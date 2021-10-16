News from the world of Education: October 16, 2021

16 October 2021 14:28 IST

M.Sc. Supply Chain and Sustainability Management

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Supply Chain and Sustainability Management course starting at an additional entry point in January 2022.

Eligibility: Normally a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a relevant Engineering, Technology, Science or Business-related discipline.

Fee: £21,850 for international students

AnalytixLabs Job guarantee programme

AnalytixLabs offers Data Science courses in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Noida for beginners and working professionals. Participants can opt for online, or offline classes, and e-learning formats. Course fee begins from ₹16,000. For details , visit https://www.analytixlabs.co.in

NIT-AP hosts workshop

The Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy (CRIIC) and the Department of Biotechnology, National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, recently organised a five-day online workshop on ‘Scope for Technopreneurs in Academic Institutions’. It enabled students, researchers and faculty members to learn more about incubation, innovation and entrepreneurial activities, thus creating a robust start-up ecosystem in the academic institutions.

New culinary courses

Whiz League offers six new courses under Master Chefs such as Ranveer Brar, Kunal Kapoor, Vicky Ratnani, and Rachel Goenka. In addition to celebrity chefs, the platform also features popular executive chefs from leading hospitality chains such as Chef Anuj Wadhwan and Chef Gaurav Chawla. From courses that will help one master the world of spices and healthy cooking to the business of home baking, it has something for all food enthusiasts, chefs, and aspiring restaurateurs. All courses are online, self-paced, affordable, and can be accessed from www.whizleague.com or through the app.

WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs

Eight students were recently selected as part of the top 50 national winners of ‘WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs’, which was launched as part of the ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ programme initiated by Reckitt. The eight include three from New Delhi [Sanibh Garg (10 years), Himakshi Jain (16 years), Aaradhya Jha (8 years)], two from Gurugram [Aarush Garg (13 years) and Dhairya Rustagi (10 years)] and one each from Faridabad [Anvee Sharma (13 years)], Noida [Soham Saxena (12 years)] and Ghaziabad [Gaurika Gupta (13 years)]. More than 10,700 students in the age-group of 6-18 years, from 700+ cities and towns in India, participated.

All India Online Chess Tournament

Global Indian International School, Noida, recently hosted the first edition of the All India Online Chess Tournament 2021 to nurture and unleash the potential of budding chess players in the country. The first-of-its-kind virtual tournament was part of the 20th anniversary countdown celebrations of the school’s umbrella foundation, Global Schools Foundation, and was organised in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) and Uttar Pradesh Chess Sports Association (UPCSA). More than 500 aspirants from across the country participated.

CollegeDekho’s #MarksNahinHaalPoocho campaign

CollegeDekho recently launched its new initiative aimed towards creating awareness around mental health among students in India on World Mental Health Day. As part of the seven-day campaign #MarksNahinHaalPoocho, which was live from October 10 to October 16, the company onboarded Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF) to assist students and parents.

IBM motivates students to develop PICO satellites and drones

IBM, along with its implementation partner The American India Foundation, recently launched the Innovation Project under its STEM for Girls India (SFGI) programme. In this edition, IBM and AIF conducted hands-on training with 30 students where they assembled drones, simulation, and design software, and used them to launch PICO Satellites. Those selected attended the virtual training sessions before reaching Dehradun for the final leg.

Smile Foundation celebrates Daan Utsav

Smile Foundation will celebrate the first edition of Give a Smile Festival under the aegis of Daan Utsav. The festival has been especially curated to inculcate a sense of ‘Giving’, and make a difference to disadvantaged sections of the society. This year, the festival is raising funds for Smile Foundation's Shiksha Na Ruke campaign that aims to support the continued education of over 50,000 children who are currently enrolled in its 201 Mission Education centres across the country. The initiative targets reaching out to another 50,000 children by enabling access to education through the blended learning approach.

DBMCI offers scholarship to EWS students

Dr. Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute recently announced that it would give scholarships of ₹ 25,000 for 500 students belonging to economically weaker sections. Interested students can mail their details to studentsupport@dbmi.edu.in