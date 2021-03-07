News from the world of education

07 March 2021 01:40 IST

Musical certification

Furtados School of Music (FSM) has partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Berklee College of Music for the Pearl Certification Programme. The course enables students to up-skill music knowledge, create music-based business plans and strengthen marketing strategy skills to effectively sell their production as well as monetise music created by them. The programme starts from April 11 to July 1 and is open to those who are 15 years and above. Visit https://bit.ly/3e4T4PJ for more details.

British curriculum

Advertising

Advertising

21K School announced their partnership with Nisai Global School, the U.K., for the commencement of British curriculum for Classes VI to XII with effect from March 1. The course structure will comprise online IGCSE programme for Classes VI to X in which the teachers will conduct live classes online. Besides this, the programme will give students from Class XI and XII an opportunity to graduate with IGCSE and grade AS-A level qualification.

Free coding courses

Tinker Coders announced the launch of ‘De<Code> the Future’ Campaign, through which free Coding, AI and Experiential Learning courses, focusing on 10,000+ private and government schools in India. The year-long initiative begins in order to bring digital revolution in line with NEP 2020 by bridging the competitive connectivity gap amongst the economically weaker section's school students. The campaign aims to open doors for students to access quality digital education.

Alternate verification method

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the administrator and owner of the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) announced that the Aadhaar Card will be accepted as a valid ID proof ONLY for GMAT online exam appointments starting April 8. This will provide more flexibility to candidates and is in line with the company’s initiative to make assessments more accessible in these testing times. Online exam appointments prior to April 8 will still require a passport for ID.

Victory flame

The 1971 Indo-Pak War Victory Flame, the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’, which commemorates 50 years of victory of the Indo-Pak War as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ arrived at Christ University, Bangalore Central Campus on March 3 at 12.00 noon. The Victory Flame is travelling across the country and a short programme arranged for its reception saw officers and soldiers from the Parachute Regiment and from different units of NCC, NCC cadets and staff and students of the University participate. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fr. Abraham V.M. received the Victory Flame.

Growing in numbers

Simplilearn, recently announced the milestone of two million learners on board across the platform. Every month, nearly 70,000 learners actively train on the platform. This growth has been accelerated by the onset of the pandemic, which has forced professionals to best utilise their time by upskilling and learning online to succeed in their careers.

All-in-one exam platform

Online assessment company Mercer | Mettl launched its web-based examination platform as an all-in-one, integrated solution to digitise academic exams. As physical examinations pose multiple challenges at each step for academic institutions, administrators and students, Mercer | Mettl, using new-age digital tools, has made online exams a reality in an easy and efficient manner.

Learning AI and ML

NMIMS Global, with knowledge partner INSOFE, has designed an online 24-month Master of Science programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Operations (MS in AI and ML Ops) to provide working professionals with an opportunity to create a strong foothold in the industry. The programme is designed to provide deep technical training to the student in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It offers 750+ learning hours including 220+ teaching hours and 212+ lab hours in a flexible online-blended interactive format specifically designed for working professionals. More details at https://executive.nmims.edu/

Foundation day celebrations

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi celebrated its 26th Foundation Day at its college premises recently. Gurcharan Das, author and former CEO, Procter and Gamble, India, delivered a virtual lecture on “Don’t Just Make a Living, Make a Life”. The event was presided over by Anil Shastri, former Union Minister & Chairman, LBSIM.