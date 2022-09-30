News from the world of education - September 30, 2022

Inforrmation on admissions, courses and happening at schools and colleges

Admissions open for BITS Pilani WILP PG programmes

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has opened admissions for M.Tech. in Data Science and Engineering, M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and Post Graduate certificate programmes in AI and ML and Full Stack Engineering under its Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP) division. Last date to apply is October 10. Eligibility and programme details can be found at https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/

Vivo Ignite for students

Smartphone brand Vivo has launched vivo Ignite, an initiative to help students develop a problem-solving approach. Students from Classes 8 to 12 can apply and the programme will be conducted in three stages until February 2023. Last date to register is December 12. The finale will be held on February 10, 2023. Details at www.vivoignite.com

Professional Diploma in BFSI

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has launched 4-in-1 Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (PDBFSI) programme with batches commencing every month. The three-month programme doesn’t have an entrance test. Admission will be through a personal interview. Last date to apply is October 14. Visit https://bit.ly/3R4lWbC or contact 022-6670 1111 / +91-99300 88330 for details

SpringPeople launches revises e-Learning library

SpringPeople has launched an expanded and completely revised e-Learning course library of nearly 400 courses, which includes courses on leading Cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and GCP, and cutting-edge technologies. All SpringPeople e-Learning courses come with unlimited, 24x7 Guided Labs and projects as standard. Visit https://www.springpeople.com/ for details

Modern Public School student to represent India

Fifteen-year-old Arjun, a Class 11 student of the Modern Public School will represent India in the Asian Youth Athletics Championship 2022 to be held in Kuwait from 13 to 16 October 2022. He won the gold medal in Javelin Throw at the National Youth Athletics Championship 2022, held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to qualify. He is currently ranked first in India, third in Asia and 10th in the world in the under-18 boys’ javelin throw category.

Study abroad trends

University Living released its survey-based report on study abroad, highlighting the changes in the post-pandemic world. The results show that several new courses have become popular; students are also being more calculative in terms of the study destinations they choose; youngsters are prioritising well-being, mental health and safety apart from academic performance and participation in extracurriculars; and that Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and the UAE have also emerged as popular destinations apart from the U.K., the U.S., Canada and Australia. Student accommodation traffic also saw a four-fold increase till August 2022.

Mega R&D Fair by all IITs

All 23 Indian Institutes of Technology will come together for a mega Research and Development Fair to be held on October 14-15, 2022 at the IIT- Delhi premises. Named IInvenTiv, the event aims to create awareness around the research and innovation work at the IITs and to seek collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grass roots level.

Research on cancer at IIT-Guwahati

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati researchers have developed a new strategy to deliver chemotherapeutic drugs specifically to the cancerous cells in a patient's body. The results have been published in the journals of The Royal Society of Chemistry. The research papers have been co-authored by Prof. Debasis Manna, Department of Chemistry, along with research scholars Subhasis Dey, Anjali Patel, and Biswa Mohan Prusty.

HP India to enable digital classrooms

HP India has announced it will enable up to 2000 digital classrooms under the HP ALFA (Accessible Learning for All) initiative. These classrooms will be set up in Government or Government-aided schools across 17 states for students of Classes 9 to 12. HP is inviting corporate foundations and NGOs to participate in this initiative and the last date to submitting their request is October 07, 2022.

Indian student contributes to research at Sheffield

Shamoil Khomosi, a student from India studying Mechatronics and Robotics at University of Sheffield, helped transform a foot-rocker invention from a mechanical device into a hi tech gadget known as "Digital Health Rocka", which can measure movement and feed data back through its own phone based-app. The project was partly funded by the Sheffield Innovation Programme, a University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University collaboration designed to help the growth of local businesses.

Community Service Programme at CMR University

CMR University has announced the implementation of a ‘Community Service Programme’ (CSP) for all undergraduate and postgraduate students under the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) from the academic year 2022-23. The idea is to create a culture of community engagement and public service among them. During the launch, the university also announced an exclusive animal shelter within the campus (ACSA) started by the students of CMR University.

Singhvi Endowment at Jindal Global Law School

Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi has established the Singhvi Endowment (of Rs.two crores) at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). The initiative will have five components: Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship; Mrs. Anita Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship; Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi Academic Award and Gold Medal for Outstanding Academic Performance in Administrative Law; Dr. L.M. Singhvi Annual Global Conference on International Law and International Relations; and Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Annual Lecture Series.

