News from the world of education

Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Artificial Intelligence and Ambient Intelligence

Under the aegis of the AICTE, the School of Computing Sciences and Machine Intelligence Data Analytics and Research Centre (MIDARC) of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) recently organised a two-week Faculty Development Programme on Artificial Intelligence and Ambient Intelligence between January and March. Participants from India and abroad were trained on AI and Ambient intelligence by eminent speakers from academic institutions.

New-age career batches launch

Imarticus Learning announced new batches of three of its latest programmes — a dual certification PGP in New Age Banking from Imarticus and PGDBM in Banking from NMIMS Global Access, PGP in Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with UCLA extension, and a senior-level Professional Certification in FinTech from SP Jain School of Global Management.

Careers in tech

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP recently collaborated with cloud solutions provider Blazeclan to set up an IP-driven incubation lab that will train lateral talent for full-stack roles at Blazeclan India. This is part of the move to upskill Indian youth and train them in latest technologies for domestic and global roles.

Excelling in the TNPSC Civil Judge exam

Six students of Saveetha School of Law have excelled in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam (TNPSC Civil Judge) Exam 2020. Sunil Vinodh SA, Sanmiha L, and Hariharasudhan J. were in the top 10 merit list. The other were M. Vijay Rajkumar, Suganya Sri, and Sharmila.

Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre

The Sheffield Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre (GTIMC), the U.K., is dedicated to advancing the clinical development of new genetic treatments. Led by Professor Mimoun Azzouz, it will bring together academic institutions, NHS trusts, non-profit, and industry partners across the north of England, Midlands and Wales, enabling academic-led clinical trials of novel gene therapies.

Green Future

The Department of Fine Arts, Stella Maris College, Chennai, recently completed another set of mural paintings on its campus walls that celebrate the world of plants. The designs took shape with a team of faculty, undergraduate, and postgraduate students and have been conceptualised in a folk style, and explore diverse themes that reiterate the need for sustainable and green practices.

Merit-cum-Means Scholarship

Verizon India recently collaborated with IIT-Madras to launch ‘V PROPEL, a merit-cum-means scholarship programme for meritorious students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue B.Sc in Programming and Data Science. It will provide an opportunity for learners to pursue an undergraduate degree / diploma from IIT-Madras regardless of age, location or academic background. For details, visit https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

International Accreditation from IET- UK

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT), Sathyamangalam, was recently awarded IET’s International Accreditation for eight undergraduate engineering programmes. Successful outcomes of the programmes will include multiple benefits for graduating batches including opportunities for international mobility, job prospects and acceptance of graduate students in foreign universities. It also enhances opportunities for interdisciplinary research as well as exchanges.

Teacher training

Tejas, a teacher training project delivered by the British Council in association with Tata Trusts and the Maharashtra State Government, was completed recently. The project set out to benefit primary school teachers and students in government schools through improved English language proficiency, and trained 51,000 teachers across 36 districts, who in turn, teach 1.4 million young students in the state schools.

Space Technology Incubation Centre

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will establish a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, for research and product development in space technology and applications. This will enable start-ups to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions, and will promote capacity-building, innovations and research in Space Technology in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, besides the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Mobility

With the objective of addressing problems related to traffic congestion, pollution, an road accidents, IIIT-Delhi, in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation (DKDF) will be establishing a ‘Centre of Sustainable Mobility as a Centre of Excellence at the Institute. It will focus on solving the problem of urban transportation in Delhi. The problem of sustainable mobility requires design and optimisation, relying on data analytics and interdisciplinary research that includes computer science, AI, electronics engineering, as well as design. IIIT-Delhi has faculty members specialising on various research areas across these disciplines.

Scholarships for engineering and medical aspirants

MMTC-PAMP recently announced scholarships to help Science students from Haryana’s Nuh district prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. This initiative will allow students of government schools, who have opted for Science and have passed class X and XI this year, to avail fully paid coaching scholarships. As part of this CSR initiative, MMTC-PAMP will provide access to the coaching course free of cost by engaging Sri Chaitanya Group of Institutions to help students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. The course will be available online completely and will be for a duration of 25 weeks.

Summer internships

Internshala recently announced the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF). Interested students can apply for the opportunities from March 30 to April 9. GSIF-2021 is offering 44,000+ internship opportunities with 3,500+ brands including Percept Limited, HCL, OnePlus, FICCI, Dainik Bhaskar, OYO Rooms, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, National Informatics Centre, The Energy and Resources Institute, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, National Institute of Oceanography, to name a few. The fair offers internships in a multitude of profiles such as web development, content writing, digital marketing, social media marketing, business development, human resources, operations, and so on. All the internships in the online fair will come with an assured stipend.