News from the world of Education - October 3, 2024

Fevicreate IdeaLabs

Pidilite Industries, through its art and craft platform Fevicreate, is hosting the fifth edition of its nationwide science-based crafting contest, Fevicreate IdeaLabs. The theme this year is Wonders of Nature: Using Recycled Materials.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 1 to 8

Last date: October 20

For details, visit https://www.fevicreate.com/

Somaiya Winter School Programme

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has opened applications for the Somaiya Winter School Programme, which provides school students with a glimpse of university life and helps them explore potential career paths.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 9 to 12 from any board of education

Dates: November 4 to 9 (batch 1); December 27 to 31 (batch 2)

Last date: October 30 (batch 1); December 23 (batch 2)

For details, visit https://t.ly/bjNCm

Admissions and scholarships

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be-University, has opened admissions for its two-year Online Master of Arts in Public Policy.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree (minimum three years) in any stream from a UGC-recognised university

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3XteBaa

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., is offering upto 25 Faculty of Science Masters Scholarships for international students joining the M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science, M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science or M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Software Engineering in the 2024/2025 academic year commencing January 2025. More details at https://t.ly/ERC_l

The institution is also offering upto 10 Faculty of Science Scholarship for Online Masters Students for new students joining the online M.Sc. Applied Statistics or M.Sc. Applied Statistics in Health Sciences or M.Sc. Applied Statistics in Finance or M.Sc. Applied Statistics with Data Science in the 2024/2025 academic year commencing January 2025. For more information, visit https://t.ly/OYOOB

Jaipuria Institute of Management has opened applications for its PG Diploma in Management (PGDM) with specialisations in Retail Management, Marketing, Service Management and Financial Services for the 2025-26 academic year.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% from a recognised Indian university. Valid score in CAT 2024, CMAT, XAT, MAT or GMAT.

Last date: January 31, 2025

More information at https://www.jaipuria.ac.in/

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has collaborated with Indrashil University (IU) to introduce a Campus2Corporate Programme (C2CP) to prepare students to navigate the dynamic landscape of the pharma sector.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in graduation

For more details, visit https://t.ly/x-nCv

New centres for XAT

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) has added 34 new test cities for its 2025 edition to improve accessibility for candidates, who now have the option to select up to six preferred cities for XAT 2025.

For more details, visit https://xatonline.in/

VIBGYOR Viva

VIBGYOR Group of Schools will host the 16th edition of its flagship event, Viva at multiple locations across the country. Students can register and participate both online and offline to showcase their talents and creativity. The Grand Finale will take place on December 15 at Bengaluru. For details, visit ww.vibgyorviva.com

Avinya by Veranda

Vernada K-12 has launched Avinya, a nationwide event to identify and nurture the next generation of young innovators and entrepreneurs to develop groundbreaking ideas aligned with the 17 United Nations SDGs and tackle real-world challenges.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 8 to 12

Last date: October 21

More details at https://www.verandak12.com/avinya

Eco-hackathon for government school students

Amazon.in has launched an Eco-Hackathon in partnership with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Govt. of India and Pi Jam Foundation to empower students to become eco problem solvers through technology and creativity.

Eligibility: Students from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools

For details, visit https://codemitra.org/eco-life

Events

Oswaal Books has launched Indian Economy, a textbook authored by educator Pratik Gupta for those preparing for the UPSC prelims and mains exams. IAS officers Ravi Dhawan and Ruchika Dhawan, and students from the Delhi University Civil Services Society attended the launch.

Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, former Director of IIM Kashipur and Professor at IIM Kozhikode, has been appointed Vice-Chancellor at the Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar. He has over 25 years of experience with premier education institutions.

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida hosted a two-day health camp involving dental and eye health for its students and faculty. The camp was organised by IMS Law College.

DEVI Sansthan unveiled the One Tara initiative, an edtech tool powered by Accelerating Learning for All (AlfA), at the 14th Ed Leadership Summit, which was held as part of the First Global Learning Lab Conclave. The organisation also signed MoUs with three NGOs – Shambhuka Foundation, Prayaas Ek Sankalp and Umeed Foundation – to implement One Tara in their areas.

