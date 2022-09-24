News from the world of education - September 24, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, contests and other events from schools, colleges and universities

Unisys Innovation Programme

Unisys Corporation has opened registrations for the 14th annual Unisys Innovation Programme (UIP), a technical project competition for engineering students across India. Topics will range from Cloud Computing to Quantum Computing, IoT, Multimodal Biometrics, AI/ML, Blockchain and more. To register visit https://utfi.co.in/

Oliveboard offers crash courses

Oliveboard has announced it will offer a crash course for the preliminary and main exams for the IBPS PO clerks, which are scheduled to be held in October and November. It will offer 20 tests for the prelims and 10 tests for the mains apart from live classes and practice sessions. Visit https://www.oliveboard.in/ for details

Test pack for CAT and CLAT

EduCrack is launching Comprehensive Test Pack (CTP) for CAT and CLAT aspirants. These test series can help the students to test, retest their readiness and to check their preparedness and sharpen their skills before the exams. Details at https://educrack.com/

International Teachers’ Olympiad

Around 40,000 teachers have registered for the International Teachers' Olympiad 2022 being organised by Suraasa. The initiative was launched to give teachers the respect, recognition, and rewards they deserve. The deadline to register is September 30 and registrations are open at https://suraasa.co/AMtv

Webinar on writing personal statement

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, will host a webinar on How to Write a Personal Statement for an International Medical School. The session will be held on September 29, 5.30 p.m. To register visit https://bit.ly/3SsUDb8

Learn Leather Craft online

The Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC) has launched SCALE Studio Android App for online learning of DIY Leather Craft under the Skill India Mission. Aspiring learners like students at schools and colleges and others can learn the art of making footwear and fashion products by logging into the Design Studio through the app. The learners will be assessed and certified by Leather Sector Skill Council.

Bachelor of Digital Business programme

The University of South Australia (UniSA) has partnered with Accenture in Australia to design a three-year Bachelor of Digital Business undergraduate programme that blends contemporary business subjects such as Economics, Accounting, Law, and Marketing, with expertise in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity and Cloud platforms. For details, visit https://study.unisa.edu.au/degrees/bachelor-of-digital-business

Bajaj Allianz Life Hackathon

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance in partnership with upGrad has launched the Bajaj Allianz Life Hackathon, a nation-wide case study competition in which participants will be required to solve a business problem related to data. Winning ideas stand a chance to secure internship opportunities with Bajaj Allianz Life, along with assured cash prizes. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3RYFuyC

Executive Programme in Strategic Finance

The Indian Institute of Management – Lucknow invites applications for the fourth cohort of its Executive Programme in Strategic Finance, developed in association with WileyNXT. The programme will begin on October 14. Details at https://bit.ly/3r1uHrK

Sustainability and Innovation Challenge 2022

Learn with Leaders, in partnership with Harvard Undergraduate Clean Energy Group (HUCEG), has announced the second leg of its ‘Sustainability and Innovation Challenge 2022’ . The four-week challenge is set to begin on October 8. The goal is to inspire and encourage high school students to tackle issues of sustainability and climate action in their communities. Visit https://bit.ly/3DOj6Un to register.

International StartUp 360° MBA Programme.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its International StartUp 360° MBA Programme. Admission cycle is rolling.

Eligibility: Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from an institution accredited by the Hebrew University, with a GPA of 3.2 or above, or the equivalent on an Israeli scale (82 or above) along with a minimum GMAT and GRE score. Students are also required to submit an English proficiency level with a minimum TOEFL exam score of 90 and an ILETS score of 7 or above.

Visit https://imba.huji.ac.il/startup for details

The Great Indian Fintech Fellowship Programme

Decentro has launched the second edition of The Great Indian Fintech Fellowship Programme, which is open to young graduates and final-year students. Fellows will receive a monthly grant of 50,000 to convert their idea into workable solutions along with mentorship from Decentro team. Last date to apply is October 10. Register at https://decentro.tech/the-great-indian-fintech-fellowship/

New programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Imarticus Learning is launching two new programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, which includes training in Python, Data Analytics, SQL, Machine Learning, and Tableau, along with a strong focus on career-building skills like resume building, mock interviews, and training sessions with industry professionals. This course is open for students who have completed graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of 50%, and working professionals with up to three years of experience.