Launches, seminars and other events

STEMROBO Technologies has announced that it will establish ‘Showcase Schools’, to provide schools, teachers, parents, and students with 360° solutions to develop a culture of curiosity and problem-solving. Under this initiative, STEMROBO will establish Tinkering and Innovation labs, provide training for teachers in STEM, Robotics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence, and offer tch-based progressive curriculums and unique DIY kits for hands-on experience.

Mumbai’s Universal Business School hosted a national Symposium on the theme “The HR of Tomorrow”. The event provided an opportunity for students and delegates to gain valuable insights from senior HR experts on trends likely to impact the HR world.

The 12th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad was held in the Swami Vivekananda Sabha Mandap of MIT WPU, Kothrud, Pune. The event was organised by the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad Foundation with the support of the Maharashtra State Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Association of Indian Universities, All India Council for Technical Education, and the Pune UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Democracy, Peace, and Tolerance. Around 10,000 students from across 26 states participated in this student conclave.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, recently hosted Sapience 2022, its annual management conclave on the theme of Sustainability: Balancing the 3 E's: Economy, Environment and Ethics. Headlined by author, educationist, management advisor and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr. Mrityunjay Athreya, the conclave saw top leaders speak about balancing three core aspects of sustainability.

Institute of Management Studies, Noida, conducted a programme on Traffic Awareness under the initiative of its Extension and Outreach Cell. Rakesh Yadav from Noida Traffic Police, and Yogesh Chauhan from Dainik Jagran were the speakers.

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University’s Arihant Institute of Nursing hosted a lamp lighting and oath ceremony for the fourth batch of B.Sc and GNM students. Dr. Pragna Dabhi, Registrar of the Gujarat Nursing Council, was the chief guest.

JK Business School (JKBS) recently conducted a visit to The Earth Saviours Foundation as a part of its annual CSR activity. Under the aegis of the Hell Club, PGDM students accompanied by Brig. Dr. Ajay Mehta, HOD-HR and Registrar, engaged with underprivileged senior citizens.

IMS Ghaziabad organised a Faculty Development Programme on “Achieving Excellence in Outcome-Based Education System through Pedagogical Innovations”. The speaker was Ashish Patel, Managing Director, CxO Advisory, Morgan Franklin Consulting, the U.S.

To celebrate Durga Puja being listed in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the students of Orchids –The International School, New Town, Kolkata, conducted Pujarpan 22, a drive to collect books, ration and stationery and funds, which will be donated to World Vision India and Prayajan NGO.

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) at IIM Bangalore hosted “The Relentless Entrepreneur”, a meet as part of their ‘Industry Connect’ series. The event saw an engaging exchange of ideas between participants of Season 1 of Shark Tank India and students of management.

Students and faculty of JD Institute of Fashion Technology participated at the D-arc BUILD Expo organised in New Delhi by Zion Exhibition and the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID). The four-day design extravaganza demonstrated innovation, expertise and creativity in the fields of design, architecture, building and construction.

On the occasion of World Rivers Day, Orchids - The International School, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, and Arabhavi foundation jointly organised a clean-up drive at Hulimavu lake to raise awareness regarding water bodies and to promote their conservation. The students collected over 100 kg of plastic waste.

Stonehill International School hosted the fifth edition of the Stonehill Founder’s Day Run, organised by Raadiant Sports. The event was held in support of Morning Star Ashram. The day saw over 1000 people, from teachers, regular runners to first-time runners, participating in different categories.

Students of The Academy School (TAS), Pune, led a march on the school campus on the occasion of World Environmental Health Day to raise awareness about the need to save power and electricity.

Navneet TopTech hosted the TopCircle Conclave for CBSE educators on the multiple facets of the National Education Policy 2020 and how to scale pedagogical innovation to enhance teaching and learning. The conclave saw teachers and educators in Pune participate.

New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara, represented by Darshi Vakharia and Akkriti Behuray, emerged the winner of the seventh edition of the Insurance Awareness Quiz conducted by HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. Over 1500 schools and 300,000 students participated this year. St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvanthapuram, and Krishna Public School, Raipur, were the first and second runners up respectively.

Nuvepro has teamed up with ed-tech company Trainocate to offer an experiential learning platform to 4000 learners each quarter. The partnership will allow learners to use pre-configured, ready-to-use labs in a real work environment.