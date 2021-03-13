News from the world of education

13 March 2021 20:28 IST

The new norm with GLIM

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, has introduced a special schedule for students on campus in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Students have been moved to different blocks to ensure a gathering of not more than five people at a time in each place. Additionally, hand sanitizers have been placed across the campus and security staff has been deployed to monitor the strict obedience towards social distancing norms by students as well as the staff.

GLIM, Gurugram, has also resumed on-campus classes for the students of its One Year (PGPM) and Two Year (PGDM) programmes, strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Government of Haryana and the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the reopening of the institutes of higher education in the state.

Young learning

Early learning platform Kutuki has raised ₹16 crore ($2.2mn) in a Seed round led by Omidyar Network India. Kutuki will use the funds to expand its content library to cover all major Indian languages, create a more immersive learning experience for children and to expand its reach, especially in Tier-2 cities and beyond. The platform currently offers content in English and four Indian languages: Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi.

School of Real Estate

HSNC University has opened the Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate for undergraduate students with certificate courses for a career in real estate industry. The school will offer a Certificate Course in RERA Compliance and in Real Estate Entrepreneurship not just for undergraduate students but also postgraduate alumni, professionals and individuals who wish to hone one's knowledge and skills in the sector. The two-moth, 30-session course will use a blend of online and offline classes. To apply, visit: http://nhsre.in/

Safety with automation

In a bid to counter and control the spread Covid-19, the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) Lab at IIIT-Delhi has developed a Smart Automated Hand Sanitizer Machine. The machine drops a fixed amount of sanitizer after detecting hands. It waits for a fixed time before the next shot, in case user needs more. This mechanism avoids wastage and is safe for use during this time.

Successful placements

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has successfully achieved 100% placements for the outgoing batch of 2019-21 for its flagship programmes: the two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management- Human Resource Management and the two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management-Business Management. All 358 candidates secured offers through the final recruitment process in just two days despite the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 370 domestic and international offers.

MoU signed

Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magic Billion to explore possible future opportunities to impart genuine and specialised overseas opportunities to respective candidates in automotive sector. The MoU is a part of ASDC’s and Magic Billion’s vision of resolving and managing the demand-supply gap of skilled workers from India to global employers in different markets. It will focus on skill enhancement in automotive sector and improve employability as per industry’s future requirement.

Skills partnership

The Udhyam Learning Foundation (Udhyam), the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Government of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) have entered into a partnership to introduce Udhyam Shiksha, an entrepreneurial mindset development programme in all government ITIs across Maharashtra. This will enable learners to be job creators rather than job seekers. Udhyam Shiksha programme helps learners identify their strengths, make the most of opportunities and overcome and learn from their setbacks.

Literature from experts

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Sage Publications have come together to release authoritative works by IIMK faculty members. Karma Sutras: Leadership and Wisdom in Uncertain Times is the four part-series and has been authored by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode. The other books in the series are: Impactful Communication: Communicate to Conquer by Prof. Deepa Sethi, Strategy Huddle: Management Lessons from Sports by Prof. Deepak Dhayanithy and Accounting Simplified by Prof. Rachappa Shette.

Incubation programme

Maruti Suzuki India Limited in partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the start-up hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), announced the list of 26 shortlisted mobility startups for a nine-month extensive incubation programme. The collaboration will help start-ups channelise their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses. The selected start-ups will undergo a three-month pre-incubation journey during which they will be engaged in various sessions, workshops, peer-to-peer learning activities while they receive regular one-on-one mentoring and advisory sessions. Visit: https://bit.ly/38BFJed for the full list.

Disaster Management and Design workshop

Anant National University recently conducted the first-ever virtual workshop on Disaster Management and Design thinking for students of Architecture. The series included four lectures delivered by subject experts and domain specialists on architecture and disaster management. Learning Commons, the central library of Anant National University, arranged the workshop to address the changes in the education system due to the pandemic.

Work Integrated Learning Programme

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani to provide a sponsored B.Tech. Process Engineering degree through Work Integrated Learning Programme without the need for a career break. Facilitated digitally over three and half years, this programme will help strengthen employees’ technical foundation and build a strong knowledge base and upgrade their skills. The course is spread across seven semesters and will be conducted digitally by the BITS, Pilani faculty.