HirePro released a report The New Reality in College Hiring, which said that students (53%), colleges (40%) and corporates (57%) prefer internships that last between four and six months. However, 37% of colleges preferred 10-12 months long internship for students to be industry ready and 40% of students preferred internships lasting two-three months.

According to LeapScholar’s Application-based Survey 2024, Indian students are breaking conventional boundaries to pursue their dream of studying abroad with 57% being from State Boards and 34% being girls. Indian students are looking beyond traditional study abroad destinations, with Japan and The Netherlands emerging as new choices. Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. remain the top choices.

The Rhodes Trust has announced the creation of a sixth Rhodes Scholarship for India endowed in perpetuity in partnership with the Radhakrishnan-Rajan family. The first selection will take place next year, with the recipient arriving in Oxford in autumn 2026.

Internshala’s latest report highlights the impact of training and placement cells in colleges on students’ career journeys. According to the report, over 21,500 higher education institutions are working with the platform to provide students with opportunities that make them more employable and bridge the industry academia gap.

Sanskriti University celebrated its Foundation Day 2024 with a musical evening by Bollywood singer Shashwat Singh. Students, faculty, alumni, and other guests participated in the event.

The KIET Group of Institutions concluded its Medical Devices Hackathon, MEDHA 2024, which brought together aspiring engineers, medical professionals, and industry experts to tackle pressing challenges in the medical device field. Nearly 150 participants from 12 institutions, including KIET Group of Institutions; DIT University, Dehra Dun; MIET, Meerut; Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Noida; ITS Muradnagar among others participated.

MBA ESG India announced 100% placement of students of its two specialised full-time MBA programmes in Sports Management and Luxury and Fashion Management with recruiters including Decathlon India, Sports Paddock, Hugo Boss, Saint Gobain, Eureka Forbes, among others.

Smiling Tree partnered with Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, to conduct a tree plantation drive. A variety of native plants were planted on the campus.

IIT-Kanpur unveiled a Detonation Tube Research Facility (DTRF) in the institute’s Combustion and Propulsion Laboratory. Funded by the Aeronautics Research and Development Board, DRDO, and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), this facility was developed by Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh and his research group from the Department of Aerospace Engineering.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, in collaboration with Whitebridge Consulting LLP, hosted a conference focused on Risk Management for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) at which industry professionals, academics, and students discussed the shifting landscape of Operational Risk Management and recent regulatory guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Project Inclusion, a key initiative of The Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS), in collaboration with the SBI Foundation, has trained 360,000 teachers across India, and will now with 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalayas to create an environment for children with diverse learning needs to study and learn in regular classrooms.

The Rotaract Club of A.M. Jain College, Chennai, hosted How Not to Go to the Doctor, an event featuring cardiologist Dr. Thillai Vallal from Venkateshwara Hospital. The event included hands-on CPR training and a talk on heart health, diabetes management, and the importance of good food habits and regular exercise. The college’s English department hosted its annual literary festival, Byzantium. The chief guest was MP and Tamil poet Thamizachi Thangapandian.

IIT-Mandi’s held its 12th convocation with 636 degrees being conferred across undergraduate, dual degree, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Sixteen students were recognised for their achievements. Manoj Jain, CMD, Bharat Electronics Ltd., delivered the convocation address.

NIFTEM-Kundli has developed a Solar Assisted Reefer Transportation with Hybrid controls and Intelligence (SARTHI) to reduce post-harvest losses while transporting fruits and vegetables.

Noida International University (NIU) concluded its three-day NIU Trophy Challenge, which saw participation from 18 universities across Delhi NCR. The university’s School of Business Management organised an industrial visit for MBA Elite students to Havells India to offer them practical exposure to real-world business operations.

Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE, Bengaluru has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Apple Laboratory to provide students with hands-on experience and real-time industry projects focused on iOS application development and to offer elective courses such as Fundamentals of Swift Programming, iOS Application Development, and Advanced Programming in Swift. Additionally, five faculty members will undergo training from Apple to impart specialised knowledge to the students.

Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, organised an HR Conclave in collaboration with PHDCCI and People Labs on the theme Evolving Upskilling, Reskilling, Cross-Skilling in 21st Century.

The T.A. Pai Management Institute, Bengaluru, has joined the CFA Institute’s University Affiliation Program and will incorporate the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge into its four-year BBA (Hons) programme and enable prospective students to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. TAPMI Bengaluru will also be eligible to receive a limited number of CFA Programme Student Scholarships each year.

Partnerships and collaborations

Student gig hub TimBuckDo and the Government of Karnataka have signed an MoU to enable access to nearly 10 lakh students in Karnataka’s government colleges to part-time jobs and internships thereby fostering real-world work experience and skill enhancement.

Metropolis Healthcare announced the launch of its new initiative, the Metropolis Institute of Laboratory Education and Skilling (MiLES) to bridge the gap between academic education and practical skills in healthcare. In partnership with DY Patil Deemed-to-be University, Navi Mumbai, Metropolis will introduce a one-year Fellowship Course in Advanced Clinical Chemistry, Advanced Hematopathology, Advanced Surgical Pathology, Quality Assurance in Laboratory Medicine, and Molecular Pathology and Cytogenomics for Post-MD and DNB students.

The Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with the Institut Français India (IFI) and the French Ministry of National Education, announced that 206 Indian Language Assistants from India have departed for France. As part of the English Language Assistants Programme, they will spend seven months (October to April) assisting English teachers in French public schools, sharing their language skills, and engaging with French students.

PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore signed an MoU with Veranda XL Learning Solutions, Chennai to facilitate Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation Coaching class for the 2024-25 batch of commerce students under its brand JK Shah Classes.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Orane International, a training partner of NSDC, have signed an MoU for the former to offer industry-aligned UGC-recognised B.Voc courses in Cosmetology and Makeup Artistry.

BITS Pilani signed an MoU today with Impactsure Technologies to facilitate joint research projects, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with Impactsure on projects that could reshape how industries approach information and document processing, analytics, and digital transformation. The institution also signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay to collaborate on research, innovation, and skill development.

The Design Village (TDV) has collaborated with OP Jindal Global University to launch Communication and Internation Design degree programme, which will offer an industry-focussed curriculum with an emphasis on human-centred design.

Awards and laurels

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) was selected for the International Green University Award 2024 award for the second consecutive year. The award was officially presented at the eighth NYC Green School Conference held on the side lines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future in New York. Prof. Madhav Rao, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at IIT-B received the Prof. Satish Dhawan Young Engineers State Award in the field of Engineering Sciences for 2023.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company hosted the final of its Insurance Awareness Junior Quiz 2024. Nirmat Patel and Shourya Banerjee from New Era Sr. Sec. School, Vadodara, were the winners. MCM Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Chennai, and Cambridge Court High School, were the first and second runners-up respectively.

Tata Steel announced the winners of the 11th edition of its annual business challenge, Steel-a-thon. Team The Mettle Kids from IIM-Shillong was the winner and Team Legacy from XIM Bhubaneswar the runner-up in the Business Track. In Value Chain track, Team The Alloy Analyts from IIM Shillong came first and Team Metallix from IIFT Kolkata was second. Team High Flyers from MDI Gurgaon was the winner and Team The Iron Fisters from XIM Bhubaneswar the runner-up in the People Track.

Sharda University has announced that 11 of its scientists have secured a place in the list of the top 2% scientists in the world, released by Stanford University.

Parul University has announced that six of its faculty members have been mentioned in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists, released by Stanford University.

In the latest QS Business Masters Rankings 2025, Woxsen University has been ranked in the top 151+ globally for its Master’s in Finance and Master’s in Management programmes and top 101+ in the Master’s in Business Analytics programme.

The NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai, and the Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management have secured the EQUIS accreditation, which is awarded to the best B-schools internationally.