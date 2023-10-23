News from the world of education - October 23, 2023

October 23, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

Unisys Innovation Programme

Unisys has opened registrations for its 15th annual Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), a technical project competition provides a platform for budding innovators to think creatively and develop cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to make a significant impact on organisations in various industries.

Eligibility: Engineering students from India

Last date: February 15, 2024

For details, visit https://www.unisys.com/unisys-innovation-program/

GMAT preparation

Top One Percent has opened admissions for The New GMAT Focus Edition Batch, which has been designed to provide students with tailored strategies and personalised learning experiences. The course will be led by Sandeep Gupta.

Last date: November 24

To register, visit https://www.top-one-percent.com/admission.php

Unacademy Ace

Unacademy has announced the first edition of Unacademy Ace, a Scholarship Test for UPSC CSE Aspirants, designed to provide students with financial aid and recognition. The key features are: Top three rankers will win special rewards worth ₹3.5 Lakhs; 100% refund of tuition fee and an All India rank. The test will be held at Delhi NCR and Prayagraj.

Date: November 5

Last date to register: October 29

For details, visit https://mrkt.unacademy.com/unacademy-ace

GD Goenka International Virtual Client Counselling Competition

GD Goenka International Virtual Client Counselling Competition The School of Law at GD Goenka University will host the fourth GD Goenka International Virtual Client Counselling Competition, for law students to showcase their client counselling skills in a virtual setting.

Event Date: November 8 and 9

Last date to register: November 2

To register, visit https://lnkd.in/dYuP7kdf

Appointments

BITS School of Management, Mumbai (BITSoM), has appointed Dr. Saravanan Kesavan as its new Dean. He has a doctorate in technology and operations management from Harvard Business School, advanced degrees from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a B.Tech. from IIT-Madras.

NIIT University (NU) has appointed Prof. Prakash Gopalan as its new President. With a Ph.D. from Purdue University, US, and an M.Tech from IIT Kanpur, Prof. Gopalan has been associated with IIT-Mumbai for over 26 years.

BML Munjal University (BMU) has appointed Prof. Pratik Modi as the Dean of the School of Management (SOM). Prof. Modi was earlier the Dean (Faculty) and Professor of Marketing at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and held positions as a Research Fellow and Visiting Fellow at the Portsmouth Business School, University of Portsmouth, the U.K.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon has appointed Prof. Arvind Sahay as its director. Prof. Sahay was Professor of Marketing at IIM Ahmedabad and Founding Chairperson of the NSE Center for Behavioural Sciences and the India Gold Policy Centre Chairperson at IIM Ahmedabad.

Research and survey reports

Researchers from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER) have successfully produced magnetic nanoparticles engineered for multiple applications such as removal of salt from seawater, the extraction of potable water from wastewater contaminated with dyes and more. A paper co-authored by Dr. Sankar Chakma, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Vishrant Kumar, Abhinav Chandel and Prachi Upadhyay was published in the peer reviewed journal American Chemical Society – EST Engineering.

Researchers from University of East Anglia (UEA) have found that algae, one of the building blocks of ocean life, can adapt to cope with the effects of climate change. A paper, co-authored by Thomas Mock, Professor of Marine Microbiology, School of Environmental Sciences, and Dr. Jan Strauss, was published in Nature Microbiology.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati, led by Prof. Dipankar Bandyopadhyay of the Department of Chemical Engineering, have developed a reliable and affordable Glycemic Index (GI) sensor that can determine the GI of different food sources in real-time, which is crucial for diabetes management. A paper, co-authored by Prathu Raja Parmar, Jiwajyoti Mahanta, Saurabh Dubey, and Tapas Kumar Mandal was published in the journal Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering by the American Chemical Society.

Dr. Mukta Agrawal, Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutics) at SVKM’s NMIMS School of Pharmacy and Technology Management, Jadcherla, Hyderabad, was honoured for her research presentation ‘Comparative Analysis of SLN and NLC as Novel Drug Carrier System’ at Pharmacon 2023.

A survey by M Square Media (MSM), a Canada-based education and ed-tech company, found that 56% of students start their study-abroad research within six months of submitting their applications. Also 81% of international students now rely on digital channels to research study options. Key findings include: 27.5% used Instagram and 26.5% used Facebook for research; LinkedIn was used by 17.1% and email remained the preferred mode of communication for 76%.

BML Munjal University (BMU) released a survey report — Unveiling Tomorrow: Empowering Gen Z in a Changing World — at the conclusion of the fourth annual BRIJ Leadership Summit. The survey focused on the perspectives, aspirations, and challenges Gen Z faces in three pivotal domains of the contemporary business world: technology, climate change, and wellness.

Events and collaborations

Nuvepro has collaborated with upGrad to integrate Nuvepro’s AWS lab into upGrad’s content ecosystem to enhance the learning journey for users in India and globally.

Ecole Ducasse’s Paris campus has been awarded World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 by the World Culinary Awards.

Plaksha University organised the Falling Walls Lab at the university campus at Mohali. Falling Walls Lab is a global platform that brings together a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students, researchers and early-career professionals to showcase breakthrough and innovative ideas that drive a positive societal impact.

PrepInsta has partnered with Dronacharya Group of Institutions to provide the latter’s students with placement and upskilling opportunities. Students will get full access to PrepInsta’s platforms that offer a range of learning materials, including mock tests and video content.

