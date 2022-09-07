News from the world of Education: September 7, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges.

Design Your Life certification course

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence recently introduced the Design Your Life certification course for students. It will be spread over 15 sessions and cover nine topics about life and oneself.

Partnership to address India’s higher education goals

BITS Pilani recently announced its partnership with Coursera. An event, in this regard, will be held online on September 12 at 11:30 a.m. The speakers are Prof. G Sundar, Director, Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, and Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer, Coursera.

Official partner

JAIN School of Design was recently named an official partner of the Bengaluru Design Festival, which will be held from November 11 to December 12.

Career fair

Kanakia International School Chembur (IB Board) will host a career fair, The World at your fingertips, from September 15 to 17. It is mainly for students and parents to access timely and credible information about available career choices, globally.

MESC opens the MECAT window

Recently, MESC introduced a test called Media and Entertainment Creative aptitude test (MECAT) for candidates who are passionate about a career in the M and E sector. The exam window will be open between October 1 to 5. To register, visit, https://mecat.in/

Roshni - A Ray of Hope

Ekya School ITPL recently kickstarted Roshni - A Ray of Hope, a fundraising event. It aims to sponsor 75 cataract surgeries for the underprivileged, in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital. Under this initiative, ₹2,50,000 was raised by over 700 students, who came forward to support the cause.

Cornell University to build global hub in India

Cornell University and O.P. Jindal Global University recently signed an MoA, which will enable them to build substantive partnerships and collaborations across all its schools and programmes.

National Employability Assessment Test and Industry Readiness Programme

Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), recently launched the National Employability Assessment Test and Industry Readiness Programme, through NEATmet. It is a a skill development and assessment programme for Diploma-level engineers and entry-level professionals. For details, visit, https://www.neatmet.com/short/dengp

Industry-oriented Ph.D programme

SciGenom Labs recently announced a industry-based Ph.D. programme to support research in Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiome and Bio-Nanotech in collaboration with CHARUSAT University. It will provide students an opportunity to participate in research activities with multiple international universities and scientists from independent research institutions to find solutions to real-world problems that plague humanity.

Eligibility: Applicants must have qualified in one of the National Eligibility Tests for Junior Research Fellowship such as NET-JRF, CSIR-UGC, DBT, GATE and INSPIRE. Those selected will be provided with an additional stipend during their programme, in addition to the government fellowship. Admissions will continue throughout the year.

www.scigenom.com

Scholarships for economically-backward students

Sriram’s IAS is offering a 10 percent scholarship discount to economically-weaker students. Those with other unfavourable circumstances, including physical disabilities, loss of the breadwinner of the family, and so on, will also be considered.

Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam

Pearson VUE recently announced an extended registration window for the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam. Candidates now have an additional month to register for and schedule their exam, with the current booking window extended to September 30. For details, visit, https://www.undergraduateexam.in

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT-Mandi researchers recently unravelled the biochemical relationship between fatty liver disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The findings have been published in the Journal Diabetes. The paper was authored by Prosenjit Mondal, Associate Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering along with scholars Surbhi Dogra, Priya Rawat, P Vineeth Daniel and in collaboration with Partha Chakrabarti from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, Debajyoti Das, Sujay K. Maity, Avishek Paul along with Kausik Das, and Souveek Mitra from IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

NPTEL, IIT Madras, recently collaborated with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer Tamil Vazhi Payirchi, an online, free, remediation programme for children with dyslexia, who are studying in Tamil medium.

IIT-Guwahati will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12. It is a qualifying exam for candidates pursuing admission to Master’s programmes in various IITs and NITs. The deadline for the online application process is October 11, and those interested can apply at https://jam.iitg.ac.in

Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Roorkee, and his team, recently launched Roorkee Seva, a Citizen Service App. Available at the Play Store, and App Store, it and can be accessed through web browsers. People can choose from over 30 services and book services including doctor appointments and cab services on the app from anywhere. For details, visit, https://www.roorkee-seva.in/register. Also, the institute, in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, recently launched the fourth batch of its six-month, online, Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity, which is designed in collaboration with CEC.

IIM-Ahmedabad recently announced the creation of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, named after its first faculty member.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi recently inaugurated the XVII International Conference on Public Policy and Management, IIM Bangalore.

