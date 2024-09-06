News from the world of Education: September 6, 2024

Ireland Education roadshow

Education in Ireland will conduct a roadshow across seven Indian cities to provide students with an opportunity to explore the academic programmes offered by Irish higher education institutions (HEIs). Students can interact directly with representatives from 17 of Ireland’s top universities and colleges, such as University of Galway, University of Limerick, Munster Technological University, Technological University Dublin, among others, and attend a seminar on the study visa application process presented by the Irish Visa Office.

When and where: September 28 in Delhi; September 29 in Pune, October 1 in Mumbai, October 5 in Chennai and October 6 in Bengaluru.

More details at https://india.educationinireland.live/

My City, My Lab Ideathon

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has launched the My City My Lab Ideathon to encourage students to develop sustainable solutions for urban challenges.

Eligibility: Students from classes 10 to 12

Deadline: October 15

Visit ideathon.jklu.edu.in for more information.

The Creatives for Our Future

Swarovski Foundation has opened applications for the The Creatives for Our Future programme, run in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership. Applicants should be working on a project or product that uses creativity to accelerate awareness, technology, or solutions to drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals

Eligibility: Those between 21 and 30 years from areas such as Fashion, Design, Art, Architecture, and Engineering..

Deadline: October 16

Details at https://tinyurl.com/5n8atd5b

STEAM Innovation League (SIL)

STEMROBO Technologies will host the STEAM Innovation League (SIL) to promote creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork and showcase skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). Registration is free.

Eligibility: Open to students in classes 6 to 12

Deadline: September 15

More information at https://tinyurl.com/46fjwmez

Admissions open

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) has opened admissions for its Bachelor of Architecture programme.

Eligibility: Passed 10+3 diploma with Maths as a compulsory subject and 45% aggregate. Qualifying scores in JEE or NATA.

Deadline: September 11

For details, visit https://ves.ac.in/architecture/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its five-year Integrated Master’s degree in Biological Sciences with Placement Year course starting in Septemberm2025.

Eligibility: Between 80-90% in Class 12 depending on Indian board. Biology and a second Science subject is compulsory. IELTS score of 6.5 with minimum 6 in each component.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n7366pz

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Environmental Engineering course starting in January 2025. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: First- or second-class Honour’s degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Earth Sciences, Environmental Management, or a background in the Chemical, Physical, Biological or Mathematical Sciences.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/m7mezppk

Skill-Lync has launched 30 free courses to upskill engineers in the 20-35 age group or students pursuing engineering courses.

For details, visit https://www.skill-lync.com/.

PW Skills and PwC India have launched a four-month hubrid Certification Programme in Finance, Tax and Accounting (CPFTA).

Eligibility: Students pursuing graduation and graduates.

Deadline: September 15

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/5cvmankm

Vignan Online, the online learning platform of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Deemed-to-be University, is offering an MCA programme in Data Science. For details, visit https://vignanonline.com/

Life’s Good Scholarship

LG Electronics has opened applications for its Life’s Good Scholarship Programme. Both need-based and merit-based scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Students from any year of higher education who have scored least 60% in their previous class.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2kharfaz

Volunteers wanted

eVidyaloka invites volunteers to engage directly with rural students through its Digital Classroom initiative.

Eligibility: Anyone over the age of 18 who can read, write and speak in the regional language. Must have a computer with high-speed Internet and prior knowledge of MS Office.

What it involves: two hours a week to teach Science, Math, English, Basics of Artificial Intelligence, and other skills in the regional language to children of government schools located in rural areas.

For details, visit https://jupiter.evidyaloka.org/volunteer/

Events

Xavier School of Management hosted the inaugural HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2024, at which experts, and academicians explored the critical role of Human Resource Management in promoting organisational sustainability, ethics, and employee well-being. Speakers included Biranchi Das, Director Personnel at Sound Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL); Dr. John Mathai, Member Secretary of Damodar Valley Corporation; Dr. Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital and Sustainability Officer at Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.; and Mr. Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of The Global Network for Zero.

