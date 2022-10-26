News from the world of Education: October 26, 2022

B.Des at MIT-WPU

The School of Design at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, invites applications for its BDes course

Eligibility: Applicants should have passed Class 12 board exam from any recognised Indian or International Higher Secondary Board with an aggregate of 50% (45% in the case Backward Class category and Persons with Disability from Maharashtra only).

Deadline: January 27, 2023

For further details, visit, admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/bdes/

Fellowships and Scholarships at Ashola

The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP), at Ashoka University, invites application for a Research Fellowship aimed at building philanthropy in India, strengthening research capacity, and creating high-quality, rigorous outputs.

Eligibility: Individuals who are based in India and possess relevant professional research experience. Fellows will be selected on the strength of their research proposal, previous research experience, ability to commit to the fellowship, and ability to produce the desired output. Women, LGBTQIA+, Dalit, Adivasi, people with disabilities and members of other minority and marginalised groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

Commences: February 2023.

Deadline: November 6

https://csip.ashoka.edu.in/research-fellowship-2023/

The university also announced opening of applications for the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship for Young India Fellowship Class of 2024.

Eligibility: Students who have consistently excelled in their academic, non-academic, and/or professional pursuits and have leadership capabilities. Exceptional candidates will be identified and admitted through the comprehensive admissions process and an additional Scholarship interview.

For details, visit, yif.ashoka.edu.in

Crackerjack Convention

DBS Foundation and Singapore-based education-tech (edtech) company, Face the Future, will jointly launch the inaugural Crackerjack Convention to empower the next generation of youths to build human skills, or soft skills, to better prepare them for their future. The Crackerjack Convention, a four-day event for students between ages 14 and 18 years, will be held at the NUS Shaw Foundation Alumni House from December 14-17. Participants from all around the world can participate in a series of different interactive events, including the second Crackerjack Championship and a Crackerjack Challenge, designed to help them develop and showcase their skills. For details, visit, www.crackerjack.today/convention

Multi-disciplinary LLB

Mahindra University recently announced a three-year multidisciplinary LL.B. (Hons.) programme.

Eligibility: Applicants must have a score of 60%, or an equivalent grade, in UG, and must undergo a panel interview.

Deadline: October 27.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3WdKa6m

MBA at BMU

BML Munjal University (BMU) has opened applications for the MBA programme under its School of Management (SOM) with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Operations and SCM, and Entrepreneurship.

Early Bird Deadline: December.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree and standardised test scores as per university admission criteria mentioned on www.bmu.edu.in. Students who have not appeared in any standardised tests can appear for BMU-MAT, BMU’s Management Aptitude Test for securing a seat.

Legaledge after College unveiled

Legaledge by Toprankers, recently unveiled ‘Legaledge after college’ to offer support to students and professionals with aspirations to ace Master’s in Law with preparation for exams such as CLAT PG, MH CET Law, and so on.

Online BCA programme

Hindustan Online-CODE is offering an Online Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) Degree Programme with specialisations in Database Management Systems (https://bit.ly/3DyIzkj), Data Analytics (https://bit.ly/3SvoDD2), and Multimedia and Animation (https://bit.ly/3f68oyB). For details, visit, https://hindustancode.com/

Scholarships at Strathclyde

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow will offer upto 20 MBA scholarships for January 2023 in the subjects Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, Management Science

Eligibility: Candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA, can demonstrate through their application and interview how they will contribute to bring the class together to create a community to achieve the ultimate learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

Deadline: December 4

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3zDqbo3

Executive MBA programme

IIT Roorkee recently opened applications for two-year Executive MBA, with an industry-oriented customized and flexible curriculum with scope for dual or triple specialisation.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with 65% marks or equivalent grade points with four years of relevant work experience

Deadline: November 5

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3SvSzyZ

The institute also recently hosted a two-day International Conference on ‘Hydro and Renewable Energy - Net Zero Carbon Energy Systems’ 2022 (ICHRE 2022).

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Federal Bank invites applications for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships. Courses eligible are MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture including BSc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking with Agriculture Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities and MBA.

Eligibility: Applicants must have secured admission under merit in Government/ Aided/ Government recognised self-financing colleges during the academic year 2022-23. Applicants’ annual family income should be below ₹ 3,00,000. Students belonging to the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra are eligible to apply.

