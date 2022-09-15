News from the world of education - September 15, 2022

Science Outreach contest

Science Shore in collaboration with Mahendra Arts and Science College, Tamil Nadu and Institutions Innovation Council is hosting a Poster Designing Contest on the theme Science, Technology and India. The contest is open to everyone, including students of all ages. There is no registration fee. Last date for registration and submission is October 10. For details on topics and registration, visit https://scienceshore.com/

Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development 2022

Boeing India invites applications from university students and early-stage start-ups for the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme for 2022. Shortlisted teams will compete at the regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to subject-matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day to be held in February 2023. Last date to submit ideas is October 31. Visit www.boeing.co.in/build for details

Initiative for young astronomers

Starscapes is hosting ‘Cosmofluencer’, an initiative for young astronomy enthusiasts to explore the possibilities that cosmos has to offer. Young individuals chosen for the three-month programme will write, develop, curate, and share content related to astronomy and get a chance to work directly with industry veterans from the field of astronomy, astrophysics, and space exploration. The me is open to anyone between 13 and 19 years. Visit https://cosmofluencer.starscapes.zone/ for details

OPPO Inspiration Cup

OPPO India is organising the OPPO Inspiration Cup, a coding hackathon to provide a platform for engineering students across India to showcase their coding skills. Introduced under the Genius+ programme, the OPPO Inspiration Cup will be held in collaboration with Hacker Earth. Registrations are open and last date to apply is October 8. Visit https://bit.ly/3dcIB75 for details

BITS-Pilani collaborates with Coursera

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, has collaborated with Coursera to launch an online Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Computer Science. The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a Science or significant Mathematics background. Anyone with a class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply. Last date to apply is November 15. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3qLlLGt

M.Sc. Advanced Chemical Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its Advanced Chemical Engineering course starting in January 2023, which meets accreditation requirements for the Institute of Chemical Engineers allowing graduates to apply for chartered engineer status.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a relevant engineering, technology or science discipline.

Details at https://bit.ly/3qDdx3d

M.Sc. Financial Mathematics

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications from Indian students for its M.Sc. Financial Mathematics programme for the September 2023 intake.

Eligibility: An Honours degree (2:1 or higher) or postgraduate diploma from a UK university or equivalent recognised institutions in India. Holders of three-year degree programmes (first class or very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India can also apply. IELTS score of 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

For details visit https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/study/courses/postgraduate/financial-mathematics-msc.aspx

Tech training for teachers

Experiential learning platform byteXL has launched a ‘Train the Trainers’ programme, to train teachers in cutting-edge technologies for 26 weeks. Teachers will be paid a stipend while they undergo this specialised training. Professionals, graduates and those looking to re-enter the workforce can apply. Applicants have to go through a screening process that includes a written test and an interview.

Techno India University launches two new programmes

Techno India University has recently launched two new AICTE-approved courses: PG programme in Defence Technology and M.Tech in Electric Vehicle Technology. Both are full-time, two-year programmes. For details of eligibility and admission, contact 9836544417/18/19.

MoUs and partnerships

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), individually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to develop and implement two programmes: Business Foundations and Entrepreneurial Skills and Behavioural Skills Programme by ISB faculty and industry experts. A joint certification will be issued to participants on the successful completion of the courses.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has partnered with University of the Arts London (UAL) to initiate various ventures like student exchange programmes, academic cooperation, and other collaborative activities.

Medvarsity has partnered with Wolters Kluwer to augment its courses and improve learning outcomes. All Medvarsity Fellowship courses now come with a one-year subscription to Wolters Kluwer Ovid’s online medical information. Additionally, students will also get a year-long subscription to core clinical books and multispecialty medical journal’s database from Wolters Kluwer.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development based at Somerville College, University of Oxford, have instituted the Cyril Shroff Scholarships to commemorate Cyril Shroff completing 40 years in legal practice. The fully funded scholarships seek to encourage research in pressing global issues involving law and policy, with a special emphasis on climate change and sustainability.

NSE Academy Limited (NAL) has launched Invest-Verse: An Introduction to the World of Investing in association with HDFC Asset Management Company. The programme will be offered to college students across India and be delivered through online and application-based training and be co-certified by both institutions.

