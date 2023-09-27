News from the world of Education: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

International Teachers’ Olympiad 2023

The second edition of the International Teachers’ Olympiad will be held on October 7 at 5.00 p.m. The International Teachers’ University, the U.S. has announced a scholarship programme for the top 500 teachers of the ITO 2023.

Deadline: September 30

To register and for details, visit https://bitly.ws/VvGy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion University Entrance Examination (CUEE) 2024

Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management invites applications for CUEE 2024.

Courses: Advanced Engineering and Technology streams such as Aerospace and ECE Engineering, Agriculture streams like Dairy Tech, Phytopharma, Bio-Engineering, Health Sciences, Management, Law, Forensic Sciences, Digital Forensic and Cyber Security, Animation and Multimedia, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

To register, visit https://cuee.cutm.ac.in/

MBA Digital Transformation

NMIMS School of Business Management invites applications for its two-year, full-time MBA in Digital Transformation programme through NMAT.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s in Engineering (any stream)/ MCA/ B.Sc. (IT)/ B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ B.Sc. (Electronics)/ BSc. (Physics)/ B.Sc. Maths or any other graduate degree with Maths as a compulsory subject with minimum aggregate of 50%.

Deadline: October 10

Details at https://nmat.nmims.in/

Manipal’s AUA MD Programme

Manipal’s American University of Antigua recently welcomed its new cohort of medical students as they commenced their two-year pre-medical programme at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal. Admissions to Manipal’s AUA MD programme is now open for January and September 2024 intakes. For more details, visit https://go.auamed.org/india

Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme

Boeing India is now inviting applications for its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme for 2023-24 from university students and early-stage startups in India. In its third edition now, the programme encourages young entrepreneurial minds to incubate innovative ideas and create new market opportunities and global trends across industry verticals.

Eligibility: Those who have graduated or are graduating this year from the Engineering stream (UG or PG) and/or enrolled in a Ph.D., or are a postdoctoral researcher.

Deadline: November 10

For details, visit https://www.boeing.co.in/boeing-in-india/build.page

MBA International Finance

JAIN Online has launched its two-year Online MBA in International Finance programme for its September 2023 intake.

Eligibility: Pass in a Bachelor’s programme of minimum three years, in any stream from a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% or an equivalent letter/numerical grade.

Deadline: September 30

To apply, visit https://onlinejain.com/online-mba/international-finance

Digi Techno Summit 2.0

Empowered Minds Edu Solutions and Konnection announced the second edition of its Digi Techno Summit 2.O. The symposium will serve as a platform for educators and industry experts to exchange ideas, share insights, and collaborate on the integration of technology into education.

When and where: October 7, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru

To register, contact 9606095063 / 9606095064 or email manager@empoweredminds.co.in

New Zealand Excellence Awards

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao invites applications for the 2023 – 24 New Zealand Excellence Awards that offers eligible Indian students an opportunity to study in New Zealand.

Eligibility: Indian citizens, with an unconditional offer of place for an eligible programme and must meet Immigration New Zealand’s requirements for a student visa.

Deadline: October 15

Details at https://www.studywithnewzealand.govt.nz/en/new-zealand-excellence-awards

Vidyamandir Intellect Quest (VIQ)

Vidyamandir Classes unveiled its Vidyamandir Intellect Quest (VIQ) for students from classes 5 to 11.

When: October 14, 15

Register for free at www.vidyamandir.com

The Champions League

TheBigLeague unveiled its The Champions League, which will feature 10 competitions, including Chess, Model United Nations (MUN), Scrabble, Debates Quiz, among others.

Deadline: September 30

For details, visit https://www.jointhebigleague.com/tcl

Events

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, hosted the fourth International Conference on Emerging Research in Civil, Aeronautical and Mechanical engineering, ERCAM-2023. Academicians, scientists, researchers and industry experts from across the world participated.

IIIT-Bangalore was conferred the esteemed Green University Award 2023, during the seventh NYC Green School Conference held in New York. It was awarded for fostering a green and sustainable campus environment.

Udyam, the CSR Committee of SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru, organised a walkathon to create awareness on mental health for its School of Business Management students. Over 150 students participated. A street play was also performed.

The École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie, France, announced the opening of its new extension. It will now have an additional 2,300 m2, including four new labs and student accommodation.

Whistling Woods International Department of Media and Communication, organised the fourth edition of Masterclass Marathon. The four-day-long series saw industry experts share their experience with students.

