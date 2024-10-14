News from the world of education - October 14, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its Mres Physics course starting in January 2025.

Eligibility: First-class or upper second-class UK Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Physics or related subject, from a recognised. English language minimum score of 6.5 (with no component below 6.0).

Visit https://t.ly/nKITY for more information.

Xavier Institute of Management University (XIM University) has opened applications for its two-year, full-time MBA and MMS in Business Finance programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in any discipline with at least 55% aggregate from a recognised university. Valid score in XAT, CAT, GMAT, XGMT, NMAT.

Deadline: December 10, 2024.

For details, visit https://apply.xim.edu.in/

Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) has opened applications for the 20th edition of the Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship (PGDS).

Eligibility: Students who are domiciled in Odisha and have got admission in 2024. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Deadline: November 15

For details, visit www.bipf.org.in

IIAD introduces new courses

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) has introduced four new degree courses for the 2025-26 academic year: Product Design, User Experience Design, Animation Film Design and Luxury Business Management. For details, visit https://www.iiad.edu.in/

SPLASH 2024 competition

Axis Bank is hosting SPLASH, a national competition of Art, Craft and Literature for students in the 7-14 age group. The overall theme this year is Gratitude. The competition has two categories: 7-10 years with the theme The Grateful Hearts and 11-14 years with the theme The Unsung Heroes. Students can express their thoughts through drawings, craft and literature.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit www.axisbanksplash

Azim Premji University (APU) will host its next public lecture series on Historical Controversies: How (Not) to handle them. The speaker is author, historian and educationist Michel Danino. The event is open to all

When: October 16, 6.30 to 8.00 pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre

IELTS Celebrating Success Award

IDP Education has announced the IELTS Celebrating Success Award and offer 300 awards, each worth ₹ 10,000, to those who achieve an overall band score of 6 or higher on their IELTS test. To be eligible candidates must be 18 years or older and must book an IELTS test — Academic or General Training — between October 1, and December 31, 2024. More details at https://t.ly/TidLA

Events

IIT-Roorkee, in collaboration with the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), organised a panel discussion to raise awareness about ecological issues and emphasise the need for a comprehensive strategy to shift from GDP-based economic growth parameters to GEP measures for defining development.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) established a computer lab at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, to provide students with essential technological skills.

Sanskriti University Mathura celebrated its foundation day with a range of cultural events and a grand evening featuring popular singer Shashwat Singh.

IIM-Sambalpur announced the inaugural edition of Udbhavanam, an innovative event dedicated to the future of product management. It has also established a university chapter of the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA).

The final year students of Public Relations, Stella Maris College, Chennai, organised a Health Advocates Meet titled ‘Gut R.E.S.E.T.: Resilient Eating and Stress-Efficient Tactics’ as a part of their annual PR campaign ‘Gut Health Matters’. The event also marked the official launch of the Department’s podcast channel, PR Unplugged, dedicated to exploring contemporary topics relevant to students and professionals in the field of PR, Media and Communications.

Three of Mysuru’s Excel Public School’s student innovations have been selected among the 30 to be presented in the final round of Global Innovation Challenge (GIC) 2024. The three projects harness the power of science and technology to address the critical societal needs.

Ericsson has launched the EricssonEdge Academia Programme to equip students with essential knowledge and skills in 5G, Cloud, and AI technologies, and provide in-depth learning experiences to pre-final year students of over 40 top universities from India, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

BML Munjal University, hosted the fifth Leadership Summit on the theme Embracing Industry 5.0: Leading the AI-Powered Organisations to discuss the evolving leadership strategies required to navigate this technological transformation while balancing innovation and ethics. The keynote address was given by Vinita Bali, former CEO of Britannia Industries.

Lovely Professional University’s law school hosted a workshop on Careers in Arbitration and Mediation to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the scope and opportunities available in arbitration and mediation. Tariq Kahn, Registrar of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad, was the guest speaker.