UPES School of Business has signed MoU with NAL to launch NSE SMART Fin Lab and develop learning opportunities in the space of finance and technology. Under this partnership, students studying finance under the UPES’ MBA, and BBA programmes will have the opportunity to learn about investing and trading strategies through NSE SMART Fin lab.

The MIT World Peace University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to establish industry inputs in bridging the industry-academic gaps for the students as well as undertaking various development projects. It involves providing relevant inputs for curriculum designing and live projects, internship and placement opportunities as well as continued education programmes for working professionals among others. The School of Electrical Engineering at the university has also signed an MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for various industry and academia activities of mutual interest, pertaining to the domains of Power Sector. The university is also hosting the 12th edition of its Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (Indian Student Parliament), which will feature sessions on themes such as Youth to Youth Connect, Democracy and Corporatocracy, Uniform Civil Code, Cinema’s Changing Trends and more.

Vi in partnership with Pariksha is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the Vyapam Sub Engineer exams scheduled on September 24 for the youth of Madhya Pradesh. The Vyapam Sub Engineer test series on Vi App, allows aspirants to prepare for over 3500 openings for the Sub Engineer post in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) recently signed an agreement with Smt. M.M.K College of Commerce and Economics (M.M.K College) for a remote, digital self-paced learning programme. The CGMA Finance Leadership Program will be available for students currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Management Studies (Finance), Bachelor of Accounting and Finance and Bachelor of Commerce courses.

Teachers’ Day celebrated

On Teachers’ Day, DP World Subcontinent launched Pragati, a unique scholarship initiative promoting girl child education, in association with the Centre for CSR & Sustainability Excellence (CCSE), the not-for-profit arm of Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation). The launch was attended by 65 girls who received the scholarship in its pilot year, as well as their parents.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology celebrated Teachers’ Day by highlighting the guru-sishya Parampara. Teachers were given bouquets of paper flowers and students hosted an entertainment programme with songs and dances.

Design workshops held

The School of Fashion Design and Technology, Amity University Mumbai, organised a series of workshops to commemorate World Fashion Day. The workshops conducted by Avadhut Magar for clay exploration and Kajal Gaitonde for metalcraft focused on ‘Material Exploration for Design Diversification’.

Spirit of Invention Scholarship 2022

The Avery Dennison Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avery Dennison Corporation, felicitated the winners of the 10th edition of its annual scholarship programme, Spirit of Invention (InvEnt), in a virtual award ceremony. Each year, Avery Dennison in association with the Institute of International Education (IIE) felicitate 10 Indian scholars belonging to five premier institutes with a scholarship of $1300 to nurture young talent in the field of science, engineering and technology.

Festival of the Mind returns to Sheffield

Festival of the Mind, an 11-day programme of events in which Sheffield’s creative industries bring University of Sheffield research to life returns to the city for its 10th anniversary. Free and open to all, the festival includes activities, animations, exhibitions, films, performances, podcasts and talks for the public to explore University research that is helping tackle some of the biggest issues throughout society. Details at https://festivalofthemind.sheffield.ac.uk/2022/

Pilot PAL project completed in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government successfully completed a pilot for Mission Buniyaad, a Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) programme aiming to recoup learning level loss due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan. The six-month pilot was conducted among 35,000 girl students in six districts with an average learning outcome improvement of 16% between baseline and endline. The students can access the PAL platform through school ICT labs or smartphones at home. Teachers use real-time data and trends accumulated through adaptive assessments to calibrate the teaching process in a classroom.

News from IITs and IIMs

Prateek Tripathi, a research scholar from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) was selected to contribute to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) prestigious Artemis Programme, a highly selective annual 10-week summer intern programme for graduate student researchers to work on activities supporting Artemis missions to the Moon.

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) was ranked 81st in the FT Masters in Management 2022 Global Ranking for its two-year MBA programme.

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati, the U.S., developed an efficient method to study the internal structure and functions of an important component of living cells. The results were published in the American Chemical Society Materials Letters.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) has partnered with Coursera to open applications for three new PG Certificate Programmes on Cloud Computing Applications (https://bit.ly/3ddGTSW), Deep Learning in Computer Vision and XR (https://bit.ly/3QEhaRa), and UX Design and HCI (https://bit.ly/3RNzg4C)

IIIT-Delhi celebrated Foundation Day

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) celebrated its 14th Foundation Day recently with faculty members, alumni, and the students participating. The event commemorated the academic and research excellence in the last years.