News from the world of Education: September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Internshala Skill India Scholarship

Internshala Trainings, in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation, recently launched the second edition of the Internshala Skill India Scholarship.

Eligibility: Applicants should be pursuing their UG or PG studies from any recognised college or university in India; they must be among the top 10 rankers in their batch.

Deadline: September 22

For more information and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/skilldev_ist

Advanced Certificate Programme in Cyber Security and Advanced Certificate Programme in Cloud Computing

Edureka recently introduced an Advanced Certificate Programme in Cyber Security and Advanced Certificate Programme in Cloud Computing powered by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati.

Advanced Certificate Programme in Cyber Security

Duration: Six months

Eligibility: Candidates who have completed UG, PG, working IT professionals, developers, and system administrators can apply. Applicants should have studied PCM in 10+2.

Course commences: October 7

To apply, and for details, visit, https://bitly.ws/V9rU

Advanced Certificate Programme in Cloud Computing

Eligibility: Applicants should have studied PCM in 10+2; Any UG degree-holder such as BCA, B.Tech, B.E, B.Sc, and so on; any Diploma-holder with basic programming knowledge can also apply

Course commences: September 23

To apply, and for details, visit, https://bitly.ws/V9rG

MSc Economics of Business and Management

University of Essex recently launched the MSc Economics of Business and Management programme.

Duration: One year

Course commences: January 2024

Who can apply: Domestic and international students

Eligibility:For Indian students - IELTS overall score of 6.0, with a minimum score of 5.5 in all components; minimum 55% in the Bachelor’s degree.

For the U.K. students - A 2.2 degree in any discipline with some evidence of quantitative ability.

Fee: For international students, £21,350

Deadline: October 20

For more details on the programme and admission requirements, visit, https://bitly.ws/UUvL

BSc Sport and Exercise

The University of Bath has opened applications for its BSc Sport and Exercise course for 2024-25.

Eligibility: Students taking the class 12 exam in the CBSE and CISCE boards require an average of 80% across four subjects; 85% in a Maths or Science subject. The university accepts Psychology as a Science, but physical education is not accepted as one of the four. A-level or the IB Diploma entry requirements are also available on each course page. Students can complete an International Foundation Year with Bath’s partner organisation, Bath College, first if they do not expect to meet the requirements in time. Those achieving the required grades at Bath College are guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree. Applicants must also meet the university’s English language requirements for these courses. Students studying CBSE, ISC, or CISCE boards in the Indian class 12 boards require 75% in English. The university also accepts qualifications such as types of IELTS, Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic), and TOEFL IBT. Students needing to improve their English language skills first may be eligible to take a pre-sessional course to reach the required level.

Fee: (for Indian students) - £28,800 per year

Deadline: January 31, 2024

For details and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/V8XX

Robotics with a Foundation Year BEng

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its Robotics with a Foundation Year BEng course starting in September 2024.

Duration: Four years

Eligibility: 70 -75 % marks in class 12 including Maths, and at least any one subject (Physics, Chemistry or Biology); IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

Fee: Tuition fees for 2024 have not been confirmed. Overseas (2023 annual fee) £26,950 could be used as a guide.

For details and to apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/UUxK

Events

Vi Foundation recently felicitated over 40 students from its first batch of the IoT Centre of Excellence at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi. Over 300 students have registered for the second batch.

IIIT Delhi recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a series of events including the institute’s National Service Scheme’s blood donation camp, collaborating with the Basu Eye Care Hospital to offer free eye check-up camps, cultural programmes, awards ceremony, recognising excellence in research, and more. Also, the institute’s Innovation and Incubation Center recently inaugurated its Drone Innovation Lab. The Drone Lab is equipped with cutting-edge tools and resources designed to empower startups in the drone sector.

IIIT Bangalore, in collaboration with The Alan Turing Institute, the U.K., recently hosted the Trustworthy Digital Identity International Conference 2023. It brought together luminaries from technology, policy, privacy, and inclusion to discuss and exchange insights on the vital topic of digital identity systems.

