News from the world of Education: October 8, 2022

Choose France Tour 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassade de France En India, the Institut Francais India and Campus France India are hosting a series of education fairs in Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Students get to meet representatives from over 35 French educational institutions explore programmes and opportunities. The sessions will be held between October 11 and 16. For details on dates and time and to register, visit https://www.ifindia.in/choose-france-tour/

Amity University Online programmes

Amity University Online recently announced 11 degree programmes with placement assistance. The programmes include MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA, M. Com, BA, BAJMC , MAJMC along with 28 key, industry-relevant specialisations such as Cloud and Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, FinTech, Business Analytics and HR Analytics, among others. For details, visit, www.amityonline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

VMC launches ‘Study Abroad’ wing

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) recently launched its VMC Study Abroad initiative to help students from Classes 9 to 12 prepare for exams such as SAT, AP, IELTS, TOEFL and others. For details, call 9311882010 or mail studyabroad@vidyamandir.com.

B.Tech.Electronics and Communication Engineering

Lovely Professional University invites applications for its four-year B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Eligibility: A pass with 60% aggregate marks in 10+2 (with Physics, Maths and English) or equivalent, subject to qualifying LPUNEST or JEE (Main).

Deadline: October 15

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3CeGO9N

For Young Women in Science scholarship programme

L’Oréal India invites applications for the latest edition of the ‘For Young Women in Science’ Scholarship (FYWIS) 2022.

Eligibility: Girls who have passed Class 12 (Science), with minimum 85% in PCM/PCB/PCMB in the 2021-22 academic year. Applicants must have procured admission into an undergraduate (Bachelor’s) programme in a Science-related field, at a recognised college/university in India in the 2022-23 academic year. Annual family income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Visit https://www.foryoungwomeninscience.co.in/ for details or email fywis-loreal@buddy4study.com

Full Stack Development Training

Xebia Academy is offering a Full Stack Developer Training and MERN stack training programmes. Along with giving students the chance to participate in capstone projects and hackathons, they also give students the chance to learn by doing so on websites. For details, visit, https://xebia.com/apac/

NIIT University offers scholarships on CUET scores

NIIT University (NU) is offering scholarships for BBA, MBA, and B.Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering), Electronics and Communication Engineering, Data Science, Computer Science, Biotechnology, and Integrated MSc(Computer Science) on the basis o CUET scores. Scholarships available

Scholarships: NU scholar search programme, special scholarship, scholarship for co-curricular excellence (CoX), and special fee waiver.

For details, visit, https://admission2022.niituniversity.in/brand/#applynow

Fourth Annual Sudoku Championship

Magik Minds India recently announced the fourth Annual Junior Sudoku Championship scheduled for November 5. The event will be held at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium, opposite Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. Children between 5-15 years can participate. The championship will be preceded by Sudoku workshops by experts. Individual and school registrations are open. Registration fee is ₹400. Visit https://forms.gle/kGvhcw7q1UZ6nPTz6 to register.

Chemistry Scholarships at University of Hull

The University of Hull recently announced 25 scholarships worth up to 50% of the tuition fees to Chemistry undergraduates. The scholarships are issued through the Women in STEM Programme and George W. Gray (Chemistry) Scholarships.

Eligibility: International students holding an offer of study on an undergraduate Chemistry degree programme at the University of Hull with the equivalent of 112 UCAS points, along with a 6.5 Band in IELTS, with a minimum of 5.5 in each skill or equivalent. High-school Chemistry equivalent to UK A-level grade B is required. To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must pass the university’s Chemistry aptitude test.

For details, visit, www.hull.ac.uk

Course on Forex and Risk Management

MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai will conduct a virtual two-day management diploma programme (MDP) on Foreign Exchange and Risk Management on Oct 18 and 19. The four-hour programme will be spread over two hours on each day. Register at https://forms.gle/ATbuU1Vp1cmuKh2F7

SCDL opens admissions for Management programmes

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) has invited applications for admission to various programmes in the distance learning mode. It has also announced special early bird discounts for candidates applying for the January batch. For details of the programmes, eligibility criteria and to apply, visit www.scdl.net

Certificate Programme in Gaming and eSports

Hero Vired, in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, recently launched a Certificate Programme in Gaming and Esports. The first batch will begin in November.

Eligibility: Anyone above 18 years with an interest in the gaming and esports industry.

