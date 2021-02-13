News from the world of education

13 February 2021 10:53 IST

Winning big

Professor Bishnu Pal, Dean Academics and Professor of Natural Sciences at Mahindra University’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, has been awarded “The 2021 SPIE Maria J. Yzuel Educator Award” by The International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE). The award recognises outstanding contributions to optics education by an educator in the field. Professor Pal has been named for this award “in recognition of four decades of sustained contributions in education, outreach, research, technical program committees of global flagship conferences, and editing offour popular publications in guided wave optics and photonics”.

Skills development

Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology India, part of Swedish Multinational Sandvik A.B, has partnered with TeamLease Skills University, Vadodara, and DTET, Odisha, to launch a skill development initiative for final-year students of ITI Barbil in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. The project aims to provide a certification course along with six months of on-the-job training at the customer sites to make them self-sustainable and enhance their chances of employability. After completion, trainees will be certified by the Government of Odisha, Sandvik, and TeamLease.

Dual delivered convocation

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology held its 10th Convocation at its campus recently. A total of 1865 graduands including 31 Ph.D., 390 PG and 1444 UG received their degrees. The event was held as per the safety protocol norms as prescribed by the Government of Tamil Nadu due to the on-going pandemic. Based on the restrictions, 71 students received their degrees in person and 1794 students attended the convocation online. The degrees were handed over to the students by Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras.

Sports Education research project

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently bagged a project of ₹9 crores from the prestigious European Commission to lead a consortium of 11 universities to research Sports Education in India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia under the Erasmus plus project. This initiative is aimed at capacity building in the field of sports, physiotherapy and physical education through research and community development. Out of the 1005 applications that the project received from across the globe, LPU became the only university from India to be designated the lead coordinator.

Cutting edge technologies research

Skill-Lync announced the launch of their live research programme to help inculcate the need for practically applicable research on cutting-edge technologies and provide skill-based curriculum to aspiring engineering students. For this initiative, Skill-Lync has partnered with various subject experts to provide the students with guidance. The three-month programme aims to provide research assistantship opportunities for Indian college students who do not have the access to work on quality research papers under great professors. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2Z9Nd2Y

New Age Banking programme

Imarticus Learning has launched a high career impact PG level programme in New Age Banking in combination with a leading university’s Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management in Banking & Finance, aimed at offering students the best-in-class learning experience. The overall duration of this 100% online programme is 24 months. During the first 11 months, both programmes will be run simultaneously. After 11 months, the learner has to complete the PGDBM in the remaining 13 months while being employed in the New Age Banking sector. This programme is ideal for graduate professionals with 1-3 years of experience.

New global business school

BITS Pilani launched BITS School of Management (BITSoM), a new-age global business school that will offer a futuristic curriculum in its two-year residential MBA degree programme. It aims to redefine the paradigms of business education in India through relevant knowledge to support learning and leadership, relevant to current business landscape.

MoU signed

Institute of Management Studies, Noida, has launched a new Certified Management Accountant (US CMA) and Wiley Certified Business Analytics (WCBA) in association with Wiley, Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and Miles Education. IMS Noida has signed MoU with Miles Education to offer the courses, which can be simultaneously completed along with the undergraduate degree resulting in lucrative placements post-completion.

Increasing sports literacy

Model Sports Village, an initiative of IMT Ghaziabad & NGO ‘Sports: A Way of Life’, successfully promoted sports literacy at a grassroot level and is currently training over 300 youth. India’s first Model Sports Village was started in January 2020 with a distinct objective to evolve sports culture and increase sports literacy in the twin villages of Bahadarpur and KheriViran in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. In order to create awareness about sports. KhelPraveshika, sports booklets and sports calendar were distributed. To motivate children to take up sports, a motivation letter was also distributed to the parents of the young kids.

Fostering innovation

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad signed an MoU with T-Hub, an innovation intermediary and business incubator. The MoU is in line with NMIMS’ industry outreach and partnership programme with a view to fostering innovation and leadership in the startup ecosystem. The partnership will provide students with industry exposure in case studies, capstone projects, research papers, mentorship, and developing a better understanding of start-up dynamics. Furthermore, T-Hub will provide industry assistance in curriculum building, particularly in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and in other allied areas.

Global education conference

The International Education & Skill Summit (TIESS) witnessed the conclusion of the 12th edition of the Global Education Leadership Conference recently, which was held virtually. The conference hosted over 36,000+ delegates from more than 90+ countries who came together for four days of engaging and thought-provoking sessions and conversations. Ministers, policy makers, education leaders and industry experts from across the globe shared their experience and insights along with suggestions for the way forward.

Asia Young Designer Award

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) recently announced the winners of AYDA (Asia Young Designer Award) 2020, India Edition, in a virtual conference. The fifth edition saw the participation of more than 2000 architecture, interior design students and young professionals across India. Out of the 22 shortlisted candidates, four students emerged winners. The Gold winners will represent India at the grand finale of Nippon Paint’s Asia Young Designer Awards 2020, which will be conducted in June 2021. They will compete with finalists from 15 other Asian Countries.

MSc Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for a one-year M.Sc in Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies course starting in September. Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class”” from a reputable university in B.Sc science subjects or engineering and medical degrees can apply. An overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent, is required. The fee will be £27,150 for international students. More details at https://bit.ly/3b2FAkG

MSc Autonomous and Intelligent Systems

The University of Sheffield, the UK, invites applications for M.Sc in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems course starting in September. Hlders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputable university in control engineering or a related subject. An overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent, is required. The fee will be £24,950 for international students. Visit https://bit.ly/3rLlIZO for more.

Faculty of Science Undergraduate Scholarships

Scholarships of between £3,000 and £5,000 for tuition fees are available to new international students joining an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who hold an offer of admission and demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience. This is available for the following subjects: Chemistry, Computer and information sciences, Mathematics and statistics, Pharmacy and biomedical sciences, Physics. The scholarships will be available to a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for either year one or year two entry, to a full-time undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science and has excellent grades to date in their academic studies and is self-funded. Last date for application is July 31, 2021. More details at https://bit.ly/3tSqRB9