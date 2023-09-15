News from the world of Education: September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Admissions, new courses, and fellowships

IIT-Guwahati invites applications for its Online B.Sc. (Hons) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Eligibility: High-school graduates (from Science and non-Science streams), students pursuing parallel degrees and anyone who wants to know more about Data Science and AI. Minimum 60% score in Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised education board or university, with Maths as a compulsory subject in Class 12. Those eligible to appear for JEE Advanced (in any year) will be eligible for direct admission, while those without it are required to undertake an online qualifier test to qualify.

Deadline: September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apply at https://bitly.ws/ULT9

The Eller College of Management, University of Arizona, the U.S., will host the Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge 2023 (MECC), which offers students engaging and gamified Microsoft Excel training and challenges. The program is open to students from India, who can register online to learn and compete.

Dates: From September 30 to October 14 (over two rounds)

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/ULTE

FIITJEE will conduct its annual Big Bang Edge Test for admissions and scholarships to its programmes.

Dates: October 22 and October 29 (offline)

Eligibility: Students from Classes 5 to 11

For details, visit www.bigbangedge.com/mobile

The University of Bath, the U.K., has opened applications for undergraduate courses for 2024-25 at its Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Programmes include BSc Psychology, BSc Economics, BSc Politics and International Relations, and BSc International Development with Economics.

Deadline: January 31

For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://bitly.ws/UM5L

The Institute of Management Studies, Noida, invites applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes such as BBA, BCA, B.A. Journalism and Mass Communication, B.A. LLB., B.Com. LLB, PGDM, MCA, M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication and LLB. The courses are recognised by the UGC.

For details of eligibility and to apply, visit https://imslawcollege.com or http://imsnoida.com/ http://imsnoida.in/

Zoho has announced the expansion of its Young Creators Program (YCP) to Tier 2/3 towns, including Agra, Coimbatore, and Kottayam. YCP aims to empower youngsters with minimal or no coding experience to build comprehensive solutions. Additionally, Zoho Creator is conducting a free training programme on the low-code technology landscape through September. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/UMBi

Awards and recognition

Chennai-based engineer Pravin Kumar has been announced as the national winner for India of the prestigious James Dyson Award 2023 for his innovation Mouseware, a movement-based technology designed for people with upper limb disabilities to interact with digital devices. He will represent India in the international round.

IIT-Kanpur and the University of Wollongong (UOW), Australia, have been awarded an Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership Grant, to work on improving and strengthening privacy in cloud computing. The project, will be led by UOW ARC Australian Laureate Fellow Distinguished Professor Willy Susilo. The member from IIT-Kanpur will be Professor Manindra Agrawal from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Lighthouse Learning commemorated the third edition of Lighthouse Learning Educators Impact Awards, which honours educators from the group’s schools. The awards were given to Pragati Bhalerao in the Pre-Primary category, Remya Seshadri in the Primary category, Shalini Agarwal in the Middle School category; M. Anitha Jayaprakash, in the Secondary and Senior Secondary category and Nandita Rambhia in the Special Educators and Counsellors category.

Rishihood University organised the Changing Chalks Awards to celebrate principals of schools from Delhi NCR. Author and motivational speaker Shiv Khera spoke at the event, which saw participation from over 100 schools.

The Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings for 2023 has ranked Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) as the top institution in India and 40th globally for its two-year full-time PGDM programme. IIM-Kozhikode was also ranked at 77 globally and placed fourth nationally.

On Teachers’ Day, the Lexicon Group of Institutes celebrated the Smt. Kamal Sharma Award for Academic Excellence 2023. Over 140 educators across various categories were selected from 2300 nominations from India and the U.K. The Chief Guest was Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice Chancellor, SPPU; and Guest of Honour was Prof. Dr. Dilip Patel.

Events

Mental health platform LISSUN has introduced a contextualised tech product as a vital component of its outreach programme to offer support to students grappling with intense academic competition and exam pressure. The product’s features include personalised emotional strength coaching, group sessions with experts, digital self-help tools and assessments and regular check-ins and resource sharing. Details at https://education.lissun.app

Prajwal Reddy, a Class 12 student of Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru, has developed a mobile application, known as KannadaDisco, for non-Kannada speakers to learn Kannada and its culture. The app is available on both Android and iOS App stores. The app gives a user access to Reading and Pronunciation, Vocabulary, Grammar, Conversation phrase book and a full-length Course.

Motion Education organised a motivational seminar for students embarking on the preparation for competitive exams. Jaya Kishori, orator and life coach, was the chief guest.

IDP Education has announced that the IELTS One Skill retake will now be available in computer-delivered test centres in India. This allows test takers to retake any one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score in the first round. The new score can be used for migration and study.

byteXL has launched its Campus Transformation programme in Tamil Nadu and will work in Engineering colleges in the state to enhance the existing curriculum to match the current and future industry standards.

Dreamtime Learning has launched a customised and personalised curriculum model called Powered by Dreamtime Learning (DTL) for schools. This has been crafted keeping in mind concepts such as Brain and Behavioural Science, Entrepreneurial and Growth Mindset and Social-Emotional Intelligence.

