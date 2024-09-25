News from the world of education - September 24, 2024

Education and career fairs

Education in Ireland is holding an Education Fair in Bengaluru as part of its #StudyEmeraldIsle campaign. Representatives from 18 leading Irish institutions will interact with participants and offer comprehensive information on courses and post-study work opportunities. There will also be a seminar on the study visa application process presented by the Irish Visa Office.

Date and time: October 6, 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm

Venue: Taj Vivanta, MG Road, Bengaluru

D.Y Patil International School Mumbai will host a Career Fair 2024 that will bring universities from India, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe to provide students with insights into academic programmes and national and international study options.

Date and time: September 28, from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Venue: The St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Register at https://bit.ly/DYPIScareerfair2024

Admissions and scholarships

The University of Essex, the U.K., invites applications for its Master’s degree programmes in Public Policy, Business Analytics, Applied Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, International Law and Psychology among others.

Last date: November 11

For details of eligibility criteria and other information, visit https://www.essex.ac.uk/

Ahead of World Sight Day on October 10, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) has launched the Glasses of the Future competition to creatively encourage children, parents and teachers to think about the importance of children’s eye health.

Open to students up to age 12.

For more details visit https://www.iapb.world/glassesofthefuture

The University of Auckland, New Zealand, invites applications for its India High Achievers Scholarship for the 2025 intake. This scholarship of up to $20,000 towards tuition fees is available for Indian students enrolling in undergraduate degrees, PGDip or Masters programme.

For more details, visit https://t.ly/RPshi

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), a constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University, invites applications for its MBA programme with specialisations in Marketing, Human Resource Management, Finance and Operations Management, Infrastructure Development and Management, and MBA Business Analytics.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution with at least 50%; Valid score in Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024

For details of specific programmes and other information visit www.snaptest.org/

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched the a 20-month Post Graduate Programme for Young Leaders (PGP YL), a full-time MBA-equivalent residential programme.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline. Valid GMAT or GRE (centre-based test only) or CAT scores.

Details at https://t.ly/9tz5S

Ma Foi Strategic Consultants has launched Career Café in collaboration with ProSculpt to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations through regular exchange of interaction between the industry representatives and institutions. Career Cafe’s session will be held on October 5. Those interested can register at https://t.ly/5sD0p

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao and Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) have announced the New Zealand Science and Technology Scholarships for Indian students enrolling in their first year of a full-time programme in New Zealand for 2025. For information on the programmes, eligibility criteria and more, visit tepukenga.ac.nz/scholarship/

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering the Dean’s International Excellence Awards January 2025 for the following subjects: Education, Law, Politics, Journalism, Social Policy, International Relations.

Eligibility: Self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying applicants who hold an offer to study a full-time attendance course in January 2025 and demonstrate excellent academic performance and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.

For more details, visit https://t.ly/tdHOG

Research and surveys

A study by scientists at the University of Southampton, the U.K., has shown how and why ‘stable’ parts of continents gradually rise to form some of the planet’s greatest topographic features. Led by Professor Tom Gernon, the findings shed light on one of the least understood aspects of plate tectonics: the vertical movements of stable continental regions, known as cratons. The results were published in Nature.

A survey by Mpower, the mental healthcare initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, conducted across 30 colleges across the country revealed that 67.3% of students have felt hopeless at some point, and academic pressure is a leading cause of distress for 58.4% of respondents. When facing a crisis, 58% would turn to a friend first to seek help and only 2% would consider reaching out to a counsellor or a professor.

A new study by the Indian School of Business (ISB) titled Understanding the Canvas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare in India highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionising the Indian healthcare ecosystem while underscoring the need to address the policy gaps hindering the widespread adoption of AI.

Researchers from Newcastle University, the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and its partners in the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom have identified a genetic reason for immunological illnesses that are uncommon in children, which could lead to early detection and treatment. The findings were published in Science Immunology.

A paper on the reasons for low adoption of menstrual cups in developing countries co-authored by Prof. Priyanka Sharma, Department of Marketing, IIM-Lucknow, Dr. Rinku Sanjeev and Smriti Shukla from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Noida, and Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, was published in the Journal of Social Marketing.

A recent study conducted by College Vidya showed that there has been a significant increase in women’s participation in online technical education across the country from 2019 to 2024. In 2022, female students constituted only 4% of the total enrollment in B.Tech. and M.Tech. Courses. However, by 2024, this figure has jumped to approximately 10%. In B.Sc. and M.Sc. programmes, female enrollment is 30% on average in 2024, nearly double the numbere observed in 2019.

A research team led by Dr. Subhamoy Sen, Associate Professor at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT-Mandi, has developed an innovative method to monitor the health of agring bridges using traffic data. The findings were published in Structural Health Monitoring.

Awards and laurels

Tata Steel announced the winners of Season 8 of Women of Mettle scholarship programme designed to increase the participation of young women in India’s manufacturing workforce. Swashreeta Senapati from NIT Rourkela was the winner, Muskan Kumari from NIT Jamshedpur was first runner-up and Megha Mitra from ISM Dhanbad was second runner-up.

TRIO World Academy has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024–2027 programme term.

Panasonic Life Solutions India concluded the ninth edition of its Ratti Chattr programme in collaboration with Buddy4Study. Ten students across various IITs were awarded scholarships

SP Jain School of Global Management has been ranked among the top 10 business schools in the Asia-Pacific region by Bloomberg Businessweek in its latest B-School rankings.

