News from the world of education - October 19, 2024

Choose France Tour 2024

Campus France and France and the French government have organised the Choose France Tour 2024, which will bring representatives from over 50 French universities and higher education institutions to interact with Indian students to offer information on diverse study programmes and personalised guidance on scholarships, visas, and student life in France.

October 21 at JW Marriott Hotel, Chandigarh, from 12.00 noon to 6.00 pm

October 23 at Hotel Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, from 2.00 to 7.00 pm

October 25 at Novotel Convention Centre, Hyderabad, from 3.00 to 7.00 pm

October 27 at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, from 2.00 to 6.00 pm

To register, visit https://t.ly/9JeDs

Admissions and scholarships

FLAME University has commenced admissions for its 2025 intake with multiple interdisciplinary offerings across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For details of programmes, eligibility criteria and other information, visit https://www.flame.edu.in/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence course starting in September 2025. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% in Artificial Intelligence, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Maths Physics, or an Engineering subject. Degrees in Computer or Computing may be considered. IELTS score of 6.5 with 6 in each component.

Visit https://t.ly/nQa_6 for more information.

The University of Manchester, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. in International Disaster Management for the 2025 session. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: An upper second-class Honours degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with 6.5 in writing and not less than 6.0 in other components.

For more details, visit https://t.ly/f6fAy

Certiport has launched three new certification programmes in Health Sciences, Hospitality and Culinary Arts, and Agriscience. The programmes are open to all who are interested in entering these fields. For details, visit https://t.ly/5TbKt

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened applications for Ph.D. programmes, both full-time and part-time across various disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Design, Planning, Health Sciences, Management, Law, Liberal Arts and Applied Sciences.

Last date: October 24

For details of programmes, eligibility criteria and other information, visit www.hindustanuniv.ac.in

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business invites applications for its Master in Management (MiM) programme.

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree in any course, valid GMAT or GRE score, valid score in TOEFL, TOEFL-iBT, IELTS or PTE, and personal essays.

The institute has also opened applications for the Asnees and Liew Master in Finance (MiF) course

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree in any course, valid GMAT or GRE score, valid score in TOEFL, TOEFL-iBT, IELTS or PTE, personal essays and a video essay.

Deadline: January 9, 2025 (round two)

For details of both programmes, visit https://www.chicagobooth.edu/admissions/apply

The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering invites applications for its Master of Engineering (MEng) programme.

Eligibility: An undergraduate degree in an Engineering subject, valid score in TOEFL, TOEFL iBT, or IELTS, statement, LoRs.

Deadline: December 5, 2024 (round one)

For more information, visit https://pme.uchicago.edu/master-engineering/apply

Vignan Online, the online learning arm of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Deemed-to-be University, invites applications for a two-year MBA programme in Business Analytics.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50% or an equivalent letter or numerical grade.

More details at https://bit.ly/3BATqLW

Otis India has announced the fifth edition of its Made to Move Communities challenge on the theme Developing Urban Mobility Solutions Using AI. The aim is to have students develop inclusive and sustainable mobility solutions by leveraging the power of AI.

Eligibility: Students between 11 and 17 years

Last date: October 31

Schools can nominate their students by writing to mtmc.india@otis.com

STEMROBO Technologies invites educators to sign up for its Educator Training Programme, which offers accessible, online training across in-demand subjects such as coding, robotics, IoT, 3D design, Python programming, and AI/ML. The programme follows National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and has endorsements from the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and Skill India. Anyone who has an undergraduate degree in a Science subject can enroll for the programme. Details at https://www.stemrobo.com/teacher-program/

upGrad has launched the Intern-Zip Programme to train around one lakh learners through a specialised course with nine comprehensive modules on aspects such as Microsoft Office, ChatGPT, effective communication, problem-solving, time management, professional grooming, and optimising networking techniques. Details at https://www.upgrad.com/internzip/

Events

IIM-Raipur marked its 15th Foundation Day with the faculty members, students, and guests participating. The chief guest was Amit Grover, CEO, Adani Airports.

According to a recent HirePro study, 63% of colleges in India are taking proactive measures to prepare for an AI-driven future by incorporating multiple strategic steps in their approach.

KL Deemed-to-be University has been sanctioned an advanced research project on Data Fusion and Deep Learning Geospatial Positioning in the 5G Era by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The project is led by faculty member Dr. D. Venkata Ratnam, along with co-investigators Dr. G.S.K. Santosh and Dr. D. Bhavana from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The Duolingo English Test (DET) is now accepted by over 5,500 universities across over 100 countries. For more information about the test and its accepting institutions, visit https://englishtest.duolingo.com

Pearl Academy hosted the launch of its coffee-table book Sarees: Draping Emotions, created in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, launched the book. The institute’s final-year design students showcased their debut collections at the event.

B4M Entertainments and NHQ Studios and Medhavi Skills University (MSU) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Centre for Audio Engineering and Recording Arts. With B4M as its skilling partner, MSU is offering industry-aligned programmes such as B.Sc in Audiography and Music Technology and an Advanced Professional Diploma in Audiography and Music Technology.

CMR University’s School of Design and School of Architecture jointly organised the 116th edition of the “Threads and Weaves” workshop as part of its Full-Scale series. Over 110 students participated in the workshop, which focused on repurposing textile waste into innovative art installations and murals. The programme was lef by Prof. Meghana from Srishti Manipal and artist Bhanu from CMR School of Architecture.

