News from the world of Education: September 13, 2024

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank of India, has announced the third edition of its Asha Scholarship Programme.

Eligibility: Students from Class 6 up to PG degrees under specific categories including one for those in IITs and IIMs, and Study Abroad.

Deadline: October 1

Details at https://www.sbifashascholarship.org/

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the MAT 2024 exam in December

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline and final-year students of graduate courses.

Deadlines: December 7 for Paper-Based Test to be conducted on December 14. November 30 and December 15 for the Computer-Based Tests to be conducted on December 7 and 22 respectively.

Visit mat.aima.in for more information.

The University of Sheffield’s Master of Pharmacy degree is open for admissions, and will begin September 2025

Eligibility: Between 70% and 90% depending on Indian board of Education. IELTS score of 7 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component.

Deadline: June 30, 2025

Details at https://tinyurl.com/2cwxdbj6

byteXL has partnered with Microsoft to launch a four-year full-time B.Tech in Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at 10 universities across India.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass with a minimum aggregate of 60% in PCM; JEE main score of 75 percentile and above

Details at https://tinyurl.com/2ttmwrue

Manipal Academy of BFSI and Tata AIG General Insurance have introduced the Young Achievers Programme with a five-month Post Graduate Certification in General Insurance.

Eligibility: Graduates with interest in Sales.

Details at https://manipalglobal.com/

Conferences

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will host the fifth National Conference on Youth in Social Change on the theme Bridging the Gap Between Academic and Corporate Volunteering to Synergise Social Change at the Manipal campus

When: September 16 and 17

Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrcccc84

The Mobius Foundation will host the sixth International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on the theme Greening Education for a Sustainable Future

Dates: September 19 and 20

Venue: India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Fee: Rs. 1,000 for students

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yf9vzdu7

Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Mumbai Storytellers Society will host the second edition of Gaatha: Mumbai International Storytelling Festival on the theme Mukhauta: Unmasking Narratives.

Dates: October 18 to 20

Venue: Somaiya Vidyavihar University campus, Mumbai

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ye239t5x.

Terry Fox Run

The Canadian International School, Bangalore (CIS), is hosting the 14th edition of the Terry Fox Run 2024, in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, at its campus in Yelahanka, on September 21. Registration is free. It is open to all students, teachers, and parents, and others across Bengaluru.

Events

Volvo Group and BMS College of Engineering, Basavanagudi, inaugurated the BMSCE and Volvo Group Centre for Flexible Material Research to conduct research, promote innovative ideas and nurture engineering talent.

Edvoy has launched Genie, an AI-powered search tool, and Extra, a suite of support services, to help Indian students pursue education abroad more efficiently. Genie helps match students with suitable international academic programmes. Extra includes access to over one million accommodation options in 700 cities, financial assistance through educational loans up to 10.2 million, and more.

A.M.Jain College, in collaboration with TTK Hospital, organised a workshop on Prevention of Suicide among People with Substance Abuse to empower college students create a drug-free and suicide-free environment.

Scientists from University of Leeds, the U.K., unveiled the double-barrel nanopipette, a nano-surgical tool that enables researchers to see how individual living cancer cells react to treatment and change over time. The study was a collaboration between Leeds’ Bragg Centre for Materials Research; Leeds’ School of Electronic and Electrical Engineering; Leeds Institute of Medical Research, and the Earlham Institute, Norwich. The findings have been published in the journal Science Advances.

Centurion University, in collaboration with SRB Consultancy, hosted the launch of R. Balasubramaniam’s book Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi along with a panel discussion.

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE), in collaboration with the Department of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, organised a three-day Faculty Development Programme on Cybersecurity to equip faculty members with the skills and knowledge to tackle the growing challenge.

As part of its Annual Day celebrations, students of The Green School, Bengaluru, performed a musical drama on sustainability and a fusion of Mary Poppins, The Wizard of Oz and Fiddler on the Roof. The School of Cinema was also launched.

The World University of Design, Sonipat in collaboration with University of Huddersfield, the U.K., were awarded a ₹4.4 crore grant by Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) to spearhead a new knowledge and cultural exchange projectto adopt a creative place-based scanning approach to investigate the post office cultures in India and the U.K. The project will also involve the Postal Museum of London and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The Eduverse Summit India 2024 hosted panel discussions on global education trends and innovations, and hands-on workshops. Around 50 speakers from across the globe participated.

Samsung India announced the Top 10 teams of its Solve for Tomorrow 2024 competition. The five finalists of the School Track are SkyGuard Wildfire Monitoring; Eco Tech Innovator; Praetor VR; You; and HamaraLabs. In the Youth Track, the finalists are Metal; Hemta; BioD; Ramdhan Lodha and EnvTech.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, launched its Global Business Dialogues series, with the inaugural session featuring Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico to India.