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Robotics League, held at the National College in Tiruchi, saw participation from over 3500 students from 250 schools. The chief guest was Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of School Education, Tamil Nadu.

Mosaic 2023, an inter-school Humanities Competition organised by the students of Stonehill International School, Bengaluru, brought together students from six schools to think outside the box, collaborate, and develop innovative solutions to address contemporary global issues in Business, Economics, History, Geography and Psychology.

Amity University Mumbai organised the International Conference on Advances in Biotechnology: Current Discoveries and Future Perspectives (ICAB-2023). Dr. Gulshan Wadhwa, Advisor and Scientist ‘G’ in the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, was the chief guest.

VMware Inc. has partnered with FutureSkills Prime, an upskilling initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY) and NASSCOM to boost digital skilling for students and graduates to cover the latest technologies and trends in cloud computing, virtualisation, and networking. The courses are offered free and are a part of the ongoing digital skilling initiative by NASSCOM and MeitY.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, hosted TechTatva’23, a national technology fest on the theme Catalyzing Evolution. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, swas the Chief Guest.

Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management organised a Cancer and No Tobacco Awareness Programme and Screening Camp in collaboration with the Cuttack-based Awaaken Cancer Care Trust. Dr. Kshitish Mishra, oncologist from MD Carcinova Hospital, spoke about the effects of tobacco. Dr Falguni Mishra from Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, also spoke at the event.

IIM-Lucknow hosted Samvaad, its annual alumni conclave with 12 alumni sharing their experiences with the current students. The theme for this year’s event was Technovation: Leading Change through Innovation and Technology.

The eighth edition of the Genesis Global School Model United Nations (MUN) was conducted in collaboration with City One Initiative. The three-day event provided a platform for students to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues. Dr. Gurjeet Singh, former IFS official, spoke at the event.

Sharda School of Humanities and Social Sciences inaugurated Abhivyakti, a wellness clinic on its campus. It will offer services such as diagnostic assessments, individual and group counselling, and academic and career guidance.

Non-profit organisation Wishes and Blessings, in collaboration with Wellbeing Action and Research Initiative (WARI), hosted a seminar at Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University to observe World Mental Health Day and raise awareness about mental health issues, and dispel common misconceptions.

SGT University hosted Synergy-2023, a three-day techno-fest with Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Ltd., as the chief guest, and Dr. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), as the guest of honour. Over 25,000 students participated.

The University of Lincoln hosted an event on Creating Employable Graduates: A Sector Panel Talk on Developing Graduates for the Future in New Delhi. The key takeaways included the importance of soft skills in the workplace, future-proofing university curriculums, and examples of industry-academia collaborations.

RV University hosted a Commencement Day ceremony to welcome its new postgraduate students. Dr. Prasad Ram, Founder and CEO of Gooru, was the speaker. Students and their family and the faculty attended the event.

Aditya Birla World Academy hosted a two-day event titled The Happy Place, in collaboration with Mpower to reshape perceptions of body image and promote self-esteem among teenagers. Actor Boman Irani was the special guest.

With its recent expansion into Patna and Lucknow Allen Career Institute now operates in 55 cities across India. Admissions for the 2024-25 batch are now open, with classes scheduled to begin in January.

Smiling Tree hosted a plantation drive in collaboration with Vivekananda College, University of Delhi, in which 107 saplings were planted as tribute to the medals won by Indian athletes at the recent Asian Games.

Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), operating through its constituent academic facilities of Pearl Academy, has signed an MoU with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), to facilitate Bachelor’s / Master’s degrees at all Pearl Academy campuses from the 2024 batch. Pearl Academy has realigned its programmes under seven verticals and acquired FX Studio and EDGE Metaversity and entered into an academic partnership with IAMAG to strengthen its offerings in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) domain.

IIT-Kanpur held a discourse on Digital Public Infrastructure as part of Amrit Kaal -Vimarsh, Campus Dialogue series. Dr.R.S. Sharma spoke about India’s progress in the digital realm through the DPI approach.

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Muradabad, inaugurated the Center of Excellence in Cyber Security and Blockchain Technologies. Alok Lal, National Security Officer for Microsoft in India and South Asia, was the chief guest. Other guests included Kallol Sil, Co-Founder and CEO of Vizhack Technologies, Sovik Sarkar, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at UAR Services Limited, and Dr Rachit Agrawal, CEO of UAR Services Limited.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to help set up a Quantum Technology Lab, which will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions.

BITS Pilani’s Goa, and Hyderabad campuses have decided not to publicise their highest placement package and instead focus on highlighting the average or median packages their graduates secure. This resolution stems from BITS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ramgopal Rao’s perspective of addressing the enduring concerns among students and parent community about the unhealthy competition created by such monetary disclosures.

Sonipat-based World University of Design hosted the 15th International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design, a biennial conference, organised by the European Academy of Design. The event, held in partnership with Punjab-based RIMT University, saw presentations from 25 researchers and over 150 delegates and invitees from major universities of design, industry, stakeholders, and doctoral students participating.

Macquarie Business School (MQBS) and NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), have collaborated to offer certificate courses, developed by Macquarie Business School (MQBS), to students in India. The first programme, Certificate in Corporate Treasury Program (CCTP), will launch later this month through NSE Knowledge Hub, an AI-powered learning experience platform.