ESPL donates equipment to government schools

Embassy Services Private Ltd. (ESPL) has partnered with the Karnataka Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) to donate recording studio equipment and fit-outs that will be used to provide much needed learning opportunities for Government School students during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. ESPL aimed to supplement the existing online teaching programmes and teacher development undertaken by the Department of Education by offering a permanent solution. With students dependent on government schools for their education, safety, health and nutrition, the Department of Education has set-up various online channels such as Makkala Vaani to ensure students don’t lose touch with their schooling.

Dance and fitness courses for kids

Ed-tech platform Ucanji will introduce online dance and fitness courses in 2021to encourage learners between five and 16 years to pursue what they want and improve their skills. From Kathak and Bhangra to Hip Hop, Ucanji will offer an assortment of pre-recorded lessons. There will be options like asking an expert, switching between the front and back view on the screen, adjusting the playback to your own pace and trimming a specific section to play it on loop till it is perfected.

Moot court competition

The Third SAARCLAW Moot court competition was successfully concluded at Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), with leading law colleges from across India participating. The current situation at the Indo-China Border, trade relations and growing international interference in Indian waters were the key points around which the mooting revolved. After an intense mooting battle and argumentation, two teams out of 28 pariticpants entered the final round to vie for the top prize of ₹ 1.5 Lakhs.

Women in communications survey

Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s PR & Digital Marketing National Council (WICCI) and Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) have collaborated with a strategic ‘I Lead’ survey, which invites women in Journalism, Advertising, Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Content Writing and Corporate Communications to share their insights and experiences. The ‘I Lead’ survey attempts to decipher the roadblocks faced by women professionals in the vast communications industry as they climb the leadership ladder and provide directional mentorship ahead. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/2Ok24X3

Women in tech

Ed-tech startup Scaler has announced the launch of Scaler Include, a programme aimed at enhancing female participation in India’s tech workforce. The programme offers merit-based scholarships to women, coding contests in collaboration with top tech employers in India and talks by leading female business leaders. Scaler has set aside ₹1 crore in capital spending to help create a more diverse tech workforce in 2021. The ₹1 crore fund will offer merit-based scholarships to 1000 women to enroll in Scaler Academy.

Innovative healthcare products

Designers at World University of Design, in collaboration with Prof. Deepti Gupta at Department of Textile & Fibre Engineering, IIT New Delhi, and Dr. Ramesh Agarwal at Neonatology division of Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS, have created a product to sustain lives of fragile newborns with low birth weight. Called Mamma Pod, this assistive garment for giving Kangaroo Mothercare has been selected for the “Biotech Product and Process Development and Commercialization Awards 2020” by the Government of India.

Honouring educators

1M1B (One Million for One Billion), a United Nations accredited not-for- profit organisation focussed on future skills and leadership development among youth in India, has announced Lead Z Teacher awards for teachers, educators, changemakers and mentors across India, who have made extraordinary efforts during the pandemic to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No 6 on Quality Education. The selected 100 educators will be recognised and invited to the national final and top 10 teachers will be awarded with prizes in India. Additionally, the 10 award-winning teachers will be given an opportunity to showcase their work at the prestigious 1M1B Activate Impact Summit scheduled at United Nations, New York in December 2021.

Bootcamp for Changemakers

In order to shed light on the importance of English language proficiency for overseas education, Pearson India organised the Changemakers Academic Bootcamp Programme 2021, a seven-day certified programme, with The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia. Targeting high school students across India, the series focused upon future skills, careers and challenges faced by the new world. The session also assisted students in understanding various study opportunities in Australia and the role of PTE Academic, computer-based language proficiency exam in helping them when opting to study abroad.

Blockchain certificate programme

Simplilearn announced its partnership with IIT Kanpur to offer an exclusive Professional Certificate Programme in Blockchain Technology to provide learners with a comprehensive co-created curriculum covering the most in-demand skills in the field of Blockchain. Learners will also get to interact with expert faculty at IIT Kanpur through Master Classes. The four-month certificate programme is best suited for individuals working as Software Developers, IT Professionals, Engineers, Analysts, and Technical Leads. For more information, visit: https://www.simplilearn.com/

Blockchain digital degree

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to its students. MIT-WPU has signed a partnership agreement with CertOnce to implement its platform to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to over 2,568 students across programs from this year.

