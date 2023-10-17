News from the world of Education: October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

Science Academies’ Summer Research Fellowship Programme

Jointly offered by Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru; Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi; and The National Academy of Sciences, Prayagraj, this fellowship is offered for students and teachers to work in reputed institutions for two months. The Inter Academy Panel has initiated the Focus Area Science Technology Summer Fellowship (FAST-SF) that is offered to 200 students/teachers from specified regions which will be awarded to those studying/working in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Uttarakhand.

Eligibility: Student applicants should be studying in one of the following: B.S./ B.Sc. (second year only); B.Sc. Research (third year only); B.Stat./ B.Math (second year only); B.Pharm. (third and fourth years only); B.E./ B.Tech./ BCA (second and third years only); B.Arch. (second, third and fourth years only); M.S./ M.Sc./ M.VSc./ M.Pharm. (first year only); M.E./ M.Tech./ MCA/ M.Arch. (first year only); M.Stat./ M.Math (first year only); five-year integrated M.S./ M.Sc./ M.Tech./ MBBS/ B.VSc. (second, third and fourth years only); Pharm.D. (third and fourth years only); B.Tech.+ M.Tech. dual degree (second, third and fourth years only); B.E+ M.Sc. (second, third and fourth years only); B.S.+ M.S. (second, third and fourth years only); Integrated Ph.D. (first and second years only) and M.Sc. Tech (first and second years only). They should have received 65% or above average marks in core subjects only from Class 10 upto PG. Students need to upload a short write-up of 150-250 words stating the student’s field of interest for a particular research field. Usually, this statement of purpose is the main criterion for selection. The student should write the statement of purpose in their own words, not be copied from the internet or written by their teachers.

Applicants who are teachers must be teaching in a college/university. Applicants who have availed the Academies fellowship twice earlier are not eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹12,500 per month in six domains: Chemistry, Earth and Planetary Sciences, Engineering including Computer Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physics. The academy also takes care of the to-and-fro travel expenses.

Deadline: November 15

More details at https://webjapps.ias.ac.in/fellowship2024/application_instructions.jsp

Extended deadline

JAIN Online has extended its deadline for applications for its range of online programmes to October 20. For details, visit, https://onlinejain.com/

Online bootcamp for teachers

Kidspreneurship will host a three-day online bootcamp to help teachers instil an entrepreneurial mindset in the classroom.

When: November 28, 29, 30.

Deadline: October 31

For details and to register, visit https://www.kidspreneurship.com/become-trainer/

International Commercial Arbitration Moot Competition

The School of Law at GD Goenka University will hold the VI CIARB (India) International Commercial Arbitration Moot Competition.

When: November 6 and 7

Deadline: October 31

To register, visit https://forms.gle/DNSRiCsgMkXi1dbS6

PG Diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications

School of Communications and Reputation (SCoRe), has opened admissions for the 10-month PG Diploma course. The applicant must clear National Communications Aptitude Test (NCAT) and an online interview.

Eligibility: Graduation in any stream

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit https://scoreindia.org/admission-2024

LLM Global Environmental Law and Governance

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting in January 2024.

Eligibility: First-or-second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Law or an Environmental-related discipline (some Law content recommended). Entry may be possible with other qualifications and substantial professional experience in the area of Environmental Law, Policy and/or Management. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/Xpbc

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) has announced that the XAT mock test has been scheduled for October 28. This simulation is designed to replicate the actual XAT examination. Candidates will get 210 minutes (3.5 hours) to complete the exam, which includes five sections divided into three parts. The first involves Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision-making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation. The second is keyboard testing and the third is Essay Writing and General Awareness. Those interested must complete the XAT 2024 application process by October 25. For details, visit www.xatonline.in

Events

CMR University, in collaboration with UNESCO’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development, has launched the UNESCO MGIEP Social Emotional Learning course at its OMBR Campus in Bengaluru.

