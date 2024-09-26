News from the world of Education - September 26, 2024

Study in Ireland fairs

Education in Ireland is hosting an education fair across India. Representatives from 18 leading Irish institutions will offer comprehensive information on courses and post-study work opportunities. There will also be a seminar on the study visa application process, presented by the Irish Visa Office.

On September 28 at The Lalit, Delhi from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm

On October 5 at Taj Connemara, Chennai from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm

To register visit https://t.ly/P3b4R

Admissions

Ravensbourne University, London, the U.K., has opened admissions for its MBA in Fashion Business and Entrepreneurship, beginning in November 2024.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in relevant field with 55% and above in a course taught in English.

Deadline: October 4

For more details, visit https://t.ly/hVDJr

DET preparation

TCY Learning Solutions has launched AI-powered test preparation resources specifically designed for the Duolingo English Test (DET) to offer more accessible and effective study tools for students preparing for the DET, helping them achieve their goal of studying abroad. For details, visit https://t.ly/NPbRQ

Events

Greenwood High International Campus, Sarjapur, Bengaluru hosted the GWH Model United Nations (GWH - MUN) with over 560 delegates from 18 schools participating.

Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) has announced that it will continue its Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan, a scholarship scheme to support the higher education of daughters of truck drivers. It will select 1000 girls to receive scholarships worth 10,000 to continue their education.

NIIT Foundation, in partnership with Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited (SSFL), has introduced a Digital and Financial Literacy to empower the 18+ age group with personal finance management skills and digital literacy.

KIIT College of Engineering marked Engineers’ Day by organising an internal hackathon “Hack.Build.Shine,” as part of its preparation for the upcoming Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. Students presented innovative solutions to real-world problems, which will be further developed and refined for submission to the Smart India Hackathon 2024. Vivek Rajan, Head of Partnership at Classplus, was the guest of honour.

Vair Community has introduced 10 initiatives to help students crack the CAT and OMET exams for admission into the top B-Schools. This includes the launch of IIM Selection Secrets and TISS Selection Secrets books, mock AI platform for preparation, gamified platform to reward class attendance, assignment submissions, and quiz participation and more.

The University of Melbourne, Australia, has launched its first Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners.

The U.S, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Room to Read India, hosted a national seminar “Make Room for Early Learning” to celebrate progress made in fostering foundational literacy. This event marks the conclusion of the sixth edition of the India Gets Reading campaign.

The University of Virginia, the U.S., has established LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, which will be based at the UVA Darden School of Business.

Sharda School of Engineering and Technology hosted its internal hackathon in preparation for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. More than 200 teams presented their ideas to a distinguished panel of evaluators.

A.M. Jain College emerged as the champions in the district-level cricket tournament in Chennai as part of the CM Trophy 2024. Over 750 students from the college participated in a beach clean-up at Besant Nagar, Chennai, to mark International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

BITS Pilani has received a $1 Million (₹8.40 crore) contribution from its alumni Ravinder Kumar Bhat and Sumita Desarkar to facilitate upgradation of labs, infrastructure enhancements, research initiatives.

Parul University, Gujarat, hosted an international Staff Teaching and Training Week 2024 featuring interactive workshops, insightful presentations, departmental visits, and cultural experiences. Delegates from 12 countries participated in the event.

Springer Nature has launched the Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development at Chitkara University. The journal aims to be a premier platform for cutting-edge research at the intersection of technology and sustainability. Springer Nature India has partnered with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) for the second edition of its National Research Tour. Research Integrity, Open Access, SDGs and Equity in Research will be the central theme of the 30-day tour of 17 cities across nine states in India.

UPES Dehradun has appointed Prof. Bhaskar Bhatt as the new Dean of the School of Design. He has 22 years of experience in design education at institutions such has NID-Ahmedabad and IIT-Gandhinagar. The Centre for Post-Graduate Legal Studies (CPGLS) at the university’s School of Law hosted an International Conference on New Paradigms in Environmental Sustainability and Energy Laws, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Forest Department and the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board. The event brought together global experts, policymakers, and students to discuss environmental sustainability challenges.