NIIT Foundation launched an initiative in collaboration with HDFC ERGO General Insurance to introduce two training programmes on economic empowerment and financial literacy among underserved communities for those aged 18 years and upwards.

KIIT World School, Pitampura, organised a workshop to help educators better understand the NEP 2020. Participants were introduced to the NEP’s four-stage pedagogical framework and teaching strategies such as experiential learning and storytelling.

SVKM’s NMIMS celebrated World Physiotherapy Day with a free Physiotherapy-Yoga (Phys-Yog) session led by Mickey Mehta. A book, Physyog: An Evolution of Physiotherapy, A Revolution with Yoga, was also launched.

Noida International University (NIU) celebrated its Foundation Day by presenting the Best Teacher Award, Best Researcher Award, and Best Non-Teaching Awards to outstanding faculty members and staff.

Teachers’ Day celebrations

The Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association (MCOA) along with Target Publications honoured educators from various fields. Target Publications also unveiled Target 2.0, alongside the Automatic Question Paper Generator.

IIT Roorkee celebrated Teachers’ Day and honoured faculty members who demonstrated dedication and excellence in teaching and research.

Students of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir organised various activities and games and quizzes for their teachers to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

Delhi Public School R.N. Extension held a special assembly and a skit that showcased the bond between teachers and students to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

As a Teachers’ Day initiative, PlanetSpark has introduced Zen-O-Meter, a stress index designed specifically for teachers to self-evaluate their stress levels and guide them towards personalised stress management solutions.

Amazon has opened applications for the Pratidhi Scholarship. to support the education of close to 1,200 children of the company’s driver associates. It is open to school students from class 3 to 12.

Awards and laurels

Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor of GD Goenka University, was honoured with the Education Icon of the Year 2024 award at the North School Merit Awards by Education Today.

Rohith Prakash, a Ph.D student Chennai, received the Australian government-funded Maitri Scholars Programme for his research on advancing the safe transport and storage of liquid hydrogen at Monash University’s Department of Civil Engineering.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, have been awarded the Level III-B accreditation, by the National Neonatology Forum (NNF).

Eighteen principals, teachers and school trustees were honoured with Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Excellence Award, for their contributions to education. A panel discussion on Screen Time for Children was also held.

Rahul Baitha, Om Semwal, Suraj Chand and Nirupama Dube, students from Somaiya Vidyavihar University, represented India in the 2024 FISU World University Championship Squash in Johannesburg.

Orientation and convocation

Tetr College of Business held an orientation for the students of its inaugural UG programme in the presence of guests such as Ashwin Damera, CEO, Eruditus and Emeritus; Edward Rogers, ex Chief Knowledge Officer at NASA; Viney Sawhney, Professor at Harvard University; Jason Thomas, Managing Partner & CFO, RTC Global; Gaston Fornes, Dean, UBI; and Debesh Sharma, Founder and CEO, MetaFora.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosted the graduation of its second B.Tech batch at the Chennai campus with over 300 students from the 2020-2024 batch receiving their degrees. Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, was the chief guest.

MoUs and partnerships

Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) signed an MoU with Eplan Software to enhance MIT’s Formula Manipal Team with Advanced Electrical Design Capabilities.

Alliance Française du Bengale (AFdB) signed an MoU with Techno India University (TIU), to strengthen the Indo-French bilateral linguistic and cultural cooperation within the Great Eastern Region of India. TThe Salt Lake Annex of Alliance Française du Bengale, located on the Techno Main Salt Lake (TMSL) campus was also launched.

NxtWave partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to launch NxtWave SkillUp India 4.0 to empower over 30 lakh students across India in 4.0 technologies such as AI, ML, and Full-Stack Development.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) signed an MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) to implement specialised skill development training in the electronics sector as part of RIICO’s CSR initiative.

Aster Health Academy will partner with national institutions and universities including IISc, MICA School of Ideas (MICA), Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, to offer programmes to curate industry-focused courses such as Advanced Certification courses in Healthcare Marketing, Healthcare Technology and Specialised Clinical Fellowship Level programmes with university accreditations.

GD Goenka Group collaborated with India On Track (IOT) to boost sports education and training at its institutions. Students will get an opportunity to learn from top professionals representing the NBA and LaLiga.

Maxion Wheels, in partnership with Iochpe Foundation from Brazil and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), inaugurated its first Formare programme in Asia. This scholarship programme saw 26 students from economically weaker sections selected for the two-year academic and industry programme at SPPU.