Collaborative research

Ashoka University and IIT Delhi have entered into an agreement to establish “Ashoka University-IITD Collaborative Research Platform”, which will undertake joint activities on academic research and human resource development. The two institutions will contribute matching funds to support collaborative and interdisciplinary education and research initiatives through a joint call for proposals, for the development of collaborative activities that will lead to impactful research outcomes.

Raising funds

ixamBee, an online learning platform for government jobs, has raised funding for an undisclosed amount led by Mumbai Angles. The platform is gaining popularity due to its quality content that has contributed to the success of thousands of students in getting placed in various government jobs. More than five crore students are preparing for government job exams and most of them come from small towns and villages. The popularity of government jobs has increased due to job losses and uncertainty in the private sector post Covid-19.

Free online programmes

FIITJEE is introducing Live Online Classroom Programs for free. The Assessment Test for Admission is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Students can attempt the Assessment Test (which will be conducted in proctored online mode) on any of these days as per their convenience. Aspirants can appear only once in any of these days. For more details, visit http://liveonlineclasses.fiitjee.com/

Dual degree Masters programme

Furthering Indo-French ties in the field of education and research, Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) launched its Dual Degree Master’s Programme in Sports Industry Management recently in the presence of Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to Indi . The programme offers an MBA degree from Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and an MSc degree from Emlyon Business School, France.

Innovative fibre technology

Technology services firm Vee Technologies and Sona Group of Educational Institutions have signed an agreement with Toronto-based University Health Network (UHN), Canada, to collaborate on a multi-institution research and commercialisation effort to develop smart fabric-based wearables. The objective is to improve the lives of people living with health-related challenges. The collaboration agreement seeks to contribute to FIBRE, a research initiative that will be fuelled by the UHN hospital network.

Disinfecting robot

Mahindra University launched an Autonomous Unmanned Vehicle (AUV) Disinfecting Robot, MUDRA (Mahindra Universite UV Desinfectant Robot Autonome) designed to disinfect rooms, labs, offices, shop floors, and various other spaces using UltravioletC (UVC) rays. With the opening up of retail, office and other public spaces, it is important that closed spaces be sanitized frequently and properly to ensure minimal spread of infection. MUDRA can make on-demand and pre-planned disinfections without human intervention and has been specially designed to navigate autonomously on the floor without needing any extra infrastructure. It maps and plans its path to move around, and avoids obstacles and re-charts its path intelligently. It moves from room to room on a floor automatically without any human intervention.

Skill upgrading MoUs signed

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Mytat, a tech-enabled 360-degree skill screening and learning initiative, signed an MOU to facilitate online learning and skill upgrading in India. The objective of this association is to provide a ‘Continuous Learning and Evaluation’ programme to measure and improve the employability of millions of students. This will also help educational institutions understand the industry benchmarks and customise training levels for students accordingly.

Testbook signs multiple MoUs

Ed-tech platform Testbook.com has signed MoUs with India’s top educational institutions including IITs to impart professional skills training for securing high- paying jobs. The list includes IIT Madras, IIT Ropar and IIT Gandhinagar, and many more colleges across India. Testbook.com is also preparing for a National Skills Quiz competition that will see more than 50,000 students from over 150 colleges across India participate. More details at testbook.com/promos/National-Quiz-Competition2021.html

Online entrance examination

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, recently announced the BMU-SAT (Standard Aptitude Test), an online entrance examination to admit students to its undergraduate programmes. The new aptitude test, starting this year, aims to determine an applicant’s propensity to succeed in various undergraduate programmes at BMU, and gauge the students’ readiness for university education. This score will help a candidate secure early admission in their preferred programme. Applicants can start applying before or along with the national-level entrance exams to gain first mover advantage. Admissions are open for B.Tech, BBA, B.A. LL.B (H), BBA LL.B (H), B.Com (H) and B.A. (H). For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.bmu.edu.in/

Competitive coding for girls

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s School of Engineering launched a competitive programming contest for girls called AlgoQueen. The aim is to promote a culture of competitive programming among girls. Under the programme, Amrita School of Engineering will host a series of contests until July 2021. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s students and alumni will deliver training sessions for those interested in participating to create confidence coding. Students can start practising for the contest by visiting: https://codedrills.io