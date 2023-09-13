News from the world of Education: September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

UNSAT 2023

Unacademy announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT).

Exam dates: October 1, 15 (two slots: 1 - 2 p.m. and 6 - 7 p.m.)

Exam mode: Online and offline

Eligibility: Classes 9 to 12, 12th passouts, IIT and NEET aspirants

Exam fee: Online - Free, offline - ₹100

Result declaration: November 2

To register, visit, https://bitly.ws/UDoL

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, invites aspiring Management professionals to register for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 and apply for its Management programmes including MBA, MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management, and MBA in Business Analytics. To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, log in to www.snaptest.org.

Test dates: December 10, 17, and 22.

Deadline: November 23.

To register and for other details, visit, https://bitly.ws/UDqy

M.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Sciences

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications from international students for the M.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Sciences for its Fall 2023 session.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: B.Sc. degree (or equivalent) from a recognised academic institution; GRE is required when applying to the Department of Mathematics, Computer Science and Physics; TOEFL is required when applying to the Department of Chemistry, Life Sciences, Geological and Environmental Sciences (for students who completed their B.Sc. at an institution where the language of instruction is not English). Acceptance to the programme requires the agreement of a specific faculty member to act as a supervisor of the candidate.

Tuition: Approximately $5,000 per year

Scholarship: Full tuition and cost of living scholarships are available for meritorious students.

Deadline: Rolling admissions

For other details and to apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/SPQR

MBA programme in Information Technology Management

JAIN Online recently launched its two-year Online MBA in Information Technology Management for its September admission intake.

Eligibility: Pass in a Bachelor’s programme of a minimum duration of three years in any stream from a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% or an equivalent letter/numerical grade. A relaxation of 5% shall be given to SC/ST candidates. Candidates who are in the final semester of their Bachelor’s programme can apply.

Fees: ₹1,70,000/-

For details and to apply, visit, https://apply.onlinejain.com/

Education in Ireland announces roadshow

Education in Ireland recently announced its roadshow to India from September 30 to October 8. It will be held in Delhi on September 30, Pune on October 1, Mumbai on October 4, Chennai on October 7, and Bengaluru on October 8. Students and parents can interact with the Irish Visa Office who will answer queries about the visa application process, and conduct an informative seminar in four cities. For details, visit, https://bitly.ws/UCEH.

NMAT registrations open for NMIMS Bengaluru and Indore MBA programme

SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru campus is accepting registrations for its upcoming MBA programme through NMAT by GMAC.

Specialisations (Bengaluru campus): Finance, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources, and Analytics.

Application process: Step 1 - register on https://nmat.nmims.edu, fill in all the details in Step1 and Submit; Step 2 - complete GMAC registration and pay the fees; Step 3 - After receiving GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password; Step 4 - Fill in all details in the NMIMS Registration form and pay the fees.

SecurEyes Cyber Security Certification Programme

The cyber security certification programme of Bengaluru-based SecurEyes, will onboard the ninth batch for its online course.

Course commences: October 3

Duration: Three months

Eligibility: Graduates or those in final year can apply; no age bar.

Fee: Rs 1 lakh + GST. Early Bird Discount: 30% discount till September 15; 20% discount from September 16 to October 1.

For details and to apply, visit, https://secureyes.net/cscp/index.html

Faculty of Science International Scholarship for MRes Physics

Scholarships are available to new international students joining the M.Res Physics in the 2023/2024 academic year, commencing January 2024, at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

Value: £4,000

Number of scholarships: Up to five

Helps with: Tuition fees

Eligibility: Candidates must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission of a full-time place on the MRes Physics in the Faculty of Science. They must be self-funded. Students who receive full scholarships, for example from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

Deadline: December 14

To apply and for details, visit, https://bitly.ws/Uo6B

Strathclyde Business School full-time MBA Scholarships

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, is offering a number of MBA Scholarships for January 2024.

Number of scholarships: Up to 20

Value: Between £7,000 and £15,000 depending on experience.

Deadline: December 4

Helps with: Tuition fees

Eligibility: MBA Scholarship and programme applications are invited from candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA, and can demonstrate through their ideas outlined in their application and interview, how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, from the outset, in order to achieve the learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

For details and to apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/Uo83.