ApplyBoard has published a report Looking Ahead to 2025: Predictions for Canada’s International Student Programme, which looks at the impact of recent policy changes, such as the study permit cap, and their effect on international student demand. The report can be accessed at https://t.ly/DT2Gz

GlobalLogic inaugurated a STEM Lab at Bharatiya Vidyanikethan High School, Bengaluru as part of its #EducateToEmpower initiative to equip students with essential Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) skills. The lab will offer hands-on experience with robotics, coding and AI for students from Classes 5-10 and help them build critical thinking skills.

The Rajasthan University Women’s Association (RUWA) organised an awareness programme on gender discrimination at ARCH College of Design and Business. Over 100 students across various disciplines participated.

Ashoka University has established the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP) through a grant by Ajit Isaac Foundation. The centre will develop public policy programmes addressing key issues like economic development, healthcare, gender, employment, and fiscal policies.

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) hosted RIZE 2024, the annual scholarship felicitation ceremony to recognise the achievements of 1000 new scholars from economically disadvantaged sections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mobius Foundation hosted a two-day International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on the theme Greening Education for a Sustainable Future. Over 500 people from 20 countries discussed the need to integrate sustainability into education systems.

BITS Design School in collaboration with RMIT University, Melbourne, hosted a Design Conference titled “Care, Value, Place”. The two-day conference brought together designers and experts from across other disciplines to create transdisciplinary conversations.

IIM-Bangalore hosted the 15th edition of the EPGP Business Conclave 2024 titled Developing Future Leaders: Skills Beyond Technology. The event featured a keynote address by Harishankar Krishnan, Chief Transformation Officer, ONDC; followed by panel discussions featuring speakers such as Shweta Mohanty, Head-HR, SAP in India; Balachander Lakshminarayan, VP-Marketing, Datawrkz; Sarika Pradhan, VP-Human Resources, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI; Sai Krishnan Mohan, VP-Data & Analytics, Bajaj Auto; Laxminarayanan G., Global Head-Automation & Transformation, Cyient; and Shriram Vasudevan, Technical Innovator, Intel.

CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT), in association with Bengaluru City Police and Aarohan Foundation, launched the “Police Marshals” programme. Over 100 students took a pledge to actively participate in raising awareness and tackling societal challenges.

KIIT World School, Pitampura, organised a workshop for senior students on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the diverse career options available after graduation.

IIM-Sambalpur celebrated its 10th Foundation Day with Uday A. Kaole, Chairman and Managing Director of MCL as the chief guest and Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO, Nexus Power, and Anindya Ghosh, Associate Partner, IBM as keynote speakers. It also announced the introduction of AI in classrooms to transform the learning experience.

Mechatronics students created an innovative pickup truck by merging Volkswagen Taigun SUV and Volkswagen Virtus sedan as part of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Student Car Project.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, concluded an AICTE-sponsored ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Transformative Technologies for Sustainable and Circular Production and Consumption for Viksit Bharat 2047.” This event brought together over 46 participants from institutions such as IIT Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, and NIT Patna.

Mohan Babu University (MBU) has announced a 100% placement for its 2024 academic year, with 120+ multinational companies offering over 1,628 job opportunities across various disciplines. Companies that participated included PwC, KPMG, Morgan Stanley, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Divis Laboratories, Ranbaxy, Google, Amazon, Airbus, Deloitte, Cognizant, HSBC, IBM, Hyundai, LTMindtree, and TCS.

Aditya Group of Institutions, Mumbai, celebrated its 13th Foundation Day with Ajoy. Mehta, Former Chairman, MahaRERA as the chief guest and Amal Savle, Partner, EY as the Guest of Honour.