Deadline: October 31

For details, visit, https://www.federalbank.co.in/corporate-social-responsibility

New EE+X B.Tech programme

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has launched its first course in EE+X format B.Tech. programme. Students joining the Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE) Electronics Engineering programme will have to do two extra mandatory courses and elective courses will be offered along five career paths in the VLSI industry and academia.

Research at Macquarie Business School

Professor Rebecca Mitchell, of Macquarie Business School, recently led a study about how workplaces can support women in menopause to thrive and advance in their careers

MoUs and collaborations

Boeing, Jaivel Aerospace and Learning Links Foundation, recently launched a new chapter of Learn and Earn, a youth skilling program aimed at creating a skilled and employable workforce for the aerospace and manufacturing sector in Gujarat. The second batch of 20 trainees in the programme will undergo classroom training, followed by on-the-job training at Jaivel Aerospace.

The Design Village and Design Factory India recently organised D-talks with Kossmanndejong, an Amsterdam-based Design Firm. Content developer and partner at Kossmanndejong, Femke Bijlsma, spoke to students about Exhibition Design and Interior Architecture.

WayCool Foods recently signed an MoU with the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot (UHS-B), to create awareness and support farmers to implement Package of Practices (POPs). As part of the MoU, students will also be offered training and Certification Programme for Outgrow Crop Advisors and Outgrow Network Partners.

ACT recently collaborated with Vidyakul to make academic learning more accessible and effective for state board students, and with Josh Skills to enable affordable access to their spoken English course for low-income youth to improve their employability.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently collaborated with Drone Destination to expand flying schools across the country. The initiative is aimed at fulfilling the vision of making India the drone hub.

IIT Jodhpur recently collaborated with Algo8 AI Private Limited to develop Data Pipeline Build-up and Machine Learning Model for Heat Exchangers of Oil and Petroleum Refineries.

Mrida recently signed an MoU with the College of Ayurved and Hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Pune, to collaborate for the development and formulation of products in the field of alternative medicine especially Ayurveda, and for collaborative research.

Swasthavritta and the Yoga Department of Arihant Ayurvedic Medical College and Research Institute in collaboration with Swarrnim Institute of Design recently hosted a Nutritional Food Festival themed Bhuli Bisari Traditional Recipes.

Pearl Academy, in partnership with Graduate Fashion Week International (GFWi) and FDCI, recently collaborated at the FDCIXLakme Fashion Week with students from over 27 fashion design schools, including Pearl Academy, showcasing their work.

DY Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre recently launched the First Advanced and Basic Life Support in Obstetrics Course, in collaboration with American Academy of Family Physicians.

Noida International University’s Department of Sociology, School of Liberal Arts in collaboration with the School of Allied Health Sciences, recently organised an event on International Girl Child Day to make students realise the significance of the rights of girls.

Awards

Swimmer Agasthya Manjunath, a Class 7 student from Orchids - The International (OIS), Sahakar Nagar branch recently won silver medals in 100 metre Freestyle and 4x100 metre Freestyle Relay, bronze medals in 50 metre Freestyle, 200 metre IM and 4x100 metre IM Relay, as part of the CISCE National Championship 2022.

Stanford University, the U.S., recently graded 12 scientists of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) among the top 2 % of scientists worldwide.

MDI Gurgaon Business School won the RPG Blizzard competition, while IIM Lucknow and NITIE Mumbai were the first and second runners-up respectively.

The International Baccalaureate Organisation (IB) recently awarded 28 grants to the 2022 Dr Siva Kumari MYP Student Innovators’ Grant finalists. This year’s projects explored topics, including sustainable gardens and food production, support for students with autism, STEM education, and more.

Events and launches

Great Learning recently launched the third edition of Diwali campaign #NewBeginning, through which it offers free career counselling through one-on-one sessions with leading domain experts.

The Lexicon Schools recently organised a ‘Multiple Intelligence Exhibition’ to demonstrate creative ways of teaching and to showcase that each student leans towards different types of learning styles.

Avaada Foundation, though through its programme ` Utkrisht Shiksha Abhiyan,’ recently imparted value-based education to instil moral and social values among students and teachers at GLA University.

Unacademy launched Unacademy Compete, an experience in online education that allows learners to evaluate their preparation in real-time. For details, visit, https://unacademy.com/compete/