CNH Industrial India announced the winners of its Industrial Design Program in partnership with UPES, Dehradun. The winning team of Abhijith M.S., Arvind M. and Vrushadwaj Gunjari, and their mentor Lavendra Shukla, was awarded with its Coco Harvest concept.

Vivaan Shabish, a Class 6 student from the Navy Children School, New Delhi,won the fourth edition of the Collins National Spelling Bee. Sinduja S. from TVIS Velammal Vidyalaya, Ponneri, was first runner-up, and Myra Kanshal from National Academy for Learning, Bengaluru, was the second runner-up.

Think Change Forum and Parwarish Cares Foundation organised a national conference on the issue of new-age gateway products such as electronic nicotine delivery systems, e-hookah and so on. A panel discussion on How Vulnerable are our Adolescents to such product use and What Should We Do? and a capacity-building session were also held.

Professor Ian VanderBurgh, Director of the Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing (CEMC) at the University of Waterloo, visited India to attend conferences. He addressed an educational conference on the topic Mathematics: Omnipresent and the way of the future. He also facilitated workshops on problem-solving for educators from The Shri Ram School, New Delhi, Modern School Barakhamba Road and Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and student workshops at Sanskriti School, New Delhi and Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

A team from Indian School of Business won the seventh edition of the Accenture B-School Challenge 2023 themed Total Enterprise Reinvention. Teams from IIM Calcutta and Faculty of Management Studies were the first and second runners-up respectively. A team from IIM Lucknow won a special jury award.

Orchids The International School launched its literary fest 2023-24. Students were encouraged to let their creativity flow, whether through the written or spoken word, or any other form of literary art.

Shaik Chand Basha, a postdoctoral fellow from the Department of Biotechnology of the KL Deemed-to-be University, was appointed as an Associate Editor for the international journal Journal of Angiotherapy. He is the first researcher from India to assume this role.

MongoDB Inc. launched the MongoDB for Academia programme in India to train over five lakh students with the skills required to use MongoDB Atlas. For details, visit mongodb.com/academia

MoUs and partnerships

Krea University and JSW Group have collaborated to establish the JSW Academic Building to bring together stakeholders and facilitate dialogues that will lead to exchange of ideas and contribute to India’s economic growth.

A partnership between JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Google will see the former integrate the Google Cloud curriculum into its B.Tech programme to equip second-and-third-year students with an understanding of cloud technologies.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) concluded its fourth National Conference on Youth in Social Change. Over 600 people participated. It was a part of the Youth 20 (Y20) event. Also, in association with World Association for PhotobiomoduLation Therapy and Indian Podiatry Association, Karnataka Chapter, MAHE organised a pre-congress-workshop on Assessment and Management of Diabetic Foot.

B.V. Raju Institute of Technology Narsapur Campus in Medak and Synopsys India recently signed an MoU to establish a collaborative framework for various initiatives, including training and development programmes, curriculum design, internships for UG and PG students, and promotion of joint research endeavours.

Rang De partnered with Physics Wallah to launch its first education-focused fund called the Physics Wallah Fund. Under this, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can access affordable, collateral-free education loans specifically designed for Physics Wallah’s Institute of Innovation, a four-year residential programme in Computer Science and AI.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) partnered with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to establish NABH Chair of Quality to cultivate a generation of healthcare professionals armed with an understanding of quality and a strong grasp of NABH Accreditation and Certification standards.

Bharti Foundation, in collaboration with The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), is extending its Life Skill Development among Students through House System project under its Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme at scale to over 3,500 government middle-schools in Jammu. The project is being led by the Counselling Cell with support of Aadharshila and Cultural Innovation Cells at DSEJ.

The Automotive Skills Development Council in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH announced the inauguration of a short-term Electric Vehicle (EV) technician course designed exclusively for ITI graduates. Students will receive training that adheres to international standards, with an emphasis on practical, hands-on learning.

News from the IIMs and IITs

Virtual Labs IIT Roorkee, and the Department of Technical Education Uttarakhand, in collaboration with the National Mission on Education through ICT, recently organised a training programme on Virtual Labs for faculty from Uttarakhand’s Polytechnic institutes. The aim was to introduce educators to the benefits of Virtual Labs. Also, the institute’s Department of Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing hosted the 12th International Conference on Soft Computing for Problem Solving (SocProS 2023) to foster global collaboration among researchers and practitioners across diverse fields, including Information Technology, Communications, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.