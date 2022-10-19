News from the world of Education: October 19, 2022

News on colleges, admissions, scholarships, events, academic collaborations, and more

MA Urban Design and Planning

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a recognised university; overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component.

https://bit.ly/3CCME50

Augustana University launches MBA

Augustana University recently launched its Master’s in Business Administration programme in India and announced scholarships.

Eligibility: Undergraduate applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 500 (English part) or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 6.0, and submit an essay to be considered for the scholarship.

Deadline: For Spring enrolment, November 1, and for the Fall enrolment, June 1, 2023

For details, visit https://www.augie.edu/

IIAD opens admissions

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. The institute provides postgraduate programmes in fashion business management and fashion design. The entrance exam will be held on December 28

Deadline: December 21

www.iiad.edu.in

JAGSoM opens admissions

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) recently announced the opening of admissions for its Full-time Postgraduate programmes including the two-Year PGDM programmes and Dual-Degree International MBA programme. Visit https://bit.ly/3S5po5F for more details.

Data Science for Business Decisions

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, along with Simplilearn, recently launched a six-month Data Science for Business Decisions programme. Participants will be eligible for the Executive Alumni status from SPJIMR. For details, visit, http://www.spjimr.org

M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering

Admissions are open for the two-year M.Sc. Programme in Mechanical Engineering at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, or in closely-related fields, from an accredited institution, at a minimum GPA of 80/100; TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or equivalent in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required.

Deadline: Rolling admission

https://bit.ly/3ezZrxk

International Math League 2022

Matific will organise the Matific Math League 2022 between November 23 and December 6. It is open to all schools in India, for students from KG to Class 6. Register for free at matific.com/mml

mySEAT plus national test

Nano powered by myclassroom will organise a national-level test, mySEAT plus, on October 30 and DEcember 4 to provide an opportunity to students from Classes 7 to 12 who want to excel in competitive exams such as NTSE, Olympiads, JEE, and NEET. Register at https://myclassroom.digital/v1/

BMS Educational Trust set ups new departments

BMS College of Engineering (BMCSE) and BMS Institute of Technology and Management (BMSIT and M), recently established a Department of Machine Learning and the BS Narayan Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The Department of Machine Learning, BMSCE, also launched a Students’ Club and ACM Students’ Chapter. For details, visit, https://bmsce.ac.in/

Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes launched

NSDC International and Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research recently jointly launched Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes, which will be delivered in online and hybrid mode.

Great Learning Career Academy at Chennai

The Chennai branch of Great Learning Career Academy centre was recently opened and admissions are now open for the Data Analytics course.

YS Scholarships announced

Your-Space has selected over 40 students for the YS Scholarships, which was announced earlier this year. The group aims to award 40 more by the end of November.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, recently inaugurated IInvenTiv, an R and D Showcase involving all IITs at IIT-Delhi. IIT-Kanpur showcased 12 projects across domains, at the event, while IIT-Roorkee’s recently developed affordable point-of-use technology that can successfully remove arsenic under a real arsenic-contaminated water environment was also displayed.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, recently visited IIT-Guwahati campus, during which she inaugurated Param Kamrupa, a Supercomputer facility and a high power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER. Also, 21 researchers and faculty members from the university were recently featured among the world’s top 2% Scientists List created by Stanford University, the U.S.

IIM-Kozhikode recently closed its Summer Internship recruitment drive with 100% placements for its two-year full time PGP programmes. Over 122 recruiters offered internships to 541 students.

Bakul Dholakia, Former Director of IIM-Ahmedabad, was recently conferred the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India.

Events

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, recently conducted a session on World Arthritis Day. Dr. Naval Mehndiratta was the keynote speaker. The school was recently bestowed with the Education Excellence award at World Hindi Secretariat, Mauritius.

IMS Noida’s PGDM students recently went on an industrial visit to Bisleri International Pvt Ltd in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a session on ‘Sharing Success Stories’ for PGDM students where the institute’s former students shared their placement journey.

The Design Village recently organised a workshop in collaboration with Střední škola odevniho designu Kateřinky, Czech Republic, Europe, to spread awareness Indian culture, the importance of craftsmanship, and sustainability in Design.

Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, recently announced its strategic collaboration with Inspirus Education to host the Inspirus Higher-Ed Northeast Roadshow 2022, a career fair. The school was also ranked sixth in Guwahati and seventh in Assam in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 for the category ‘Co-ed Day School.’

FELA Foundation recently organised an education summit, MANTHAN (A Positive Step): New Education Technologies, to celebrate the completion of two years of the NEP 2020.

Toprankers recently launched its first learning festival called Toprankers: The Grand Learning Festival, with a special flat 30% discount on all its brands and offerings.

MS Dhoni Global School Bengaluru recently organised an inaugural event for digitally training 1,000 teachers and 1,00,000 lakh students over the next one year in association with Tech Avante-Garde.

Shine.com recently started a hackathon to provide a platform for candidates with adequate tech skills to showcase their potential and get job offers based on their skill set.

Hansraj College, Delhi, recently commemorated its 75th anniversary by hosting a celebratory event on its campus. The chief guest was Lord Meghnad Desai, Professor Emeritus, London School of Economics, and Chairman, MDAE.

Universal Business School, Mumbai, recently launched the Centre for Wellness and Youth Development to establish a mental wellness support system for its student community.

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, was chosen as one of the Nodal centres for the recently-held Regional Round of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Hackathon 2022.

Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, recently addressed an audience on universities as engines of social mobility at the Times Higher Education (THE) World Academic Summit 2022 in New York.

International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree recently interacted with students, parents and teachers at the Shiv Nadar School, Noida where she touched upon the importance of regional literature, and how language shapes one’s identity.

The International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) recently organised a round-table discussion on Education Beyond Borders. It also hosted the Karnataka Education Innovation Conference (KEIC) 2022 in collaboration with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, recently visited Marwadi University, interacted with students, start-ups, innovators and academia, and visited the university’s Innovation and Incubation Research (MUIIR) Centre.

SVKM’s NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS), Department of Psychology, recently organised a one-day multi-therapeutic event to improve mental health at its Mumbai campus, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently appointed Prof. Mayur Yergeri as the Director of Somaiya Institute for Research and Consultancy (SIRAC) and Dean, Research.

Orientations and convocations

Sharda University Greater Noida Campus recently organised its sixth convocation in which 3,159 students from the batch 2021-2022 were awarded their degrees.

SKR Engineering College felicitated university rank-holders and graduates at its recently-held convocation and certificates were awarded to graduating students

CIS at Tournament of Champions

Students from Canadian International School have qualified to compete at the annual Tournament of Champions to be held at Yale University this November.

IIIT-Delhi to lead Indo-EU collaboration

IIIT-Delhi will lead the project IRAS-HUB, funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union (EU). The project aims to address the lack of skilled talent in India’s Robotics technology.

MoUs and collaborations

Stella Maris College, in collaboration with Arivial Sangam, the Tamil Nadu State Unit of Vijnana Bharathi, recently organised an essay writing competition to celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters and Indian scientists on the occasion of 75th year of Indian Independence and Sir. C.V. Raman’s 138th Birth Anniversary.

ThinkerPlace, in collaboration with Padhega Bharat, recently went national on Jio TV. It aims to create awareness about S.T.E.M learning.

Sitare University, recently announced the commencement of classes for its first batch, 2022-2026, in collaboration with Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow.

Teachmint, recently partnered with OrangeSlates, to enable dedicated and consistent upskilling of school teachers across India.

Imarticus Learning is organising a two-day-long hackathon for candidates enrolled in PGA courses in partnership with KPMG.

THE World University Ranking news

Lovely Professional University was recently ranked in the top 1,000 universities of the world, and stands at #23 among Indian universities.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) was ranked 501-600/1799, and sixth among Indian Institutions, and third among private universities.

Shoolini University was ranked as # 1 among India’s private universities, while ranking 351-400 overall, and 39th in the world.

University of Essex research

According to recent research by the U.K.’s University of Essex, the steep rise in population growth in coastal areas over the past 20 years have increased the risk to coral reefs globally. The study was published in the journal Global Change Biology.

Inaugural Winners of Global E-STEM Awards

Pratt & Whitney and the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) recently announced the winners of the Pratt & Whitney Global E-STEM Awards. Two Indian NGOs — Chennai-based Bhumi and Haritadhara Research Development and Education Foundation (HRDEF) from Uttarakhand — were among the winners.