At Lexicon MILE

The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence recently hosted Bollywood actor and TV personality, Pankaj Jha, at the Wagholi Campus, for a session on leadership qualities. It also hosted a Leadership Connect event at which speakers were Sanket Bhondve, IAS, Principal Secretary to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Makarand Shastri, Director, Application Operations, Finserv; and Brigadier Ranbir Bhatia. The institute has also introduced a simulation environment for business learning, in a tie-up with CESIM. The model creates different scenarios and games that enable students to go beyond books and practically live the situations that they may come across.

Workshop on animation and gaming

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted a weeklong workshop on Animation and Gaming. Speakers included producer and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj; Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO, Green Gold Animations; and Srikanth Pottekula, Founder and CEO, Discreet Arts.

Financial Times Masters in Management rankings

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has been ranked among the top 50 business schools of the world for the third consecutive year and ranked second in India.

NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management (NMIMS - SBM), has been ranked amongst the top 100 business schools.

Indian students win Global Citizen Scholarship

The 15th cohort of the Global Citizen Scholarship, provided by Global Indian International School (GIIS) for two years of study in Singapore, has 17 students from India. The students went through an exam and interview process.

Celebrations

The Asia Pacific Institute of Management marked its 27th Foundation Day recently with students, faculty and other employees participating. Santosh Chandra, National General Manager of Jana Small Finance Bank was the chief guest.

Griffins International School, Kharagpur celebrated National Sports Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, with a medley of events.

Northwestern University School of Professional Studies and Great Learning organised a felicitation ceremony for the first batch of students of the MS in Data Science Programme.

RBK International School, Bhayandar, hosted an ‘International Week Display’ titled ‘RESFEBER: The restless race of a traveller’s heart. The week-long celebration celebrated the spirit of oneness and the feeling of belonging to one world.

Hundred students from O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) will be selected to participate in an Certificate Programme designed exclusively in collaboration with The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the U.S. The students will be selected on merit from the 12 schools of JGU to study at Wharton’s Aresty Institute of Executive Education in Summer 2023.

GET SET HACK winners announced

GET SET HACK by RISE: Secure the World with Cryptography, a hackathon hosted by the ThriveDX, and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, saw more than22,000 participants. The top 100 winners bagged prizes that included placement opportunities, internship opportunities and multiple paid scholarships. The first prize went to Sarthank Jain, a fourth-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

AVV researchers win patents

Dr. Shantikumar V. Nair and Professor Dr Manzoor Koyakutty along with a team of four researchers (Dr. Anusha Ashokan, Dr Ida M Anna, Dr Vijay Harish, Dr. Badrinath Sridharan) from Amrita School of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have won a patent in the U.S. and Australia for a novel nanomedicine that holds great promise for early detection and treatment of liver cirrhosis and liver tumour.

Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning launched

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has launched Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning (SSODL), to further digital education and upskilling in Management, Technology and Humanities through remote learning technology. The new initiative offers a host of Undergraduate and Post-graduate online programmes such as BBA, BSc in Economics, BCA, MBA, MSc in Computer Applications, MSc in Data Sciences, MSc in Economics and MA in Mass Communication. The online degree accorded by SSODL is at par with the regular and offline modes. To know more, visit https://www.ssodl.edu.in/

Ekya School organises run

Ekya School launched its first annual initiative Aryaman 2022: Ekya for a better Bengaluru. Over 1400 participants including from various Bengaluru schools, participated in the 1km, 3km and 5km runs, including students from various schools in Bengaluru. The proceeds from the run will support environmental and development projects in the city.

Unreal Engine courses at EDGE by Pearl Academy

EDGE by Pearl Academy is now an authorised training centre for Unreal Engine and will offer Unreal Engine courses on Virtual Production and on Metaverse Game Design. EDGE courses will be run at Pearl Academy’s Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses. For more information, visit https://www.pearledge.com/

Stella Maris launches Sustainable Development Students Hub

Stella Maris College, Chennai, launched the Stella Maris Sustainable Development Students Hub (SMSDSH), spearheaded by the Department of Economics. The programme aims to cultivate knowledge sharing, collaboration and capacity-building among students. The SMSDSH was inaugurated by Dr. Sulthan Khalifa Haroon Al Rashid, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Students Program Regional Officer (Asia-Pacific).

LEAD Masterclass with Leander Paes

LEAD hosted an exclusive Masterclass on Leadership and Collaboration with Olympic medallist and legendary tennis player Leander Paes, who shared learnings from his life and career.