EuroSchool Thane hosted its first-ever EuroSchool Model United Nations (ESMUN) Conference bringing together 152 student delegates from 17 leading schools across the region to engage in critical discussions surrounding pressing international issues.

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), celebrated its Foundation Day with Anita Praveen, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, as the chief guest. Professor (Dr.) M.N. Doja, Director, IIIT-Sonipat, and Vivek Chandra, CEO of LT Foods Ltd. were the guests of honour. The institute also hosted an Alumni Meet at which over 100 former students interacted with current students and encouraged them to engage in research and pursue internships.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted the 12th edition of Celebrate Cinema on the theme Indian Cinema on the World Stage. The three-day event had a line-up of panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses and exhibits.

IIIT-Delhi hosted 60 girls from across India for the 2024 Builders of Better AI: Responsible AI Hackathon held, in collaboration with Responsible AI UK (RAI UK) and Technovation. It introduced girls to AI, real-world problem solving and the responsible use of AI in innovation through hands-on education.

ETS has announced a faster, simplified registration process for the TOEFL iBT test, effective October 1, 2024. The updated system allows candidates to complete registration in just six steps. ETS has also introduced additional support for Indian students such as cashback offers on test fees, merit scholarships, and the TOEFL TestReady platform for personalised study plans and feedback. Details at https://t.ly/FSwV0

IIT-Guwahati hosted a three-day International Conference, “Unraveling Indian Knowledge Across Asia (UNIKAA) 2024 to explore the connections between ancient Indian wisdom and modern challenges. The chief guest was Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam.

Over 5,000 students from 370 schools across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana participated in the third season of the Tamil Nadu Robotics League (TRL) conducted by Propeller Technologies. The theme this year was Space Exploration.

Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), Manipal, in collaboration with Deakin University, hosted a workshop on patient safety compassion. Dr. Stephane Bouchoucha, Associate Professor and Head of School, International Faculty of Health, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Institute of Health Transformation, Deakin Australia, spoke at the event.

FLAME University launched the Centre for Research in Wellbeing and Happiness (CRWBH) on the International Day of Older Persons in the presence pf Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Prof. S.V. Subramanian, Professor of Population Health and Geography, Harvard University; and Prof. S. Irudaya Rajan, Chair of the International Institute of Migration and Development.

KLH Hyderabad Campus hosted its annual techno-cultural fest AVINYA 2024 at its Aziz Nagar campus. This event celebrated the intersection of technology and culture, bringing together students, innovators, and artists for a showcase of talent and creativity.

Nidheesh Saxena has been appointed Director of Admissions at ATLAS SkillTech University to spearhead efforts to attract and enroll a diverse and talented student body.

The University of Windsor, Canada, concluded a 10-day academic tour of India, with its representatives officials and key academic leaders from 40 institutions across Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Tiruchi, and Mumbai.

Sharda University’s School of Dental Sciences hosted an orientation ceremony for the new batches of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) students. A new mobile dental van equipped with cutting-edge technology was also launched at the event.

IIM-Lucknow completed the summer placement process for the 2024-2026 batch, securing 576 offers for its 40th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students and the 21st batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students.

DPS-Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, launched Ehsaas, a mindfulness programme to help its students develop awareness and adaptability, enhance decision-making abilities, foster resilience, and promote emotional regulation and equip students with essential life skills.

The student chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) at MIT World Peace University, Pune, organised a conference on “Geothermal Energy’s 10GW Potential to Solve India’s Power Hunger”. The event featured experts such as Lars Nydahl Jørgensen, Regional Director (Europe) of IADC, and Om Prakash Singh, Director (Technology and Field Services) at ONGC.

Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, and Dr. Bhavani Rao, UNESCO Chair on Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality, both from Amrita University, participated in the international forum Transforming Knowledge for Africa’s Future, organised by the African Union Commission and UNESCO.

Rus Education, in collaboration with Perm State Medical University, hosted a graduation ceremony for the MBBS batch of 2024.

