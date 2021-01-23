News from the world of education

Pinnacle MBA programme

JK Lakshmipat University has opened admissions for the two-year, full-time residential Pinnacle MBA programme.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) or equivalent CGPA in a three-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university. The candidates must have taken the CAT/ MAT/ ATMA/ XAT/ CMAT or any other national entrance test. If not, they will have to take the JKLU Management Entrance Test (MET).

Deadline: January 31

M.Sc Advanced Aerospace Technologies

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc Advanced Aerospace Technologies course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with a minimum of 60% or “first class” from a reputed university . Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component.

Annual fee: £24,950 for international students

Duration: One year full-time

M.Sc in Cancer Therapies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for M.Sc in Cancer Therapies course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree, or international equivalent in a science or health-related subject. Minimum IELTS score 6.0 (with no component below 5.5)

Annual fee: £21,300 for international students

Growing community

Online learning platform Brainly has concluded its Series D funding round with a fresh influx of $80M, thereby bringing its total funding up to $150M. Brainly intends to utilise the funds to introduce new products for both Indian students and their parents.

Winning innovators

A team of civil engineering students from Sona College of Technology won the Tamil Nadu Student Innovators award for developing their ‘Replast Pavers and Building Blocks’ project in a contest organised by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII). The team led by Aravinda Kumar Vasu and teammates Ragav S. and Kirubakaran S. participated in the four-stage competition that included awareness, ideation, business modelling and founding a start up to a jury at Anna University.

Raising employability

Ed-tech start-up edWisor has launched edWisor Online Academy, which aims to train students and freshers from Engineering and Management backgrounds in Sales, Business Development, MERN Stack, Data Analysis, and Business Intelligence functions online. The academy will replicate the necessary elements of a regular offline college such as hands-on experience and real-time projects and keep the batch sizes small to increase interaction and personalise the learning experience.

Safe online learning

Vedantu has made online learning completely safe and secure for 100k daily active students studying from home. This milestone has been achieved in collaboration with Space2Grow, a niche social impact consulting firm that specialises in child protection. The vision of this collaboration is to create a robust prevention and redressal mechanism across all the online and offline touch points, making online education safe for every child. With the #ChildSafetyFirst initiative in place, Vedantu’s internal team will constantly monitor, control texts, pictures, and recordings so that students can experience safe, LIVE online learning.

Cyber Security CoE

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and WhizHack Technologies Private Limited signed an MoU for the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for new innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur; Dr. Ram Prakash, Prof. Surajit Ghosh and Kallol Sil and Kaushik Ray and Sanjay Sengupta, co-founders of WhizHack Technologies participated. The CoE will launch Certificate Learning Programmes for placement-linked skill training in Cyber Defense and part-time M.Tech. programmes specialising in Cyber Security for young graduates and working professionals.

Learning through WhatsApp

Over 11 lakh students of classes I to X have started practising the weekly assessments and home-learning activities under the Swadhyay (WhatsApp-based) programme by the Government of Maharashtra and SCERT Maharashtra. With the affordability and accessibility of Whatsapp-based assessments and personalised learning under Swadhyay, students now have asynchronous access to online education.

Virtual conference

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted their 14th NASMEI International marketing conference in collaboration with the North American Society of for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI). The virtual conference was a prelude by a three-day workshop providing great opportunity for the doctoral students and junior faculty to interact and learn from some of the top researchers in the world.

ANTS conference conducted

IIIT Delhi campus recently held the ‘IEEE International Conference on Advanced Networks and Telecommunications Systems (ANTS)’. This year’s theme was “ICT For Connecting Humanity”. The four-day conference witnessed several keynote speeches by distinguished speakers from industry, academia and government sectors; panels and forums; technical sessions featuring technical papers extensively reviewed by peers; workshops focusing on the latest trends in various technology; tutorials delivered by experts in respective disciplines.

Schoolpreneur winners reveleaed

Metamorphosis School of Entrepreneurship declared the winners of their third Global Schoolpreneur Summit. More than 2000+ ideas were pitched from 5000+ students of 10+ countries. Afnan Towheed and Shloka Singh Thakur from Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad, won the first prize for their pitch idea ‘The Vizard’. The first runners-up were Sahasra Kanagala and Srihithan from The Creek Planet School, Hyderabad with their pitch idea ‘Oxygenic’ followed by Shreya Mehta and Navya Bansal from JBCN International School, Mumbai as the second runners-up with their pitch idea ‘Peeling Covid’.

