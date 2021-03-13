News from the world of Education

13 March 2021 12:46 IST

Top spot

Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) was recently ranked as the world’s leading institution in hospitality management education by the QS World University Rankings. It is now among the top five business management institutions in Switzerland as well. Michel Rochat, EHL Group CEO, said, “beyond the rankings and distinctions... we must continue to make the educational environment evolve towards the new aspirations of students, and open the way to an innovative, collaborative and caring post-COVID world.”

Initiative for International Women’s Day

The Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, recently launched a special all-female batch of its Professional Diploma in Banking for underprivileged girls, on International Women’s day. The initiative is supported by the Shahani Group’s Sage Foundation and 87.5% of the fee will be subsidised. Admissions are open and and the last day to apply April 15. The school will also provide placement support. For more details, visit https://tscfm.org/

Women in online learning

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently published a report highlighting the growing participation of women learners in online training. The platform has registered an exceptional increase of 48x in enrolments in the past five years. According to the report, digital marketing, programming with Python, web development, creative writing, and French were most popular among women in 2020 and 69% completed their courses successfully.

Sandeep Sancheti joins Marwadi University

Marwadi University recently announced the appointment Sandeep Sancheti as the new Vice-Chancellor. With more than three-and-a-half decades of experience in the fields of teaching, research, and academic administration, Sancheti was previously the Vice-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai. He is the Past President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, and currently the Executive Council Member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) London, the U.K.

Online M.Tech degree

MIT ADT University will partner with engineering start-up Skill Lync to deliver online M.Tech degrees in Design, CAD/CAM, Robotics & Mechatronics and CFD (18 seats per course). This programme aims to help engineering students develop industry skills, along with an M.Tech degree. The two-year course costs ₹2,70,000. The first two semesters will be held at MIT ADT University in Pune and the second year will be conducted online.

Vocational education and training

AISECT recently partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Tamil Nadu, to provide Vocational Education to more than 2500 students in 46 schools, under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). AISECT will provide students with vocational trainers, online MOOC content, guest lectures, industrial and field visits, on-the-job training and placements. Industrial Visit, Field Visits, OJT and Placement will also be offered. Candidates will receive certificates after completion.

Upskilling women

Literacy India and Oxford University Press recently established an Education and Skill Development Centre for Women at Gheja village, Noida, to upskill and provide education to 300+ women, to make them employable. Remedial classes will be organised to help girls make up for the lost year of schooling. Skills training will be supplemented with basic English speaking and computer-operating skills. Courses in stitching and tailoring, beauty and wellness, basic computer literacy and basic spoken English will be offered.

Education loans for students

Career-tech platform Empoweryouth.com now offers education loans for students across the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and has tied up with more than 60 colleges. This will empower students of these colleges to exercise their right to education and help reduce the access-accessibility gap. Details are available at www.empoweryouth.com

Campaign to eat healthy

Stella Maris College, Chennai, recently launched ‘Unave Aatral’, a campaign on eating disorders and healthy eating, on campus. Launched on March 8, the campaign will run for four weeks and includes an in-house walkathon and sessions on healthy diets, creative writing, digital art competitions, and online discussions with chefs and nutrition experts. Sruti Nakul, a Pastry chef and social media influencer, inaugurated the campaign with psychologist Mina Dilip and Ranchana Ilangumaran, a practising nutritionist and dietitian.