The University of Sheffield was recently ranked among the top in the U.K. within The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024. It also came third in The North and North East category within the annual ranking. The University also ranked 21st overall out of 122 universities in The Guardian University Guide 2024. It also ranked 11th overall in the U.K. within the Daily Mail rankings.

Manav Rachna University recently celebrated the 10th remembrance anniversary of Founder OP Bhalla by collaborating with Lions Club and Rotary Club of Faridabad for a blood donation camp, where students, faculty, and staff participated. A total of 1,356 units of blood were collected. Also, a free health check-up camp was organised and an awareness and registration drive for interested stem cell donors was conducted in association with Genebandhu and Jeevandayini Foundation; 243 students and faculty members registered as a Bone Marrow Donor. An exhibition was set up by various NGOs highlighting their sustainable initiatives.

The student project ‘KX 23’ - Go Kart, crafted by Team Carting Manipal, was recently unveiled at the Innovation Center of Manipal Institute of Technology. Twenty-five students worked on the project which was spearheaded by Shaun and Team Manager Mayank.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai recently hosted its fashion showcase by Fashion Design students in a live setting. It was themed Maya, meaning illusion in Sanskrit; 19 students showcased their collections.

In commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Week, the Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, recently spearheaded a suicide awareness campaign, aimed at destigmatising mental health concerns, fostering open dialogue, and amplifying awareness about suicide prevention. Themed Creating hope through action, MAHE orchestrated a series of initiatives, ranging from talks to community rallies and a poster-making competition, among others.

The Lexicon Schools recently concluded The Lexicon Model United Nations 2023 conference, held in collaboration with SkillSphere Education. The theme was Building Sustainable Communities driven by Science and Artificial Intelligence. Participants aged between 11 and 22 years assumed the roles of world leaders to address longstanding global conflicts and concerns, across six key committees.

A team of students from SVKM’s NMIMS Indore Campus’ School of Technology Management and Engineering, under the leadership of Sam Varghese, a third-year MBA Tech student, recently secured a place among the top five winners at the Kavach 2023 Cyber Security Hackathon, organised by the Government of India.

Amity University Mumbai’s annual sports event, Sangathan, was recently held. Deans, heads of institutes and departments, faculty members, officials, and students participated in the inaugural event.

The English Advantage was recently awarded the Centre of the Year 2023-2024 – Best Marketing Campaign title at the Centre Leader’s Conference – South Asia 2023.

Bloomberg Businessweek recently ranked S P Jain Global #7, amidst 110 full-time MBA programmes worldwide, in the Asia-Pacific region, in its latest ranking of business schools.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, Sharda University, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, recently organised a K-pop concert. South Korean K-pop artist Park Min-jun, also known as Aroora and DJ Friday, performed K-pop versions of popular Indian songs.

The sixth edition of the Stonehill Founder’s Day Run, organised by Raadiant Sports, was held recently. Over 1,000 people, participated in different categories including a half marathon, 10K, 4 x 5 K corporate relay (men/women/mixed), 4 x 5 K open relay (mixed), and a competitive and a non-competitive 5K run.

IISER Bhopal researchers recently collaborated with Australian universities and research organisations to develop statistical techniques to enhance the accuracy of rainfall predictions in Indian river basins. The team aims to mitigate the challenges posed by the erratic nature of rainfall. The findings of the research have been published in journals, The Hydrological Sciences, The International Journal of River Basin Management and The Journal of Hydrology: Regional Studies. The team includes researchers Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, IISER Bhopal, and his research scholars, Nibedita Samal, Ankit Singh, R. Ashwin, and Akshay Singhal from IISER Bhopal along with Dr Qichun Yang, and Prof. Q. J. Wang from the University of Melbourne and Dr David E. Robertson from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Australia.

Orientation and convocations

On the occasion of Engineers’ Day, CMR University welcomed over 720 Engineering and Architecture aspirants of the class of AY 2023-24. The university also held a Project Showcase with cash awards for winners.

A total of 411 students graduated during the 11th convocation of IIITDM Kancheepuram. This included 30 PhD, 149 Dual Degrees of B Tech and M Tech, 33 M.Tech, 12 M. Des and 187 B.Tech degree recipients.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently hosted its convocation where 2,088 students from seven fields graduated. Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd), the Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was chief guest.