Details at https://herovired.com/certificate-program-in-gaming-esports/

Amrita MBA Entrance Test (AMET) 2023

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened online registrations for its MBA 2023 admissions. The exam has been tentatively scheduled for March 2023.

Eligibility: A UG degree (10+2+3), recognised by the Association of Indian Universities, with a minimum 50% aggregate in class 10, 12, and UG. Those in their final year can apply, subject to the completion of their exams and viva-voce, if any, before June 30, 2023.

For details, visit https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/asb

HomeVantage Current Account

ICICI Bank UK PLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank Limited, offers ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ (HVCA) to Indian students aspiring to study in the U.K. The account comes with a VISA debit card, which can be used anywhere in the world. Students can open the account, online or through ICICI Bank UK iMobile app and activate internet banking, mobile banking and debit card. Applicants can download ICICI Bank UK iMobile app from India or UK App stores or apply online by visiting www.icicibank.co.uk.

IIM Lucknow’s Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management

IIM Lucknow invites applications for the eighth cohort of its online Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management, developed in association with WileyNXT.

Eligibility: 50% aggregate marks in graduation, and minimum one year of experience.

https://bit.ly/3CflNMq

Veranda Learning Solutions collaborates with IIT-Guwahati

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, in collaboration with the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E and ICT) Academy, IIT- Guwahati, will offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes to be co-taught by experts in the field and include individualised career coaching, mentoring and assistance.

CFA Institute releases 2023 CFA curriculum

CFA Institute recently released the new curriculum for the CFA Programme. This will apply to candidates sitting the CFA Programme exams in 2023. For details, visit https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/programs/cfa

Collaborations and MoUs

IIM-Ahmedabad recently signed an agreement with Nykaa to set up the Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology. The Chair has been set up for three years, initially and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund.

Dame Nancy Rothwell, President of the University of Manchester, will visit India with a senior delegation from the university to develop existing ties with India and to explore new areas of joint collaboration in education, research and innovation. The delegation will visit Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

ConveGenius recently partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) to push data-driven educational reforms. The move is an extension of the government’s ongoing partnership for ICT-enablement through Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) in schools.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants recently signed an agreement with Shanti Business School to offer the CGMA Finance Leadership to students currently enrolled in its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance).

SMC launches Anti-Drug Abuse Club

Stella Maris College, Chennai, launched an student-led on-campus Anti-Drug Abuse Club to create awareness about the ill-effects of drugs, to prevent drug abuse. The Chief Guest was Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA and social activitist, and the Guest Speaker was Dr. Arsheeya Taj, Consultant Psychiatrist, MGM Healthcare.

Mindful Leadership Masterclass for Industry Leaders in Kochi

IIM Kozhikode held a masterclass on Mindful Leadership, led by its director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee. Over 200 people ranging from CEOs/CXOs, healthcare professionals, government officials, mediapersons and others participated.

SpeakIn launches GROW

SpeakIn recently launched GROW, a 1:1 personalised coaching platform available online at https://grow.speakin.co/ and as a mobile application on iOS and Android.

UniAcco extends services to Australia

UniAcco recently announced the expansion of its services to the Australian market. It provides students with premium housing facilities in the vicinity of their universities and colleges. The company has a presence in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane and plans to expand to other cities including Canberra.

Kanakia RBK School hosts music fest

Kanakia RBK School Mira Road recently hosted Voice of RBK, a music fest for students to foster a sense of appreciation of arts, music and culture.

Lexicon MILE hosts conference

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence recently hosted an International Conference on Sustainable and Innovative Business Practices for researchers, academicians, and practitioners to identify the latest advances and innovations in sustainable business practices in the digital era.

Convocations and placements

The graduation ceremony of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programme of IIIT Bangalore was held recently. Learners across programmes including Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and Software Development were present. These programmes were offered by IIIT Bangalore in partnership with upGrad.

PrepInsta recently successfully facilitated the record placement for over 3,000 students in companies such as Google, PayTM, Flipkart, Adobe, and Cisco. Auditing firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, and EY have also made offers to PrepInsta Prime students.

Mental Health festival

The Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), and Mpower, recently came together to host The Happy Place, a student-led, inter-school mental health festival, ‘The Happy Place’. The purpose was to create awareness about mental health and teach them important life skills.

WUD students walk the ramp

Fashion design students of World University of Design (WUD) recently walked the ramp for Poshan Fashion Show organised by SHARP NGO as part of National Conference on Nutrition.