Woxsen University, Hyderabad, was ranked sixth in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region.

Thirty-seven scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been mentioned in the Top 2% Scientists by Stanford’s Global 2024 list.

Thirty-six researchers from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have been recognised among the top 2% of scientists worldwide. This recognition is based on the “August 2024 data update for Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardized Citation Indicators,” released by renowned scholar Prof. John P.A. Ioannidis.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has been announced as runner-up for University of the Year 2025 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide. The annual league table placed the University 14th in the U.K. as well as best university in Yorkshire. A team of students from the university were the overall winners of the Railway Challenge 2024 for their miniature train.

Convocations and orientations

Somaiya Vidyavihar University celebrated its third convocation ceremony with 2780 students across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes receiving their degrees. Dr. Kalaiselvi Nallathamby, first female Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, Government of India, was the chief guest.

Noida International University (NIU) hosted an orientation programme to welcome new students for the 2024-25 academic session. IPS officer Shantanu Mukherjee was the guest of honour and Ekaterina Dynyak and Anar Isaev from the Russian Centre of Science and Culture were also present.

BML Munjal University (BMU) held its ninth convocation ceremony for 512 graduating students across various programmes. Justice S. Murlidhar, Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa, was the chief guest. The institute also recorded an overall placement rate of 82.46%.

IIIT-Bangalore hosted a graduation ceremony for close to 4000 learners completing various online certifications and postgraduate programmes. Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI, was the chief guest.

Events

Ed-tech platform Zamit, in collaboration with Delhi International School Edge, Dwarka, conducted a workshop on enhancing productive language skills for language teachers in the primary and middle school levels.

AICTE and OPP India kicked off the second leg of the Generation Green campaign with an e-waste awareness drive at Ramjas College, University of Delhi. The campaign aims to educate youth about the challenge of e-waste management and need for effective disposal of discarded wires, chargers, batteries and mobile phones and so on.

Aditya College of Architecture hosted the annual Padma Vibhushan Ar. Charles Correa Memorial Lecture with Ar. Chandrashekhar Kanetkar as the chief guest.

Reach Education Action Programme (REAP) conducted a workshop on Maths for students from Classes 1 and 2 along with Target Publications.

Arena Animation hosted a seminar on New Age Careers for New India, which was attended by an over 500 young aspirants and professionals in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Rajeev Rastogi Founder and MD, White Apple LLP and Bharat Rai De Head of Studio, MIDAS VFX (India) were among the speakers.

Techno India Group hosted a debate on No AI Education = No Jobs in the Future? Debashis Sen, Founder Director and CEO of New Bengal Consulting; Kausik Halder, Head of Education at WEBEL; and singer Amrita Dutta spoke for the motion while the students from Techno India University spoke against it.

Strate School of Design India has announced 100% placements for its students from Master’s and Integrated programmes in the graduating class of 2024. Recruiters included Greaves Mobility, Harman, Volkswagen, Euler, Larsen & Toubro, Buy My EV, Deloitte, UST Moonraft, Feetwings, Maruti Suzuki and Renault.

The Chennai city edition of Mekathlon 2024 saw 15 teams from the Robotics category and 39 teams from the Science category being selected for the grand finale to be held in Chennai in November. A collaboration between the Commonwealth Youth Council, the Commonwealth Student Association, and Global Understanding for Sustainable Development (GUSD), the event saw over 1500 students in the eight to 18 age group participate.

Samsung India’s CSR programme ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ concluded the Coding and Programming and Big Data courses for its first batch of 450 students in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. At the conclusion of the entire programme this year, the toppers from each domain will be awarded a cash prize and get a chance to visit Samsung’s facilities in Delhi/NCR.

Partnerships and collaborations

MongoDB has announced the expansion of MongoDB for Academia in India including a new partnership with AICTE and Geeks for Geeks.

Crio.Do is partnering with Foundation for Excellence (FFE) to support economically disadvantaged students from tier-1 colleges and provide them with the necessary skills to excel in the tech industry.

IIT-Ropar has partnered with Excelsoft Technologies to establish ‘Prof. Dhananjaya Lab for Education Design and Creative Learning’ to combine academic research and industry expertise to foster innovation in Edtech.

S. Chand Group, through its subsidiary New Saraswati House, has partnered with Embibe to integrate the latter’s cutting-edge virtual lab simulations into its CBSE Science textbooks and lab manuals for Classes 9 and 10. Students will be able to access these virtual lab simulations on the myStudygear and NSH Omnibus apps.

Ashoka University hosted the EU Research and Innovation (R&I) Info Day in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to India and EURAXESS India. Tailored for the academic community, including students, researchers, and faculty, the event highlighted funding opportunities and collaborative projects under Horizon Europe, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, and Erasmus Plus, as well as bilateral research and innovation programmes and fellowships offered by the Member States.

BML Munjal University has collaborated with JSW MG Motor India to bridge the gap between academia and the auto industry. As part of this, JSW MG Motor India has presented the MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, to BMU under the MG Nurture program, which aims to equip students with the technical skills needed to excel in the automotive sector.

Internshala has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), the autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India to streamline campus recruitment processes across NIELIT centres while connecting students with diverse employers through Internshala’s online platform.