NMIMS Bengaluru concluded the AD MAD and Best Out of Waste Intercollegiate Competitions, which saw participation of institutes such as T. John College, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru (NIFT), International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIITB), Indus Business Academy, Bengaluru, and International School of Business and Research (ISBR). The teams from ISBR walked away with all the prizes in both categories.

BML Munjal University (BMU) has launched the School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) to equip students with multi-disciplinary training. SoLS offers a four-year B.A. (Hons) degree with an optional exit point in the third year. The foundational courses include Reason and Logic, Self and Identity, Thinking Like a Sociologist, Introduction to Economics, Data Literacy, and History of Science. For details visit https://www.bmu.edu.in/

Allen Career Institute and the Kota Police department jointly organised an awareness program on World Suicide Prevention Day. The theme was Creating Hope Through Action and it shed light on the importance of mental health and strategies to reduce suicide rates, particularly among students. Senior police officials at Kota, psychiatrists and other experts participated.

IIT-Indore inaugurated the Prof. Deepak Phatak Tinkerers’ Lab, a student-managed facility open 24x7 to everyone. The facility is funded by the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF) and the Desai Sethi Foundation.

Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council has signed an MoU with PSGR Krishnammal College for Women to establish a Centre of Excellence located at the institute’s campus in Coimbatore.

Gitam Deemed-to-be University Bengaluru hosted RevolutioNex, an industry advisory board conclave aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry in the field of engineering. Speakers included as Dr. G. Raja Singh from DRDO (Brahmos Project Deputy Director) and Dr. Umamaheswaran, the Satish Dhawan Professor at ISRO who also interacted with the students.

Madras Christian College, Chennai, hosted EXOUSIA, a state-level interschool management conclave conducted by the Department of Business Administration. Students from more than 35 schools in and around Chennai participated. The Chief Guest was S. Gurumoorthy, HR Lead-South Zone, McDonald’s).

Knowledgeum Academy held its first investiture ceremony for the newly chosen student council leaders who were presented with their sashes and badges. Lt. Col. Sunil Kumar, AO, 9 KAR BN, and Maj. Dr. Rekha Sinha, A.N.O, NCC were among the guests.

Zamit has launched iSKiL, a skills and knowledge integrated learning programme for ‘upskilling’ and empowering school students from Classes 5 to 11. Developed on the concept of Measure-Improve-Monitor (M-I-M), it integrates skills development within the context of curricular subjects and is aligned to the skills, traits, aptitudes and competencies recommended by the NEP 2020 and the International Baccalaureate (IB).

The Population Foundation of India has hosted a series of workshops over the past month to promote digital literacy, online safety and adolescent health and well-being among students. Over 900 students in Lucknow, Delhi, Patna, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Darbhanga and Nawada among others attended the sessions, which also included capacity development sessions for educators.

Amity University Mumbai organised a one-day seminar on mental health to delve into the topic of mental distress and its relationship to suicide while promoting help-seeking behaviours and emotional well-being. , Dr. Shekhar Seshadri, psychiatrist and professor of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, and Madhuri Tambe, a counselling psychologist and program meassociate at the iCALL Psychological Helpline at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, were the keynote speakers.

Futurense is collaborating with American universities such as Case Western Reserve University, Rutgers Business School, DePaul University, and The State University of New York at Buffalo by offering engineering students in India a chance to pursue a Master’s programme from the US at a lower cost.

Noida International University celebrated its Foundation Day with a special event to honour its faculty, researchers, and non-teaching staff.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee at IIT-Roorkee hosted Abhyudaya, a lecture-cum-workshop on Diversity and Inclusion Policies. The Chief Guest was Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). Hon’ble Justice Ajay Bhanot, Allahabad High Court and Dr. Anita Aggarwal, Head-Tech. Development Transfer, DST-GoI were the external experts for the workshop.

The Study Australia Showcase organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Australian Government agency) in Delhi served as a platform for students to engage directly with representatives of 15 Australian universities and to hear from the representatives of Australian states and territories, Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Department of Education.

Piruz Khambatta, noted entrepreneur and the name behind the Rasna brand, delivered the annual Dr. VG Patel Memorial Lecture organised by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad. The lecture was the fifth in the series and was on the topic Entrepreneur: A Nation Builder.

On Teachers’ Day, Vi Foundation, the CSR arm of telecom operator Vi, unveiled a book donation platform (www.donatebook.in) that brings together book donors, organisations and schools in need of books and NGOs working for the cause. It also released Teachers Diary, a collection of true stories of remarkable and inspiring teachers from different parts of India, as a tribute to all those who impact students’ lives and contribute to nation-building.

Twins Y. Charles Wesley and Y. Charles Finney, students of B.Tech. programme at the Hyderabad campus of KL Deemed-to-be University won four gold medals at the Third National Fin Swimming Championship held in Pune.

Two Indian schools — Snehalaya English Medium School, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and The Riverside School, Ahmedabad, Gujarat — have been named among the top three finalists for the $250,000 World’s Best School Prizes 2023 offered by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.