Awards and laurels

Kalika Steel hosted Kreate, a competition for students of Architecture and Civil Engineering across Maharashtra to explore the potential of steel in addressing pressing sustainability challenges. Shagun Shah, Sudiksha Anantharaman, Rehan Deshmukh, and Mousumi Tatia from BNCA College, Pune, came first. Ranjana True, Shambhavi Joshi, Sharvat Haval, and Aayush Mirajkar from SPSMBHS College of Architecture, Kolhapur, were second. Shravani Rajput, Pari Birar, Aarya Dhakane and Manas Gahiwad, from MPVS College of Architecture, Nashik, were placed third.

Thirty four faculty members from Lovely Professional University (LPU) have been recognised among the world’s top 2% scientists in the latest Stanford University report.

Thirteen faculty members from GITAM Deemed-to-be University have been recognised among the top 2% of scientists globally in the latest Stanford University report.

Team ThrustMIT, from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has been recognised by MyGovIndia for its participation in the Spaceport America Cup of 2024.

Three students from India - Prarthana R. and Nikita S. Raj Kapini from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru; and Garnepudi Bhavika from Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Kanuru, Andhra Pradesh - have been awarded the Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM, given by Progress.

Aaryan Shukla, from Delhi Public School (DPS) Nashik, was named World Champion at the Mental Calculation World Cup-2024, held in Germany, recently.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Monash University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on railway research and education activities. The two institutes will develop and collaborate in future research and training in railway engineering through the Monash Institute of Railway Technology (IRT).

IIHMR University, Jaipur, has signed an MoU with Curtin University, Malaysia, to provide students and faculty with development opportunities through exchange opportunities, joint research initiatives and specialised training programmes.

Plaksha University has signed an MoU with Penn Engineering (University of Pennsylvania, the U.S.) to enhance international student exchanges and foster significant advancements in research and education. The areas of collaboration include the exchange of faculty, researchers and students to facilitate joint research and academic activities.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at SGT University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology has entered into a partnership with Forvia Hella to establish a state-of-the-art automotive lab at the institution to enhance research capabilities and foster innovation among students and faculty.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has signed a MoU with the International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ) to launch industry-aligned BBA and MBA courses in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing (JD&M). The courses equipped with the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) are designed to allow students to have in-depth industry knowledge and hands-on expertise.

IIT-Roorkee and Samarkand State University (SamSU), Uzbekistan, have signed two major agreements: a Letter of Intent to establish a Joint Master’s Degree Programme (JMDP) and an MoU to foster research and collaboration in hydrology, environmental science, sustainable energy, and SDGs.

GITAM Deemed-to-be University and Pfizer Healthcare have signed an MoU by which the latter will provide an education grant through fellowships to support PhD Scholars.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Evonik India came together to award scholarships to 27 female M.Sc. students under the Grow Beyond Yourself scholarship programme, which aims to empower talented female students by providing them with financial assistance.

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) has signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to elevate student engagement in the civil aviation sector. The partnership will offer students internships and short-duration projects.

Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI) has collaborated with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, and MathWorks to introduce a course titled “Automotive Systems and Layered Architecture” to reduce the divide between industry and academia while equipping students with industry experience and practical skills.

Pearson and Niniskillup Training Institutes have joined hands to offer Pearson’s BTEC Higher National undergraduate qualifications in Health and Social Care.

The University of Leeds, the U.K., and TERI School of Advanced Studies have signed an MoU to enhance academic cooperation and establish a long-term collaborative partnership to focus on developing collaborative research projects, organising joint academic activities such as courses, conferences, and seminars, facilitating the exchange of research and teaching personnel, and creating opportunities for student placements and exchanges.

Orchids The International School partnered with Amar Chitra Katha - Tinkle Comics to host a tw-day ‘Tinkle Comics Art Workshop’ led by Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief and Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director, of Tinkle Comics from the Amar Chitra Katha publishing house.