TelioEV hosted Shunya, a sustainability challenge empowering innovation for a net-zero future. There were over 100 colleges and more than 200 teams with over 350 participants. Anuj Malviya from the International Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, was the winner of the case study. Team Sack from the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, was the winner of the ideathon.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru, hosted a delegation from the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia.

Rishihood University’s Learners Arena, a sports complex dedicated to encouraging more student participation in sports and sports-related activities, was inaugurated by Bhaichung Bhutia, Indian footballer.

Arjun Rathore, a Class 11, student of Greenwood High International School, was selected as a finalist in the recent John Locke Institute 2023 Global Essay competition.

JBCN International School Parel collaborated with Change is Us to host clean-up drives at Girgaon Chowpatty before and after the Ganpati festival. JBCN International School, Borivali, hosted the Global Tipping Point Summit on the theme Teaching Environmental Sustainability through the Arts.

RV University, in association with O.P Jindal Global University, hosted an India-U.S. Law and Justice Forum. Topics discussed included Judicial Review and Law in a Globalising World.

The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, hosted Youngpreneurs 2023, an inter-school entrepreneurial competition. Team PetXperts from HPS Ramanthapur won the Best Business Pitch.

FUEL, a non-profit dedicated to empowering marginalised youth, celebrated its 17th Foundation Day and felicitated 90 underprivileged girls with scholarships. It also hosted Future Skills Summit, which delved into future skills, talent acquisition, and innovation in CSR in education and skill development.

BITS Pilani inaugurated the Rakesh Kapoor Innovation Centre, which will house the business incubator, Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (PIEDS), established with a grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The centre will also have multiple specialised labs for IoT, AI, ML, and fin-tech, among others.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai hosted QUBIZ, a quiz competition for schools in South India. Zonal rounds were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Ooty, Salem and other cities. Gagan Tumkur and Atulithan of Vidhya Niketan School came first in the Coimbatore Zonal Round.

Mrinmoy Kumar Chini, a member of the Faculty of Engineering at Teerthanker Mahaveer University was awarded the DST-SERB Fellowship for International Research Experience. The research project will be carried out at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, the U.S.

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) has secured a grant of Rs.13.69 crore from the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, to establish a centre for drug discovery and marine biology research.

Whistling Woods International completed the inaugural edition of Music Marathon: The World Behind Music, in association with the Indian Performing Right Society. Musicians, composers, songwriters, and industry experts share their knowledge and insights with aspiring musicians and music students.

KL Deemed-to-be University secured a Diamond rating in the QS I-GAUGE rating for 2023, for the second consecutive year.

XLRI Jamshedpur held its platinum jubilee celebration. C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand was the chief guest and received with the XLRI Platinum Jubilee Award for The Greater Good.

The Design Village, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians, organised a workshop for students on Unlocking Opportunities Around Sustainability to understand climate change, its impact, and the challenges in the modern world.

Nippon Paint announced its collaboration for Project Puthri, an initiative to empower underprivileged girl students between 13 and 18 hailing from Tamil Nadu and provide them with life skills training along with education and mentorship.

Lexicon Institute of Media and Animation has appointed ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar as its chief mentor and launched the Prahlad Kakkar School of Advertising and Brand Building. It will offer certificate courses designed to provide students with hands-on mentorship and training directly from Kakkar.

Azim Premji University released its second volume of the series Issues in Education. The volume titled The Pandemic and School Education is available at https://bitly.ws/XyMg

MIT-World Peace University’s student group, Team Vegapod Hyperloop, was among the world’s top six teams at the European Hyperloop Week. The team showcased a scalable Hyperloop prototype.

SPACE India, in collaboration with Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, hosted an interaction with Mamta Chauhan, Scientist/Engineer- SD, Geosciences Department, IIRS, ISRO-Dehradun. The event was titled EduOdyssey, and it focussed on ISRO’s latest project, Chandrayaan-3.

Thakur Global Business School organised a Finance Conclave on Digital Re-Imagination of Finance: Crafting the Blueprint for the New Frontier. Over 600 students from more than 30 Mumbai colleges participated.