FORE International Marketing Conference

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, is organising FORE International Marketing Conference to bring together academicians, scholars, students, and industry experts to address the challenges of sustainable marketing in today’s evolving business landscape.

When: December 15 and 16

Theme: Marketing for Sustainability: Transformation through Innovation and Technology.

What it entails: The conference invites original and unpublished research work in various tracks related to the theme, including Sustainable Marketing, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Marketing and Finance Interface, and so on.

Rewards: Best Paper Awards, with prizes of Rs. 10,000/- for the first, Rs. 7,500/- for the second, and Rs. 5,000/- for the third.

Deadline: October 15

To register and for details, visit, https://www.fsm.ac.in/conference/fimc2023/.

Bachelor of Science (Hons): Economics, Behaviour and Data Science

The School of Economics at the University of East Anglia recently launched the Bachelor of Science programme in Economics, Behaviour, and Data Science degree.

Duration: Three years, full-time

Course commences: September 2024

Eligibility: For entry requirements, visit the website given below. Applications from students who have already taken or intend to take a gap year will also be accepted.

To apply and for details on eligibility, fees, scholarships, and more, visit, https://bitly.ws/UD22.

Choose France Tour 2023

The Choose France Tour 2023 will be held in India from October 8 to 15. It will present Indian students with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in France, and availing of scholarships at French institutes. It will be held on October 8 at Hyatt Regency, Chennai from 2.00 p.m. - 6.00 p.m., ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata, on October 11, 2.00 p.m. - 7.00 p.m., on October 13 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, from 2.00 p.m. - 6.00 p.m., and on October 15 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, from 11.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m. The fairs are being organised by l’Institut Français en Inde, in collaboration with Campus France.

Nomination deadline extended for IET India Awards 2023

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India, has announced an extension of the nomination deadline for its IET India Awards 2023.

Categories: Youth Engineering Icon of the Year, Young Woman Engineer Award, Volunteering Award, Future Tech Award, Mobility Award, and Future of Work Award.

Who can apply: Changemakers and leaders of engineering and technology in the Indian ecosystem who have made waves in the space of Future Tech, the Future of Work, and Mobility and Transport. Applications can be from individuals, teams and organisations in academia, government, industry, or non-profit domains.

Deadline: September 22

For details, visit, https://bitly.ws/UE3z

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Roorkee recently celebrated Teachers Day where it felicitated faculty members with Outstanding Teaching and Research Awards for the year 2023 in UG and PG categories for their performance in teaching, followed by reading of citations by Heads of departments and presentation of Professor Bal Krishna Outstanding Teacher Award of the Department of Mathematics and Ramkumar prize for Outstanding Teaching and Research in PG category. Also, the institute, in collaboration with NITTTR, Chandigarh, recently hosted the International Colloquium for Industry-Academia to foster industry-academia integration and sustainable development. It also recently felicitated Bharat Ratna Pandit Gobind Ballabh Pant on his 136 Jayanti.

IIT Bombay recently joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange, at the University of Chicago, as an international partner. The announcement was highlighted during a meeting of the U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, at the G20 summit.

IIM Nagpur recently collaborated with Shiv Khera, author, motivational speaker, for a leadership programme, to develop value-based leaders. The programme highlighted the importance of attitude, leadership, motivation and values.

IBM recently renewed its research collaboration with IIT Bombay and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to transform and drive breakthrough innovations in the field of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence.

IIT Kanpur recently signed an MoU with Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd. for mass manufacturing and sales of a point-of-care technology developed at the institute for rapid analysis of bilirubin in human blood/serum along with its three variants. The technology was developed at the National Centre for Flexible Electronics (NCFlexE), IIT Kanpur, by Prof. Siddhartha Panda, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Nishant Verma. It also recently signed an MoU with the ICICI Bank to provide startups with a comprehensive support system.

An MoU was signed between IIM Kashipur and Max Healthcare Ltd jointly to launch a nine-month PG Diploma in Hospital Management to address the increasing demand for trained manpower for the healthcare sector.

