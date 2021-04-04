News from the world of education

04 April 2021 00:52 IST

Executive MBA

IIM-Sambalpur has launched a two-year Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals, which will be conducted through Flipped classroom pedagogy in blended mode (mostly online). The classes will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings. An applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent percentage; minimum three years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience; and a valid CAT/GMAT/GATE/GRE score (not more than three years old as on May 30, 2021). Those without a valid test score should appear for IIMSAT. More details at https://bit.ly/3fCgw81

Research paper presentation competition

Advertising

Advertising

Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a global teaching institution of the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) and an affiliate institution to the University of London (UOL), hosted a Research Paper Presentation Competition recently. Students from institutions in India and abroad presented their work in the domains of Economics, Finance, Management and Data Science.

One-day workshop

GUVI, a start-up incubated by IIT-Madras, is collaborating with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh Indians in coding through a one-day free workshop called ‘AI-For-India 1.0’ on April 24. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/31BfUr0

English fluency app

TalkENG launched its official app to help improve English communication and fluency among Indians. A learner will be assigned a tutor for 20-60 minute sessions every day to help them speak fluently and develop sentence construction in six months. TalkENG is available for download from Google Play Store.

Online degree programmes

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) announced the launch of JAIN Online to offer UGC-recognised Undergraduate and Postgraduate Online Degree Programmes in Commerce, Management, Information Technology, and Humanities. In a collaboration with Great Learning, the institute will also online MBA, MCA, and BBA with specialities in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence. In another collaboration with Imarticus Learning, the institution will offer a a UGC-approved online MBA programme in FinTech to provide learners with exposure to key aspects of the domain. More details at https://online.jainuniversity.ac.in/ or https://imarticus.org/MBA-in-Fintech/ or https://www.greatlearning.in/

Knowledge exchange platforms

The India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management (IRM India) announced a comprehensive and far-reaching knowledge partnership with Eduvanz. The organisations will collaborate on a range of thought leadership initiatives, including research papers, webinars, industry insights, and opinions and analyses, among others for driving the importance of Enterprise Risk Management in the Non-Banking Financial Sector.

Virtual convocation

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB), in partnership with upGrad, recently hosted a virtual convocation ceremony for 2,323 graduates. The Chief Guest was N.G. Subramaniam, COO, TCS. The class of 2021 celebrated the completion of its Post-Graduate Diploma programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning (ML), and Software Development/Blockchain.

Certification programme

ISACA recently announced plans to strengthen its programmes and certifications for early stage, new professionals, young IT graduates and those looking to shift to IT industry or reskill for faster career growth with the launch of the new Information Technology Certified Associate (ITCA) certification. This offers a flexible, hybrid format consisting of both knowledge-based learning and performance-based learning, through live labs in a virtual environment. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3fwW2gP

Skill up

SkillingIndia has launched ‘YourSkillDost’, a holistic career development skilling programme with active participation of industry experts and academia to build relevant skills amongst students across streams pan India. The programme will cover interactive workshops and sessions on relevant career skills trends and learning paths, effective communication skills, public speaking, critical thinking, problem solving, among many others.

India-Uzbekistan collaboration

The School of Creativity of Rishihood University recently hosted a bilateral summit between India and Uzbekistan on Creative Entrepreneurship in association with India Uzbekistan Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Tashkent. The virtual event discussed the current entrepreneurial landscape in the two countries while exploring the opportunities to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and transformation in the two countries.

School of Cybersecurity launched

Online learning platform Udacity the launched its School of Cybersecurity to help address the growing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals learners with the practical experience and resources to protect their data. For more, visit https://www.udacity.com/school-of-cybersecurity