, Founder President, Academy of Mindfulness Studies, California; Prof. (Dr.) Rick Levy, Founder, the Levy Centers for Mind-Body Medicine and Human Potential, the U.S.; Dr. Prema N. Mysore, Rishipath International Foundation, India; Dr. Uma Shankar Singh, Adjunct Professor, Institute of Management, University of Szczecin, Poland; and Tenzing Longsel, Research Assistant, Namgya Institute of Tibetology, Sikkim, among others.

The Amity Technical Placement Centre, at the university hosted a “Microsoft Azure Masterclass”, in association with Ernst & Young (E&Y) for students from B.Tech Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics and MCA.

The university also organised Amity Youth Festival 2022 for both University and School (Classes 9-12) students in hybrid mode. Bollywood actor John Abraham was the guest for the Valedictory programme.

The university’s Amity Institute of Neuropsychology and Neurosciences (AINN) organised a guest lecture on “Sleep in Health and Diseases”. Renowned sleep medicine expert, Dr. Sanjay Manchanda, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was the key speaker.

Celebrations at Alpha Arts and Science College

Alpha Arts and Science College, Porur, Chennai, celebrated its Silver Jubilee along with the 22nd Graduation Day recently. Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, delivered the keynote address and gave away the citations to the 718 graduates. Prizes were distributed to Best Outgoing students.

Increasing blockchain awareness

Tezos India has announced a strategic collaboration with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), New Delhi, to form the Tezos IGDTUW Student Chapter to train and raise awareness related to blockchain among the students. The Student Chapter will organise a series of workshops, hackathons and mentorship sessions in the next few months.

Bharat EdTech Initiative

The Bharat EdTech Initiative successfully onboarded 117,000 students from underprivileged families on their EdTech platform as part of their mission to bridge learning loss. The initiative supports students with the necessary tools to bridge the learning losses of the last two years as they go back to school. Students have the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere in a language of their choice. Details at https://bharatedtechinitiative.org/

JAIN hosts virtual convocation

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted a virtual convocation ceremony for the 2021 batch. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former Director - ISRO and Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University, and Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, were the Chief Guests. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), presided.

Les Roches appoints new CEO

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education has named Carlos Díez de la Lastra as Chief Executive Officer. He brings 25 years of experience in the higher education sector, the last eight as the head of the Les Roches campus in Marbella, Spain.

Edu Brain Academy hosts lifestyle exhibition

The third and fifth semester students of Edu Brain Academy organised a Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition at the New Delhi Campus and showcased a variety of clothing, bags, handmade jewellery, and creative designs made during their practical work.

Class Saathi to be used in UP schools

Class Saathi, the AI-powered self-learning app from TagHive Inc. will be deployed in all upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh, after a successful pilot test with schools in the Varanasi and Chandauli districts. Class Saathi is a unified platform that connects students, teachers and administrators to improve the learning outcomes of students.

TDV students design digital café

The fifth semester Interaction Design students of The Design Village (TDV) have created a digital café application from scratch. The students found a problem in food ordering and payments at the canteen. After in-depth research, the team came up with an application simulation and kickstarter-style pitch video showing the possibilities of an integrated smartphone and web platform.

Winners all

Five Doubtnut students secured top ranks in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2022. Saurav Kumar secured the first rank followed by Sanjeet Kumar who came fourth and, Shivdayal Kumar (93.6%) coming fifth. The other two students were Priyanka Kumari (seventh) and Amar Prasad (eighth).

Navya Gupta, Class 12 student, from Pathways School Noida, won third position in the national level squash competition organised by the Squash Racket Federation of India (SRFI) in the Under-19 Girls category.

Celebrating 10 years

EuroSchool North Campus, Bengaluru, celebrated successful completion of 10 years with students and parents participating in a grand event. There were a host of activities, games, magic show and music and Nita Kurien, Creative Director of Vonart, and Zonunmawli Saiawi, Content Consultant at Zensciences, graced the event as judges.

Online convocation

Simplilearn hosted its second online convocation ceremony in partnership with Caltech CTME to felicitate and acknowledge over 350 learners for completing the Post Graduate Programme. Gracing the event with their presence were Dr. Rick Hefner, Programme Director - Caltech CTME; Mike Ash, Director - Caltech CTME; and Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn.

Reorientation progamme

IMS Ghaziabad organised a “Reorientation Programme” for Term III students of PGDM Batch 2021-23. The session was graced by Sandeepta Banerjee, Founder and CEO, RaisetoPi and Meeta Sachdeva, VP-Partnerships, RaisetoPi.

Awareness programme

Sanskriti University organised an awareness programme on entrepreneurship in association with MSME- PPDC Agra. M.K. Sharma (Asst. Director, MSME- PPDC Agra), Satvinder Kaur (sr. Statistical Officer), Tara Chand Chawla (Lead District Manager Canara Bank Mathura), Ramendra (Deputy Commissioner of Industries, DIC, Mathura) were the speakers.

API Lab at BITS-Pilani

Postman announced its plans to open an API Lab at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (BITS Pilani) to promote API literacy among students and aspiring developers. Set to open in December 2022, the API Lab at BITS Pilani will provide a space for students to build new skills through ideating, innovating, and tinkering with new projects.