The new campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University, was recently inaugurated by Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India. Along with his wife, he planted saplings at the Bishankhedi campus. Later, 450 PG students, including 24 PhD students were awarded degrees at the fourth convocation ceremony.

MoUs and partnerships

Pidilite Industries Ltd. and Kaushalya – The Skill University, Government of Gujarat, jointly launched the Pidilite Woodworking and Plumbing Centre for Advanced Skills, which addresses the rising demand for skilled professionals in advanced woodworking and plumbing. The facility was inaugurated by Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation, Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Government of Gujarat.

Whistling Woods International recently signed a Progression Agreement with the London College of Communication, University of the Arts London, that aims to provide enhanced educational opportunities for students pursuing their passion in the creative arts sector. Under this agreement, students who successfully complete their UG at WWI and meet specific academic criteria can apply for the following programmes at the University of the Arts London — MA Film, MA Music Production, MA Virtual Reality, and MA Visual Effects. Each student commencing the designated programme of study at UAL will be eligible for a 20% discount on the programme fees.

Creative Arts Education Society, operating through its constituent academic facilities of Pearl Academy, recently partnered with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Institute of National Importance, MoYAS, Government of India, for all its Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at all Pearl Academy campuses including Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur. The courses offered are Bachelor of Design (B. Des), M. Design (M. Des), BBA, and MBA in multiple areas, including fashion, design, media, communication, and other creative design programmes.

The Design Village, Noida, recently partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians aimed at fostering academic, industrial, and cultural exchanges.

Sunstone, in collaboration with Oracle, will provide five Tech and Management certifications to UG and PG students of Sunstone, to equip them with additional skills to enhance employability. Oracle will provide courses using a mix of online resources and live lectures.

Medhavi Skills University recently inaugurated the Skill Hub for International Employment (SHINE), at Manan Kendra, Sikkim, to empower the youth of Sikkim through international employment. SHINE, a collaborative initiative between MSU and the Government of Sikkim, will facilitate in imparting skill integrated higher education and upskilling aligned to demand of the global workforce for the Sikkimese youth and prepare them for overseas mobility.

SmartBridge recently partnered with Google to redefine project-based learning and virtual internships in India. This has, in turn, led SmartBridge to establishing partnerships with over 400 colleges across India. It aims to offer hands-on experience to students, project-based learning, cutting-edge technology, faculty and mentor engagement, among others.

INTO University Partnerships recently collaborated with the University of Oklahoma. INTO will support Oklahoma’s recruitment efforts for all UG and select graduate programmes on the Norman campus for direct admission. The partnership will provide educational opportunities for international students, with the first incoming cohort planned for Fall 2024.

News from the IIMs and IITs

Prof. Bushra Ateeq and Prof. Nitin Saxena, IIT Kanpur, were recently elected for the Indian National Science Academy Fellowship 2023-24. Prof. Ateeq is a Professor and Joy-Gill Chair Senior Fellow at the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, known for her work on cancer research. Prof. Nitin Saxena is from the Computer Science and Engineering Department, and is also the founding Coordinator of the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems at the institute.

IIT Guwahati researchers recently developed innovative technologies for sustainable and efficient utilisation of tea waste from the tea industry. In line with the scope of the waste to wealth mission (W2W) of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, this research leverages a regional resource to promote a more sustainable and diversified economy in India’s North Eastern states. The findings have been published in various international journals including International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, Chemosphere, Critical Reviews in Biotechnology, to name a few. This research has been carried out by Somnath Chanda, Prangan Duarah, and Banhisikha Debnath as a part of their PhD thesis work in the Centre for The Environment of IIT Guwahati.

The one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, offered by IIM Bangalore, was recently ranked #1 in India and #4 in the APAC region in the Bloomberg Best Business-Schools Survey 2023. The EPGP at IIMB has performed well on the parameters of Learning (86.6), Networking (83) and Entrepreneurship (79).

IIM Kozhikode recently concluded its week-long seminar on Banking Regulation, Intermediary Soundness and Systemic Stability. Experts who attended the seminar cautioned participants that while digital transformation of banks and finance was an inevitable force, it was important to stay focused on managing the transformation and on the emerging risks.