Launches and events

Bangalore-based RV University recently launched its Centre for Human Rights Studies. Palagummi Sainath, journalist and a strong advocate of human rights in India inaugurated the new research centre.

Amity University, Mumbai, recently started Popular Lecture series at the campus. The inaugural lecture was delivered by Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai and former Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai. The topic of his lecture was Future of Universities. It also recently hosted its orientation programme, which was attended by over 1,500 students.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised an Expert Talk Series on Ethical Entrepreneurship by Govind Dholakia, Founder and Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), Surat. It also organised a faculty and staff development programme on Wealth Creation and Management. This November, it will kickstart the Swiss Immersion Programme, an international academic collaboration facilitating the exchange of students for learning across borders.

IMS Noida recently organised an orientation programme to welcome the batches of PGDM (2022-24). During the programme, Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida along with Deepak Choudhary, CEO of Audi (West Delhi), Abhishek Srivastava, DGM (HR) of Samsung India Electronics, and Prateek Jain, Assistant Director of EY, were present.

The Design Village recently organised interactive sessions for students to inspire youngsters to pursue the field and be continuously open to learning new things and skills. Ankur Warikoo, Founder, Nearbuy, was the speaker. It also recently organised an evening themed Mehfil-e-Kirdaar, to celebrate Indian cinema on its campus.

Speaking at the “ Education through Technology and Skilling” summit recently hosted by a media house in the capital, Prof. Charanpreet Singh, Founder Director, Praxis Business School, participated in a panel on “Dual Degree: Benefits and Challenges”, along with Rupamanjari Ghosh, Member, Governing Council, Raman Research Institute, Prof. Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University and Siddharth Chaturvedi, Pro-Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University.

The University of Delaware recently hosted its first ever alumni meeting in Hyderabad.

The Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Subhas Sarkar, recently inaugurated Krea University’s new Academic Block at the Sri City Campus. Several dignitaries were present.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, recently hosted its Virtual Careers Fair 2022, which resulted in 776 job opportunities across diverse roles for freshers and experienced job-seekers. Organisations that participated included EY GDS, KPMG Global Services, Nestle India, Dupont India, to name a few.

Indian Institute of Art and Design recently organised a week-long orientation event for the new batches. The main purpose of the session was to bridge the gap between faculty and students.

The fifth installation ceremony, The Advent, of the Rotaract Club of Saveetha School of Management (SSM, SIMATS), sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chennai Mitra (RID 3232), was held recently. Also, the institute’s NSS unit recently organised a guest lecture on women’s equality. As a part of the drive against drugs, a lecture on Awareness Amongst Students regarding the ill Effects of Drugs was conducted by SSM, SIMATS.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi’s annual event, PitchCafe 3.0, was recently held. It is an event that fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst young innovators and brings them closer to fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams. Over 200+ teams competed for a prize of over ₹5,00,000.

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics recently held its seventh convocation to felicitate the PG Diploma batch of 2021-22. Students of the one-year PG Diploma in Economics, and Data Science and Finance were jointly conferred degrees by MDAE and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune.

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, will host its 10th convocation on September 10. The chief guest is Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

BML Munjal University recently held its seventh convocation, for the class of 2022 and 318 students graduated in B Tech, B. Com (Hons), BBA and MBA and PHD programmes.

GLIM, Gurugram recently conducted its 11th annual convocation, where 284 students from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2020-22 and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) 2021-22, graduated.

Laurels

AICTE, in association with Heartfulness Education Trust and Your One Life (YOL) recently bestowed LPU with the ‘National Unicorn Award’. Also, the inauguration of Smart India Hackathon 2022 grand finale was recently held at the university, which was a nodal centre.

A smart water-recycling system for kitchen sinks designed, by Engineering students of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Anik Panja, Prithvi Tripathy, Jeswin GN and Shivani Narsina, to ease water crisis in Indian cities, recently won the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon, Hardware Edition at the nodal center B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu. Also, Viren Rasquinha, the former Indian Hockey Team Captain, interacted with students of the Hyderabad campus, as a part of the varsity’s ‘Changemakers’ series.

Malay Kedia, a class 12 student studying in Aakash BYJU’S Noida, recently won the silver medal at the 15th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Kutaisi, Georgia.