The Good Politician

Indian School of Democracy (ISD) launched their new programme beginning August 15, 2021. ‘The Good Politician’ is geared to nurture grassroot political leaders who are already involved in the political sphere. Spanning over one year, the programme is meant for leaders aspiring to be elected as sarpanches and municipal councillors. To ensure access to a range of people, the programme will be taught in Hindi and English. ‘The Good Politician’ will comprise 30% residential training and 70% field application and the faculty is a range of political leaders, political practitioners, and academicians. For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.indianschoolofdemocracy.org/

Career in sports

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is to offer international sports industry qualifications designed to provide pathways to careers in sports for millennials and adults. Created by Pearson with real-life content from Liverpool Football Club across five career pathways — Sport, Fitness, Coaching & Development, Sport Business & Management, Sports Facilities Operations and Management — this exclusive partnership will transform the learning experience for sports enthusiasts across India who aspire to pursue careers in the global sports industry. All potential students who are 16 and above are eligible to apply for all qualifications irrespective of their stream of study or education board. To apply or review the qualification options, visit: www.edu-aiff.com

Centre of Geospatial Excellence

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has inked an MoU with Esri India to establish a Centre of Geospatial Excellence on Spatial Analysis and Modelling with dedicated facilities for research, development and testing to promote development of specific skills and technical know-how among academicians, students and the industry around geospatial technologies and latest toolkits like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and geospatial Big Data Analytics. It will conduct certificate and diploma courses, training programmes and workshops, particularly around geospatial technology application areas to strengthen multi-hazard risk reduction and community resilience.

Celebrity and expert mentors

Unlu has announced the launch of Unluclass, a platform that makes it possible for everyone to learn from celebrity experts and industry veterans who have made it big in their respective fields. The platform aims to bring equality in non-academic learning, by blurring the boundaries of availability and reach of celebrity mentors. It targets small town aspirants who have negligible access to hobby learnings. The platform is set to go live by January end.

Upskilling

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP has partnered with Singapore-based Gluu Life Pte Ltd, the world’s first decentralised P2P marketplace for communities all over to share mobile connectivity. Under the partnership, BridgeLabz will provide tailor-made talent for NodeJS to the latter for remote engineering solutions. The collaboration is aligned with the brand’s commitment to upskilling India’s engineering pool and making them industry-ready, while also providing strong placement support.

Innovative inventions

A team of researchers from Lovely Professional University have designed an innovative and cost-effective water bottle neck cap assembly that will prevent tampering of both used and unused water and cold drink bottles. It works with minimum torque and can be easily identified after the bottle is opened. The research team included Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean of Science and Technology, Lovely Professional University, Dr. Tanay Pramanik, Prashant Kumar and Rakesh Kamal.

Gamified learning app

STEPapp (Student Talent Enhancement Program Application) has received a mandate from the Uttarakhand Government to implement its gamified learning app across all government schools in Uttarakhand. Through this association, STEPapp will enhance the students’ performance in school exams as well as in competitive exams. This will also enable schools to measure the students’ learning outcomes through dashboards. This initiative will benefit students from classes VI to XII across the states immediately. STEPapp will be a part of the learning pedagogy in all the schools. STEPapp has been implemented in 203 Govt. Model Schools and RGNVs in Uttarakhand.

Coding for kids

DcodeAI has launched new DIY learning platform including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), Data Science for children between 12 and 18 years. With Angel funding of USD 500,000 from Sultan Chand & Sons (P) Ltd., Educational Publishing House, DcodeAI was launched earlier this year, with the vision to equip the next generation of learners with AI skills, without having a formal coding background. It aims to democratise AI learning among primary and secondary level students across 10,000+ schools that are currently part of its network. For more information, visit: https://dcodeai.com

Extending the age group

Instrucko has extended its offering from the 3-12 age group to the 13-18 age group by announcing its partnership with EtonX, an online subsidiary of Eton College, the U.K. The partnership with EtonX is a natural extension to Instrucko’s global curriculum, which is based on live one-to-one lessons. This partnership will enable millions of learners across India to get one step closer to the world’s leading independent schools.

NMAT registration

In its endeavour to assist candidates and schools to adapt to the changing environment caused by the worldwide pandemic, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), administrator of the NMAT by GMAC™ exam and a global association of leading graduate business schools, the additional registration window for the NMAT by GMAC exam until January 31. To register for the exam, candidates can log on to: www.nmat.org

Highly sought after mentor

Unacademy recently announced that it has on-boarded the country’s most acclaimed GATE exam educator Ravindrababu Ravula, as an exclusive teaching partner on the platform. At least 300 of his students rank among the Top 1000 in the GATE exams every year. His YouTube channel has 600,000+ followers, making it the largest YouTube channel for GATE exam preparation in India.

