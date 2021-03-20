News from the world of education: March 20, 2021

20 March 2021 14:55 IST

New courses, webinars, seminars and more...

Anniversary seminar

To mark the 30th anniversary of India’s economic liberalisation, XIME-Bengaluru organised a seminar to examine the impact of liberalising reforms on the Indian economy and the outlook for the future. Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission; Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati IFS (Retd.), former High Commissioner to UK; P. Sainath, Journalist and Ramon Magsaysay Award Winner (2007); and Prof. M. Suresh Babu, Professor, Humanities and Social Sciences Department, IIT-Madras, spoke on the continuing process of economic reforms and performance.

Inter-collegiate debate

The theme of the 35th edition of the Maria Philip Memorial Annual Inter-Collegiate Debate Competition was “The Government’s economic measures to deal with the impact of COVID-19 have so far been effective”. Professor K. Kumar of IIM-Bengaluru was the Chief Guest and Sudish Venkatesh, Chief People Officer at Azim Premji Foundation was the Jury Chairperson. Flexon Joseph Fernandes was judged the Best Speaker. The Best Team was Richa and Flexon from Manipal University. Priyanka P. and Edwin from Christ University, Bengaluru were the runners-u.

Research grant awarded

SSN College of Engineering recently announced that a team of its researchers led by Prof. P. Ramasamy, Dean (Research), have been awarded a grant of ₹12 crore by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, towards Directional Solidification (DS) technology that has the potential to catalyse India’s solar wafer and ingot manufacturing abilities.

Music education

Furtados School of Music (FSM) launched Learn Buddy to assist school teachers to create a video-based environment and monitor their students’ progress through a master screen and help students improvise. Students will learn how to create as well as read music successfully. This will help formalise music education in India and provide opportunities for young musicians to learn new skills.

Affordable learning

Teach My Lesson (TML) has launched the TML app for higher secondary and entrance coaching. This offers quality on-demand courses/content for students in Classes 11 and 12 and for examinations such as JEE, NEET, CA and CS. The programme uses technology to ensure that high-quality content is accessible, affordable, and available to students across all income groups and city tiers.

EMI waived for women

Avanse Financial Services, an education-focused NBFC, has introduced an offer that waives the last three Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) from the entire loan repayment structure for women aspirants and students supported by female co-applicants. This will be available for education loans sanctioned between March 8 and May 8, 2021, and is applicable on any domestic or international higher education programme. For more information, visit www.avanse.com

Understanding changes in work sphere

Pearson and UK India Business Council (UKIBC) recently came together to organise a virtual Round Table session on “The Changing World of Work in India: Needs, Challenges and Opportunities”. Top professionals from the industry and education engaged in a focused dialogue on how the world of work is evolving, skills gaps that employers face, changing needs of a 21st century workplace, and the innovative steps that industry and academia can jointly take to address these challenges.

Upskilling in Data Science

Imarticus Learning has entered into a collaboration with Hirist.com (IIMJOBS) to facilitate over 800 Data Science jobs exclusively to professionals’ who are taking the upskilling courses on Data Science, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence at Imarticus Learning. This offers an additional platform to help students secure exclusive access to lucrative new age career opportunities. More details at www.imaritcus.org