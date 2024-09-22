News from the world of education: September 21, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Mechatronics and Automation course starting in January 2025. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: A first- or second-class Honours degree (or international equivalent) in a Science or Engineering discipline. IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 overall with no individual band less than 5.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details at https://t.ly/-9JFd

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened admissions for its full-time two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the academic session 2025-27.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution with minimum 60% across Class 10, Class 12 and undergraduate degree. Valid GMAT, CAT, or XAT score.

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, visit https://t.ly/ZvqT1

ATLAS SkillTech University’s School of Design and Innovation has opened admissions for its Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme with specialisations in Communication Design; Fashion Design; Fashion Communication and Styling; Interior Design; Product Design; Strategic Design Management and Animation and VFX.

Eligibility: 50% or equivalent in Class 12 from any board or stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

More at https://t.ly/Esmfu

Prodigy Finance has introduced a new scholarship of $5,000 to support high-potential students starting their higher education abroad in Spring 2025

Last date: September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Details at https://t.ly/8E9tk

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has launched SCORE Online 2024, a scholarship exam to help students strengthen their fundamentals through foundation courses, and test preparation for competitive exams.

Eligibility: Students from Class 3 to 12

Visit https://t.ly/Ipmty for details.

The University of Wollongong India has announced The InAugural Scholarship, which offers significant financial benefits to students applying for Computing and Fintech programmes. More details at https://t.ly/RscyI

IIT-Jodhpur has launched B.Sc./B.S. in Applied AI and Data Science, in partnership with Futurense Uni.

Eligibility: At least 60% in Class 12 board exam with Maths as a compulsory subject. No JEE score.

More information at https://t.ly/0fM-3

IIT-Kanpur has introduced SATHEE CUET, an online platform to help students preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Visit https://cuet.iitk.ac.in/ or download the app.

Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering up to 20 MBA Scholarships for January 2025.

Eligibility: An offer for a full-time attendance course in the 2024/25 academic year; must be a self-funded fee-paying applicant prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA.

Details at https://t.ly/4jPXo

Competitions

Lam Research Corp. has launched its inaugural Lam Research Challenge in India.

Eligibility: Engineering students currently enrolled in an UG/PG programme in EEE, ECE, CSE, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Robotics or other relevant streams. Each team must consist of four members with not more than one M.Tech. student per team and not more than two students from the same stream.

Last date to register: October 5

Visit https://t.ly/Ipmty for more.

Career Launcher has extended the registration for its Aptitude Olympiad until November.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 8 to 12.

More details at https://t.ly/qUpFb

FIITJEE is conducting the All India Test Series for Olympiad in proctored online mode

Eligibility: Students from Classes 5 to 12

Dates: September 27 and 28; October 4, 5 and 6.

For more, visit https://t.ly/MHN2d

Events

The Department of Business Administration, Madras Christian College, hosted EXOUSIA 2024, an inter-school management conclave on the theme AI Shaping Today and Tomorrow. Over 40 schools from across Chennai participated. P.W.C. Davidar, IAS (Retd.), was the chief guest.

Nourishing Schools Foundation organised an ‘Idea-thon’ at Sancta Maria International School for students between Classes 6 to 12. The event had a workshop on balanced meals and an interactive session with students working to created balanced meals.

Counsel India has launched a Give Back to Society campaign and will donate 10% of all course enrollment fees to promote national mental health programmes. The organisation offers courses to give students the tools they need to succeed in the mental health industry.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, CMD of KP Group, delivered a lecture at IIM-Ahmedabad focusing on the critical role of values, ethics, and humanity in achieving lasting business success.

Students of NASM Sports Management Institute visited the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to learn about the meticulous care required to prepare and maintain the playing surface for various formats of cricket and gain insights into stadium operations.

The Tribal Area Development Department, Government of Rajasthan, has partnered with Magic Bus India Foundation to introduce life skills education into the curriculum of Ashram Hostels and Residential Schools that will benefit around 42,000 adolescents.

KIIT World School collaborated with Vastav Intellect IP Solutions to host a Young Inventors Programme to foster creativity and innovation in students from Classes 1 to 6.

Simplilearn has opened access to its Learning Hub to all universities for free. The hub has over 500 on-demand courses and learning pathways. Institutions interested in accessing the free Learning Hub can apply by emailing corporatesales@simplilearn.com

MIT-WPU has launched a state-of-the-art Ground Station at its Pune campus to support both satellite reception and radio astronomy and enhance research and communication capabilities. The project is driven by 35 students and four faculty members from the School of Science and Environmental Studies.

eVidyaloka has launched its ‘EmpowerED’ programme in Assam to enhance digital literacy among rural students and empower girls in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV). The program will run across 10 residential schools from August 2024 to March 2027.

LXL Foundation presented the seventh edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), across 3000 schools. Over 80 films in more than 15 languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security, were carefully curated to address contemporary issues faced by students.

Mishal Desai and Gopika Rao, Fellows from the Anant Fellowship in Sustainability and Built Environment presented innovative proposals aimed at enhancing the resilience of India’s coastal communities at the Singapore International Water Week 2024.

HSBC India has launched Global Education Payments on HSBC India mobile banking app that will enable Indian students and customers of the bank to pay fees directly to 600+ international universities and colleges.