Billabong High International School Juhu hosted its annual Mind-A-Thon event, which aims to raise awareness of and break the stigma around mental health. Ira Khan, Founder and CEO of the Agatsu Foundation, was the key speaker.

ByteXL has launched Nimbus, a learning platform for students learning to code. It allows students to work in 18+ coding languages, including Python, C++, and JAVA, on one platform. For details, visit https://t.ly/py-YT

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) inaugurated an AI-enabled digital classroom at the government primary school in Kawas village as part of its CSR initiative, project Digital Pathshala to bridge the digital divide in rural education.

IIT-Kanpur has launched the Fellowship for Academic and Research Excellence (FARE), a new initiative to recognise and support exceptional PhD students who demonstrate outstanding academic and research capabilities and to encourage timely completion of doctoral studies while promoting high-quality research output. Open to full-time PhD students currently enrolled at IIT Kanpur who submit their thesis within five years of enrolment in the programme.

NIFTEM-Kundli celebrated World Food Day with a series of activities such as product displays and recipe competittion to promote food safety, nutrition and providing solutions to reduce Post Harvest Losses.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, organised third International Conference on Robotics, Control, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence (RCAAI 2024). More than 350 researchers, industry leaders, and academics participated.

INTO University Partnerships has introduced a new online programme, Get Work Ready, to support international students in the U.K. build employability skills alongside their studies to support their future career development.

Bharti Airtel Foundation hosted an Investiture Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 282 deserving students under Bharti Airtel Scholarship programme.

IIM-Ahmedabad MBA-PGPX, in collaboration with the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), Ahmedabad, organised a joint session of the MBA-PGPX Speaker Series by IIMA and the Pinnacle Voices Leadership Series by SOUL featuring Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group as the keynote speaker.

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, hosted an event to welcome the new MBBS Batch of 2024-25. Students, faculty members and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

A research team led by Prof. Supradip Das from the Department of Design, IIT-Guwahati, has developed a space-saving furniture design to address the growing need for adaptable furniture in small living spaces. The team ha also secured a patent for the design.

Aakash Educational Services has released a podcast series titled Aakash Breakroom to guide students preparing for NEET and JEE. It features a range of topics, such as strategies for success, tips and tricks to study, stress management and more.

College Vidya has released its latest study, The Digital Education Frontier,’ on the growing awareness and adoption of online education. Despite the high awareness of online education, with 98% of students acknowledging its presence, only 53% of students have actually pursued online courses. The study also found that online certificates were widely recognised, with 93% of students being aware of them.

Lovely Professional University’s School of Agriculture hosted an International Conference on Recent Trends in Smart and Sustainable Agriculture for Food and Nutritional Security-2024, which provided students with a platform to learn about the latest innovations, sustainable practices, and emerging trends shaping global agriculture and food security.

At the Adobe MAX 2024 conference, the company announced a new global initiative to expand the Adobe Digital Academy’s focus to equip next-generation learners and teachers with AI literacy, content creation and digital marketing skills to thrive in the modern workforce. The programme will provide training, certifications and access to Adobe Express to help 30 million learners globally develop these in-demand skills.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Media and Communication (SMC) hosted the sixth edition of its Masterclass Marathon offering students a unique opportunity to learn from seasoned industry professionals across Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Sports Broadcasting domains.

On World Students Day, Prof. Dr. Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida, highlighted the critical role of corporate guest lectures shaping the future of students. He also stressed the importance of bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Think Education Advisory Services launched the SUSS Success Academy in Mumbai to create new learning experiences and real-world training opportunities for students in Singapore and India.

Industrialists Rakesh Bharti Mittal and Ajay Piramal visited the campus of Anant National University and interacted with student innovators and start-ups.

DPS RN Extension organised a donation drive to provide essential items to students at Shakti Pathshala, a school for underprivileged children.

The Department of Economics, Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), held a 10-day workshop on Research Methodology and Data Analysis Using Open-Source Software for Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral Fellows (PDF) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

Awards and laurels

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked #40 globally in the recently released Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2024.

Prof. K.S. Krishna Rao, Professor and Dean of School of Science at GITAM Deemed-to-be University is the recipient of the Indian Geophysical Union’s (IGU) Dr. Hari Narain Lifetime Achievement Award in Geoscience for 2024.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has won the International Green Gown Award 2024 under the Benefitting Society category for its transformative Live-in-Labs initiative.

UST announced the winners of its fourth edition of D3CODE, a hackathon event for participants in five countries: India, the U.S., the U.K., Mexico, and Malaysia. The global winner was Leon Kipkoech from Florida National University, Miami, the U.S. The India winner was Khusbu Rai and team from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi.

The Mount Litera School International has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024-2027 programme term.

The University of Sheffield’s Management School has been awarded re-accreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) for a further five years.

Partnerships and collaborations

Veranda XL has signed an MoU with Madras Christian College (MCC) to provide Chartered Accountancy (CA) training to its students under the JK Shah Classes brand.

Bennett University has partnered with Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) to launch the PRIF Scholarship for Women in STEAM Education to support the educational pursuits of women students enrolled at Bennett University.

Zamit has signed an MoU with Mayo College to implement its iTERM programme, which aims to equip educators with cutting-edge pedagogical skills and fostering enhanced teaching practices.

The Center for Thinking, Language and Communication (CTLC) at Plaksha University, signed a MoU with Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) to deliver impactful training programmes designed to equip 225 meritorious girl students under the Kotak Kanya Scholarship with essential life and career skills.