Twenty-nine trainees from the Home Stay Training Programme at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) in Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh - supported by IIFL Foundation, the National Cadet Corp (NCC) under the Ministry of Defence and REACHA have secured placements with Sterling Holiday Resorts in Mussoorie, Manali, Kufri, and Ooty.

ARCH College of Design and Business hosted its 22nd convocation ceremony for 120 students from Bachelor of Design (B.Des) in Fashion, Jewellery, Interior, Communication, and Product Design, and Masters in Design and Entrepreneurship in Fashion, Jewellery, and Interior Design. Ajay Chopra, Director of Crayons Advertising, was the chief guest.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) organised its annual convocation ceremony to recognise the accomplishments of 121 graduates from it BBA in Hospitality Administration, Bachelor of Culinary Arts, PG Programme in Hospitality Management, Diploma in Culinary Arts and Diploma in Bakery and Pastry Arts programmes. Kapil Chopra, Founder of EasyDiner and The Postcard Hotel, and Chef Maestro Manish Mehrotra were the chief guests.

The fourth edition of the Youth Ideathon 2024, an entrepreneurship competition for school students brought together over 1.8 lakh young innovators from more than 5,000 schools across India. The top six teams selected for the incubation grant were from Vidyashilp Academy, Bengaluru; Sanskriti School, New Delhi; Lilawati Sr. Sec. School, New Delhi; ODM Public School, Bhubaneshwar; Army Public School, Kolkata; and Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry.

IIT-Roorkee hosted an event on Global Hydropower Day that brought together scholars, students and industry leader to collaborate and share their knowledge on renewable energy.

NMIMS Chandigarh’s School of Commerce organised MANIFEST 2024, an Inter-College Quiz Competition with 340 participants from across the state. Abhyuday Rana and Ayush Krishan, B.Com. students from NMIMS Chandigarh, were the winners.

Partnerships and collaborations

The Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF) has partnered with IIM-Mumbai to develop a state-of-the-art learning and research hub, Motilal Oswal Knowledge Centre (MOKC), to foster innovation and knowledge-sharing in key disciplines such as capital markets, business strategy, and financial research.

Amazon India has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to expand the availability of textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, through Amazon.in. A dedicated NCERT Bookstore has been set up on Amazon.in, offering the full range of textbooks in one easily accessible location at no additional cost.

Ananya Birla Foundation and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have collaborated to bring together a dedicated team of psychologists to address the mental health crisis among students in Delhi.

Sohar University (SU), Oman, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IIM-Rohtak to initiate the Bachelor of Business Administration programme. This was done during the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) conference.

Zell Education has signed an MoU with ITM University Gwalior to integrate the curriculum of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) with the university’s B.Com. and BBA degree programmes thereby allowing students to obtain a globally recognised professional accounting qualification alongside their undergraduate degrees.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has signed an MoU with the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education to establish a Centre of Excellence in AI, Robotics, IOT, 3D Printing and other technologies and R&D centres at Government Polytechnic and Government Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra.

Environmental NGO Smiling Tree collaborated with the Moot Court Society, ILC, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi to organise the second ILC Intra Moot Court Competition.

Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI) has partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MathWorks to launch a specialised course titled Automotive Systems and Layered Architecture to equip students with in-depth knowledge of the automotive industry, with a focus on Automotive Open Source Architecture (AUTOSAR) and provide them with practical skills and hands-on experience.

Awards and laurels

École Ducasse has been awarded both the World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 by the World Culinary Awards for the second year in a row.

The Education Grand Jury Awards, organised by Education World in partnership with BenQ and hosted by Future Varsity Education Group on October 5, 2024, honoured outstanding educational institutions in 13 different categories. Eight awards went to Future Varsity and its affiliated institutions.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K, was placed 12th in the U.K. and 98th in the world in latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, a rise of seven places globally from last year’s position.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) was ranked ninth in India in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 and a global ranking in the range of 601-800.

ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been accepted as a Round Square Candidacy School.