No-pay Jan

In its endeavour to make specialised education more accessible, CloudxLab has launched a special New Year offer called #NoPayJan enabling users to access all self-paced courses for free. #NoPayJan is valid until January 31. The COVID- 19 pandemic has made people realise the importance of upskilling themselves with the most sought-after technologies. With #NoPayJan users can enroll for self-paced courses on Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, DevOps, Big Data, Python and get access to the course contents completely free of cost. With #NoPayJan, people will be able to access contents up to worth $300 completely free of cost.

New Vice Chancellor

Jagran Lakecity University recently announced the appointment of noted educationist and thinker Dr. Sandeep Shastri, as its new Vice Chancellor. Dr. Shastri succeeds Prof (Dr.) Anoop Swarup, who served as Jagran Lakecity University’s founding Vice-Chancellor for the past 8 years. Dr. Sandeep Shastri is a renowned author, researcher, political strategist, international consultant and speaker. He is also an international consultant to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its Political Party Reform Project in the Pacific Rim Countries, World Bank for its Governance Project in Nepal, the Forum of Federations for its Capacity Building for Democratisation Project in Myanmar, Constitution Making in South Sudan and Federalism in Sudan.

Winning big

The Shahani Group has been awarded the “Most Outstanding Education Group 2020” at the Global Excellence Awards 2020, hosted by Acquisition International magazine (the U.K.). The award recognises companies and individuals for their commitment to innovation and business growth, and for offering the highest-quality products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

Management fest

The sixth edition of Solaris, the annual management fest of IIM-Udaipur, culminated on January 10 after a two-day management extravaganza. Organised by the students of IIMU, the theme was ‘Transcending Ideologies.’ The fest included interactive and highly engaging events that helped the students pitch themselves against each other in simulations of real-life situations, making them think on their feet and also out of the box.

High ratings

Ashoka University has been awarded a Diamond rating by QS I.GAUGE, the India specific rating agency for the Quacquarelli Symonds, London. The university was awarded an overall as well as individual Diamond rating on seven parameters of higher education including Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Faculty Diversity, Research and Facilities. Prof. Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said “We are honoured. Ashoka achieving this recognition within six years of its inception is a result of our continuous focus on academic rigour, inter-disciplinary pedagogy, world class faculty, academic research, innovative modules of engagement with the community and teaching methods. It is a moment of pride for all the faculty and students at Ashoka.”

Collaboration with Facebook

Simplilearn announced its collaboration with Facebook to integrate the Facebook Blueprint Digital Marketing Associate Certification into its Digital Marketing Specialist Programme and the PG Programme in Digital Marketing. On completion, users can avail the voucher free of cost, and experience Facebook trainers. The certification is ideal for fresh graduates, job aspirants and marketing professionals. For more information, visit: www.simplilearn.com

Educational exchange

Shiv Nadar University has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Network “n+i” of Engineering Institutes in France, a not-for-profit association that brings together about 50 French engineering institutes of higher education. The five-year agreement cements the joint aim to pursue academic and educational exchange as well as research collaboration in fields related to science, engineering, technology and management. The partnership enables students of Shiv Nadar University to participate in training programmes, semester exchanges and ‘study abroad projects’ across the consortium of 50 engineering institutions in France at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. Reciprocally, Shiv Nadar University will welcome students from Network “n+i” institutes to various programmes that it offers.

National Education Conclave

The National Education Conclave 2021, the University Connect Initiative by Heartfulness Education Trust, focused on the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasising the existing education system and the need to inculcate integrative, Holistic and ‘Heart-Centred education across the country. One of the key highlights was the Heartful Awards ceremony with Heartfulness Education Trust.

Degree apprenticeship programmes

In line with New Education Policy 2020, NETAP (National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme by TeamLease Skills University) has entered into a partnership with Lenskart, Schoolguru Eduserve and Jain University to train aspirants through degree apprenticeship programmes, including on-the-job training. Through this partnership NETAP will be responsible for executing the programme, Lenskart will be the on-the job partner, Jain University will be the academia partner and Schoolguru Eduserve will be providing the technology interface for the skill training. Jain University will roll out the benefits of this collaboration through a BBA programme. There on, the aspirants will embark on an industry exposure programme through LensKart.

MoU signed

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) and Wizcraft MIME inked an MoU recently to launch Central India’s first entertainment and events school viz Jagran Wizcraft MIME School of Entertainment and Events. The school will operate under the university’s umbrella of flagship Faculty of Journalism and Creative studies and offer a distinct model of hands-on learning with strong focus on industry and global engagement in the entertainment and events space. The UG and PG programmes will be industry-focused, practice-based and taught by a specialist community of leading practitioners. For more information, visit: www.jlu.edu.in/jagran-wizcraft-mime-school-of-entertainment-and-events