IIT Mandi recently partnered with INRIA in France to create advanced Artificial Intelligence and signal processing techniques for accurately predicting the structural health of bridges and other structures. The findings of these studies were published in the journals Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing and Neural Computing and Applications. These papers are co-authored by Subhamoy Sen, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering and his research scholars Smriti Sharma, Eshwar Kuncham, and Neha Aswal from IIT Mandi along with Laurent Mevel from INRIA, Rennes, France.

Events

The success celebration of Mission Chandrayaan -3 was recently conducted by the Department of Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science. Chief guest, S Mohana Kumar, Mission Director, Chandrayaan-3, VSSC, ISRO, addressed students and staff.

JAIN College, V V Puram, Department of Humanities powered by Knowledgeum, recently hosted its Kalakriti 2023, its inter-collegiate fest, where over 200 students from more than 15 colleges participated.

To support cancer research, Canadian International School, Bengaluru, will host the Terry Fox Run 2023, in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, at its campus in Yelahanka on September 23. It is open to all students, teachers, and parents from schools across Bengaluru, as well as other guests. Participants can walk, jog, bike, skate, or run at their own pace and registration is free. The run starts at CIS Campus, travels around the neighbourhood and the lake on Manchenahalli, Yelahanka, and finishes at CIS. For details, mail tfr@cisb.org.in.

The Lexicon Schools recently hosted a career guidance session in collaboration with Gen Next Education. The event aimed to empower students with insights into pursuing education abroad and exploring diverse career paths.

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital recently launched the Nanavati Max Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Therapeutic Endoscopy, which is designed to augment gastroenterological care for adults and paediatric care in Mumbai.

The Study Australia Showcase was recently organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in Bengaluru. Students and parents engaged with representatives of 15 Australian universities.

Mpower, an Aditya Birla Education Trust initiative, recently, in collaboration with educational institutions, unveiled Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment (COPE), to empower students to champion mental health in colleges. By fostering peer-to-peer engagement, providing guidance and counselling services, and creating a safe space for open conversations about mental health, it aims to empower students to seek help and support when faced with mental health concerns.

amber recently launched the amber app, a platform designed to humanise and simplify the student housing experience. Users can discover verified properties, compare options, and book their student home through a user-friendly interface. It is available on https://bitly.ws/UD9Z and https://bitly.ws/UDa7.

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, recently organised a School Outreach Programme at the Government Higher Secondary School, Guduvancherry, to raise awareness among school students about the functioning of UPI payments and prevention of bank frauds.

The University of Sheffield was conferred the University of the Year for Student Experience 2024’ Award by the Daily Mail. It recognised the university’s National Student Survey (NSS) results, swift shift back to in-person teaching following the Covid-19 pandemic and social inclusion work. Overall, it ranked 11.

A student exchange programme between India and Vietnam was recently organised by the Techno India Group and held at Techno India Main Campus, SaltLake. It emphasised on the exchange of cultural traditions, values, cuisines and lifestyle.

Mobec recently forged a strategic partnership with IILM University to foster research and innovation in the development of hydrogen fuel cells as a primary source of power for EV battery charging.

Prof. Dinesh Babu Jayagopi, IIIT-Bangalore, was recently conferred the National Award to Teachers 2023 by the President of India, on September 5.

On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, Sharda School of Medical Science and Research recently organised a seminar to promote healthy living and raise awareness about the vital role nutrition plays in our lives. It was themed Healthy diet affordable for all, and several students, faculty, staff and doctors participated.

Orientations and convocations

Medhavi Skills University recently welcomed its second batch of students for industry-led higher education and held Prarambh, the induction programme.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru, recently welcomed its latest cohort of students pursuing LLM, M.Com, MA and M.Sc.

Azim Premji University recently held its 11th convocation for 322 graduates of the M.A. Education, M.A. Development, M.A. Public Policy and Governance and Master of Laws (Law and Development) programmes and 184 graduates in the UG and MA Economics programmes.

Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, West Delhi, recently organised its convocation ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate students of the academic session 2022–23. Trophies and certificates were conferred upon stream and subject toppers, all-rounders, students with 100% attendance, and other categories. Additionally, top-performing Class 12 students received trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

Recently, SVKM’S NMIMS Hyderabad celebrated the convocation for the students of the School of Commerce and the School of Science from programmes including BBA, B. Com (Hons), and B.Sc. (ASA).