Convocations and orientations

IMS Noida organised an orientation for the students of the PGDM 2023-25 batch. Jitendra Kumar Gupta, AVP-Jubilant Foodworks Limited, and Ritesh Malik from Angel Investor, were speakers.

Galgotias University recently held its orientation programme for over 13,000 students of the incoming Class of 2023.

NIIT University organised its 13th convocation where 253 students were awarded degrees for successful completion of MBA, M.Tech., and B.Tech. programmes in various disciplines.

Sharda University’s Greater Noida Campus organised its seventh convocation where 3,099 students were awarded degrees. Apart from this, six Chancellor’s Gold Medal, 31 Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal, 105 Certificate of Merits and two A.K. Gadpayle Medal were also awarded.

Vijaybhoomi University conducted its third convocation for BBA and MBA students from JAGSOM and B.Music (in Music Production and Hindustani Playback Vocals) from True School of Music.

IMT Ghaziabad hosted its convocation where over 480 students from the PGDM, PGDM Executive and PGDM Part-Time were awarded their degrees. Academic and alumni awards were conferred as well.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, announced the creation of a special corner in its library for writings by Indian Diplomats. A list of books written by Indian diplomats since the creation of the Indian Foreign Service has been prepared by poet-diplomat Abhay K., and is available in public domain at http://goo.gl/V1Vaa5.

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation (ABCF), and the National Institute of Securities Market (NISM), collaborated to conduct a customised Financial Literacy Programme for youngsters, in over 60 cities, across India. On successful completion of the training, participants will be given a certificate by NISM and ABCF.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, hosted the ninth research summit as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour, conducted in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Education. The event focused on the role of open science and transformative agreements to make research more accessible for all.

Kavya Narne, a first-year PhD student in the Department of Entomology at G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Uttarakhand, received the Science Leaders Scholarship by FMC India.

Zamit organised a mental wellness webinar for teachers and other administrative and academic support staff from across India.

Dr. Basu Eye Hospital organised an eye camp at Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, to raise awareness about natural eye care and provide valuable insights into optimal vision care.

MoUs and partnerships

Ashoka University signed a MoU with Monash University, Australia, to strengthen academic ties and enable collaborative research projects of mutual interest, in areas such as Health Humanities, Data Sciences among others.

Cairn Oil and Gas signed an MoU with Agriculture University, Jodhpur, to encompass 15 training programmes, which include month-long vocational courses and long-term, one-year diploma programmes.

upGrad signed an MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, to offer a comprehensive training experience to learners through workshops, certifications, and boot camps and promote a hybrid learning model.

Lovely Professional University and ETS India signed an institutional MoU to set up a dedicated TOEFL and GRE test centre on campus. LPU students will be supported in their TOEFL and GRE test preparation through a series of masterclasses conducted by ETS India trainers and merit scholarships worth Rs. 2,50,000 for LPU students from ETS.

Mobius Foundation and Lotus Petal Foundation signed an MoU under LPF’s digital-learning programme, Vidya Sahyog for the cause of girl child education in the districts of Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), and Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh).

News from the IIMs and IITs

C3iHub, a cybersecurity Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Kanpur, hosted the third National Workshop on Technology Innovation in Cyber-Physical Systems, organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

Researchers from IIT Guwahati, led by Prof. Tamal Banerjee, Department of Chemical Engineering, successfully produced a novel heat transfer fluid based on nanofluids, which is capable of efficiently transferring heat generated using solar power to desalination systems. A paper, co-authored by Nipu Kumar Das, Somtirtha Santra, Papu Kumar Naik, Maureen Shama Vasa, Rishi Raj, Suryasarathi Bose, was published in the journal Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering by the American Chemical Society.

IIT Roorkee organised the Uttarakhand Plastics Summit 2023 in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, which aimed to generate a discussion on the need for industry and academia to work together.

IIM Kashipur hosted a session on Human Renaissance: Unleashing the Power of Automation during its annual HR Conclave. Speakers discussed the impending automation and robotics revolution and emphasised the judicious use of individual skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.