News: From the world of Education

13 March 2021 12:48 IST

UK student connect

British Council is hosting a virtual Study UK Student Connect for Indian students to talk to representatives from UK institutions, about courses, admission process, scholarships, modes of study, visas, and more. One-to-one, private sessions with participating universities will be available from March 15 to 19. Register at https://bit.ly/38pV3KN or visit https://bit.ly/3rEKOu0 for more.

DSU/AIC-DSU Innovation Foundation Scholarships

The AIC-DSU Foundation — sponsored by NITI Aayog, Government of India — and Dayananda Sagar University, Bengaluru, invite application for grant of scholarships. Young achievers with a Master’s degree in Science/Engineering, and desirous of working on a doctoral programme leading to the award of a Ph.D. can apply for the position of Research Scholars and Scientific Officers. CVs may be sent to: Prof R Janardhan, Dayananda Sagar University, Bengaluru. More information at www.dsu.edu.in

Women in AI

In collaboration with the University of Sheffield’s Information School, feminist activist network, Women Reclaiming AI, is creating a platform to design a collaborative manifesto on how all women in AI wish to be (or not be) represented in a technology-mediated present and future. A virtual workshop to co-design the manifesto will be held on March 18 at 6.00 p.m. GMT (11.30 p.m. IST). The workshop is free and open to all. https://bit.ly/3v7qzXQ

Make a difference

Internshala launches #UniteForHer, for students to apply to short-term volunteering internships with organisations such as Safecity, Stone Soup, TYCIA, Atypical Advantage, and, Pad Squad. Responsibilities will range from helping with women’s safety in public spaces, working towards women empowerment, and spreading awareness about girl child education, to spreading awareness around menstrual hygiene. No specific skills or previous experience is required. Last date to apply is March 31. For more information or to apply, visit: http://bit.ly/Unite4Her

Study abroad virtual meet

Online portal Yocket will host a virtual meet on March 19 that will bring together over 40 universities from the U.S., the U.K., New Zealand, and France, to help students figure out their study abroad plans for undergraduate courses. The meet will include sessions by industry experts, interactions with university representatives, profile evaluations, scholarship and internship opportunities and a Q and A session. Register at https://bit.ly/30KoinH

IIAD opens applications

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, has opened applications for undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture & Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management. Applicants will have to take an entrance test (online on March 17 and 28 and offline on March 28). The last date to apply is March 20. For more details, visit, www.iiad.edu.in or call +91-9871383633/ +91-11-4138 0000