The University of Southampton, the U.K., was granted a licence by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a campus in India, which will undertake research and knowledge exchange in partnership with local universities, industries, and government,

HDFC Bank launched its Edtech platform, which will serve as a payment gateway for students studying abroad, at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai. It will partner with educational consultants/aggregators, to enable students to send money abroad to universities.

GyanDhan has introduced the Loan-Based University Selector Tool, designed to help education consultants choose universities for students based on whether he/she is eligible for a loan when they recommend universities.

Oxford English Language Level Tests (OELLT), announced the addition of 14 new partnerships with prestigious universities across the world including Queen’s University Belfast, Anglia Ruskin University, and University of the West of England, the U.K.; the University of Guelph, Canada, and Clarkson University in New York, the U.S. among others.

SRM College of Pharmacy, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, in association with IDMA and IPA (TN Branch), organised a two-day national conference on Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals. Dr. Ramesh Surianarayanan, Co-founder and Head of R&D, Foxtale Consumer, Mumbai; Dr. M. Vijayakumar, AGM-R&D (Herbal Division) at Apex Laboratories, Chennai; C. Narayanan, VP-Innovation and Development, Clarion Group of Companies, Chennai; and S. Muralikrishna, Manager-New Product Development, Linux Laboratories, Mumbai, were among the speakers. Participants included students and researchers.

Billabong High International School, Juhu, hosted Supernova 4.0, its inter-school competition, which involved culinary creativity, artistic expression, and athletic prowess. Over 500 students from 12 schools in Mumbai participated.

KIIT World School, Pitampura, held a Menstrual Health and Hygiene workshop for students of Classes 6 and 7. It focused on proper practices before, during, and after menstruation, addressing common myths, and promoting healthy habits.

Tata Steel announced the winners of the third edition of QUEERious, a competition that champions LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the corporate sector. Nearly 50% of the participants were from technical schools, 36% from B-schools, and the rest from other specialisations. The top three teams received cash prizes and were also offered paid internships and pre-placement offers.

Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, inaugurated the university’s newest building, Student Housing 2 (SH2) and interacted with the B.Des Class of 2028.

Twenty-eight students, including children from government and tribal schools, showcased their research projects to mentors and educationists at the Prayoga Institute for Education Research, during the Anveshana Project Showcase. Students of classes 9 to 12 demonstrated their abilities to defend and respond to critical questions from the panel.

Genesis Global School concluded the first edition of MACOSCO 2024, its inter-school interdisciplinary competition. Over 120 students, including those from Delhi Public School, Amity International School, JBM Global School, Khaitan School, among others, participated.

The ISH École Ducasse campus in Gurugram hosted the Indian School of Hospitality’s Culinary and Cultural forum, Rel-ISH-ED, which offered a platform for chefs to ideate, innovate, and encourage the next generation of culinary students.

SAI International Education Group announced the integration of sign language classes into the regular language curriculum for students of SAI Angan.

Panasonic Life Solutions India announced the winners of its Kid Witness News programme in India. This global initiative aims to raise awareness of the UN SDGs among students. Shalom Hills International School, Gurugram, was the winner in the Primary Category, with Lotus valley International School, Gurugram as the runner-up. Lotus Valley International School, Gurugram, was the winner in the Secondary category with Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram, as the runner-up.

IIIT Hyderabad celebrated its 27th Foundation Day. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Telangana, was the chief guest.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management inaugurated a Bloomberg Finance Lab to bridge the gap between classroom theory and practical industry experience and provide students and faculty with cutting-edge tools and real-time data access.

Kartik Pandey, Muskan, and Viraj, first-year B.Tech. students of Team SAMARTH from Sharda School of Engineering and Technology secured third place in the ISRO Robotics Challenge, held in Bengaluru, for their robotics rover.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon hosted Samvaad, its annual ideas fest, on the theme Innovate India: Shaping the Future through Technology and Sustainability. Speakers included Anurup Gupta, Director-Marketing, Coca Cola; Rohit Gulati, Director-Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Vision; Nitin Malhotra, Director, Marketing, Livpure; Kriti Arora, VP-Marketing, Max Life Insurance; Shivendra Ojha, Director-Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, Cargill; Ramesh Kumar, Director-PwC; Anil Pathak, Senior Director-HARMAN Automotive, Gurgaon Centre Head; Taron Mohan, CEO and Founder, MobiPay Securiservices; Hemant Kumar Ruia, CGO, DP World; and Kanwar Singh, VP-Finance, Oracle India.