Kaveri University, Siddipet, has collaborated with Marut Drone Academy to establish a new drone academy in Siddipet to offer students state-of-the-art facilities, a simulation and assembly lab for hands-on practice, and help with finding employment opportunities.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held the third JICA Chair lecture at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the theme ‘Economic Growth and Business Management in Japan’ by Professor Funabashi Gaku, Senior Advisor at JICA and Associate Professor at the Graduate School of International Management, International University of Japan, Niigata.

Edtech company LEAD has launched the TECHBOOK, which integrates Augmented Reality, an Independent Reading Assistant (IRA) and Personalised Interactive Exercises along with NCF-aligned curriculum to address key learning challenges among school students.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), hosted a five-day Faculty Development Programme on Quantum Technologies with Dr. Asvija, Associate Director of C-DAC, Bengaluru, as the chief guest.

Research and studies

Digii released AI-Driven Education: Maximising the potential of AI to aid educators and enhance educational successes, a survey of 500 faculty members from HEIs in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad to capture educators’ perspectives on the growing role of AI in education. The findings revealed that about 41% of faculty members actively use AI in their teaching and around 21.6% have not used AI tools at all in their teaching.

Researchers at Newcastle University, the U.K., led a successful trial using AI in colonoscopies to spot abnormalities potentially leading to bowel cancer. The findings were published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology. In another study, published in eBioMedicine, a team of researchers from Newcastle University and the University of Birmingham, the U.K., have discovered a new trial that offers a faster and less invasive method for determining tumour type in children with brain cancer, thereby reducing the diagnostic wait time.

Recruitment automation firm HirePro released a study on entrepreneurship in Indian higher education institutions. While 87% of colleges have implemented in-house programmes to promote entrepreneurship, 63% still prefer their students to focus on securing corporate jobs upon graduation.

Simplilearn has released a study on upskilling behaviours among the 18 to 27 age group showing that youngsters are actively improving their skills to meet the changing demands of the job market, especially in the growing tech industry.

Researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have developed a new way to harness solar energy using live macroalgae filaments. The study was published in the Journal of Science: Advanced Materials and Devices.

Awards and laurels

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has been named the top university in the Russell Group for student experience and student support in the latest Daily Mail University Guide. The institution has been ranked in the top 10 in the U.K. in 12 subject areas by the Guardian University Guide 2025 and 20th best university in the U.K.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has been ranked No.35 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global ranking for 2024.

IIM-Kozhikode has been ranked No.68 in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global ranking for 2024.

IIM-Bangalore has been ranked No.41 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global ranking for 2024.

Excelia Business School has been ranked No.30 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global ranking for 2024.

IMI New Delhi has been ranked No. 86 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) global ranking for 2024.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) has been shortlisted in the Best Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative categories at the AMBA and BGA Excellence Awards 2025. The awards will be announced in January 2025.

Aarush Mohan, Ekatva Jain, Harshita Gogineni, Pranith Gogineni, and Vedant A. Krishnan from Greenwood High International School-Sarjapur, Bengaluru were the first runner-up in the knockout race and second-best overall race time in the recent F1 in Schools India Nationals.

Four teams (12 students) were selected as the winners of the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, which had over 1.3 lakh students participate in the competition. The Class 6 team comprised Arav Verma, Delhi Public School, Kanpur; Sunit Jaiswal, M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth, Howrah; and Manasvi Chopra, DAV Centenary Public School, Ghaziabad. The Class 7 team was Meera Chadha, The Heritage School, Noida; Vindhya Katiyar, PSBB Sr. Sec. School, Chennai; and Anirudh Sriram, Silicon City Academy of Secondary Education, Bengaluru. The Class 8 team had Ardas Madan Mahajan, Shiv Nadar School, Noida; Ayaan Krunal Shah, Reliance Foundation School, Surat; and Trisha Verma, City Montessori School, Lucknow. The Class 9 team comprised Vivaan Banka, Lotus Valley International School, Gurgaon; Pratyush Pant, Salwan Public School, Ghaziabad; and Dipal Zilpe, St. Xavier’s High School, Hiwri Nagar, Nagpur.

Komal Panda from Odisha is the national winner of India for the James Dyson Award 2024 for her innovation, Novocarry, a portable cooling carrier that helps in keeping insulin and other liquid medication under desired temperatures. She will represent India at the international final along with the first and second runners up.

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) recognised Sona College of Technology and Thiagarajar Polytechnic College as ‘Outstanding Institutions’ for their notable contributions to engineering and polytechnic education. Dr. A Gandhimathi, a faculty member from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, was honoured with the National Teachers Award 2024 for her exceptional contribution to teaching English to Polytechnic students with Tamil as their mother tongue and medium of instruction in school.

Shiv Nadar School has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024–2027 programme term.

A team from NALSAR Hyderabad won the First edition of NLSIU-SAM-FinTech Moot Court Competition held at the NLSIU, Bengaluru campus.

Team Reddix from the Department of Student Research and Project at Lovely Professional University (LPU) won the eighth edition of TechnoXian, the World Robotics Championship

Tally Solutions concluded the fourth edition of Tally CodeBrewers, a national-level coding hackathon for engineering students. The winners were: Team Echelon from VIT, Pune (Manglesh Nimbalkar, Jayant Patil, and Rutvik Kachgunde) were the winners in the Wizard of System Programming category. Team Hacksmiths from ABV IIIT, Gwalior, (Kshitij Gupta, Akshitha Mittpally, and Harsh Dalwadi) won in the Commander of Full Stack category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.