The SP Jain Group announced its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking its expansion into the U.S. This move now offers students the opportunity to study in the U.S, and graduate with a US degree.

The Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024 brought together nearly 2,000 educators, school leaders, counsellors, and university representatives to discuss the theme: From Competition to Competence. Two reports —The Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India Vol 2 and the Student Quest Report — were launched at the event.

BITS Pilani has appointed Prof Souri Banerjee as the director of its Dubai campus for the next five years.

IIT Roorkee concluded a 10-day Teachers’ Development Workshop, in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Uttarakhand, and IISER Pune, under the Inspiring India in Research Innovation and STEM Education (iRISE) programme.

IIT Kanpur’s Legal Cell and Gender Cell hosted a seminar on The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. Advocate Alok Bhasin, an expert in Labour and Industrial Laws, delivered a keynote address. The institute’s Advanced Centre for Materials Science and Department of Materials Science and Engineering organised a BIS-Academia Workshop on Technical Advancements and the Role of Standardisation in Powder Metallurgical Processes and Products along with the Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Metals, Kanpur Chapter. Industry experts, academicians, and researchers participated.

IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Public Policy hosted the 19th International Conference on Public Policy and Management was hosted by the Centre for Public Policy (CPP). Speakers included Suman Bery, Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog, Parameswaran Iyer, Executive Director, World Bank, S. Mahendra Dev, Editor, Economic and Political Weekly, Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India among others.

IIM Kashipur hosted Samanvaya 2024, its annual HR Conclave, on the theme MBA Next: Shaping Tomorrow’s Business Leaders. Industry leaders, HR professionals, and students participated. Speakers included Chandra Shekhar, VP-HR at UltraTech Cement; Yahya Rasheed, Global Head of L&D at HCL Tech; Umanath Kumar, Country Manager India and APAC for Talent at Pfizer; Aravind Warrier, HR Leader at Volvo Group, Jayendra Kumar Sahu, Performance Marketing Manager at M2P Fintech, Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Learning Officer at Page Industries; Ravikanth Venkata Eranki, Talent Acquisition Lead at Cargill; Pandi Alagu Raja, Head of People and Culture at Deluxe, and Akansha Garg, Lead Business Analysis at UST.

Orientations and convocations

Strate School of Design Bangalore welcomed the seventh batch of 84 students into its Bachelor’s, Honours, and Master’s programmes.

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad hosted a convocation for the UG batch of 2024 at which students from NMIMS School of Pharmacy and Technology Management, School of Law, School of Commerce, and School of Science received their degrees. Seshasaye Kanthamraju, CEO of Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, was the chief guest

IILM University, Gurugram, held a convocation for the MBA class of 2024. Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life Insurance, was the chief guest.

MoUs and partnerships

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Noida International University signed an MoU with EKAA Films and PHREE to provide students with opportunities for professional development in media and communication. NIU hosted a workshop on Documentary Filmmaking: Capturing Reality with Creativity, led by Madhureeta Anand, filmmaker and social activist.

Dyal Singh Evening College, University of Delhi, signed an MoU with Nam Can Tho University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with the aim of attracting more Vietnamese students to the University of Delhi.

IIIT Bangalore signed an MoU with Greendzine Technologies to leverage IIITB’s research capabilities and Greendzine’s expertise in electric mobility solutions to create a Robotic Picker that can enhance automation in warehouses and industries.

Medhavi Skills University signed an MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) to implement specialised skill development training in the electronics sector as part of RIICO’s CSR initiative.

Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), signed an MoU with the Directorate of Skill Development and Employment (DSDE), Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, to provide skill development training to the state’s youth in the aviation sector. It aims to enhance aviation training opportunities for aspiring professionals from Odisha.