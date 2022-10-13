News from the world of Education: October 13, 2022

IMS Ghaziabad conducts FDP

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Faculty and Staff Development programme on power dressing by Nidhi Saini, author and corporate trainer.

MoUs and partnerships

Dasra in association with its partners, government stakeholders, and youngsters, recently launched the ‘ Youth Ke Bol’ coalition. The first event was held in New Delhi and aimed to strengthen youngsters’ access to contraception, sexual and reproductive health, and family planning.

The National Skill Development Corporation, recently partnered with Podar Eduspace to equip India’s youth with relevant skills of the 21st century and increase employment opportunities through upskilling programmes

An MoU was recently signed between Saveetha Dental College and Faculty of Dentistry and Khon Kaen University, Thailand, for student exchange, faculty visit, and joint research collaborations.

Whistling Woods International recently partnered with University of the Arts London to initiate various ventures such as student exchange programmes, academic cooperation, and other collaborative activities to strengthen their relationship. The institute also hosted its open-to-all annual festival ‘Celebrate Cinema’, and commemorated the 75 Years of Indian.

The Government of Goa recently announced a strategic Digital Goa Scholarship Programme with Newton School. This partnership will consist of a coding and mindset bootcamp that progresses into a six-month-long Full-Stack Certification Programme.

Plaksha University, recently signed an MoU with Cambridge University Press and Assessment to explore academic collaborations.

PrepInsta recently signed an MOU with SNS Group of Institutions, to train the next generation of innovative engineers.

Heartfulness Education Trust’s (HET) Heartful Campus and Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) recently signed an MoU to offer various programmes as credit courses jointly certified as undergraduate and postgraduate curricula offered by universities and institutes under the purview of National Agricultural Research System (NARS) of ICAR (ICAR-AU system).

Smiling Tree recently partnered with Hansraj College, Delhi University, to organise a plantation drive where 80 trees were planted.

Sunstone recently partnered with TCS iON to provide industry-oriented education to one lakh students.

UNIVO Education Pvt Ltd and AVENU Learning LLC (AVENU), recently entered a long-term partnership to bring high quality, affordable online higher education to students across India, the Middle East and Africa via its flagship university partner Amity University.

News from the IITs

IIT Jodhpur recently established the Department of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering that integrates multiple Engineering and Science verticals and train a new group of engineers capable of designing large-scale infrastructure that are smart, sustainable, and climate-change-resilient.

IIT Kanpur recently partnered with NimbleQ Eduventure Pvt. Ltd to nurture children as young as 10 years old, by giving them an opportunity to experience and work in the IIT Kanpur labs.

IIT Mandi researchers recently used microwaves to recycle polymer composites to make wind turbine blades. The findings have been published in the Resources, Conservation and Recycling Journal. It was led by Sunny Zafar, Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering with Venkata Krishnan, Associate Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, and co-authored by their students Manjeet Rani and Priyanka Choudhary.

The institute’s researchers, in collaboration with PGIMER Chandigarh, recently proposed and developed a simple, portable and cost-effective device to detect and diagnose stroke caused by impaired blood flow to the brain. A paper — co-authored by Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and his student Dalchand Ahirwar along with Dheeraj Khurana, Post Graduate Institute for Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh — was published in IEEE Sensors.

IIT Guwahati’s research team led by Nelson Muthu, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, recently developed new modelling methods to assess the probability of failure of composite materials. A paper co-authored along with Paladugu Rakesh, Aditya More, and Munna Kumar was published in Composite Structures.

IIT-Roorkee recently opened a state-of-the-art laboratory named Rock and Fluid Multiphysics Laboratory. The institute’s researchers recently identified and validated three proteins found in saliva that can predict metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). Led by Kiran Ambatipudi, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the team included doctoral students Kuldeep Giri and Sudipa Maity.

Orientations and convocations

VijayBhoomi University, recently conducted the convocation for its first batch of students and the class of 2019 and awarded degrees to 22 students.

On the 62nd graduation day of Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, diplomas were awarded to 851 students, including 127 girls. Medals were awarded to 60 students.

Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science recently conducted its 13th convocation where 1 1,532 undergraduates, 215 postgraduates, and 27 PhD scholars, were awarded degrees.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, recently awarded degrees to 1,808 students, including 588 girls and 1,220 boys at its 19th convocation. The largest contingent of students (1,038) belonged to the B.Tech stream, followed by M.Tech (335), MBA (132), and B.Sc. (109).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India recently organised a convocation ceremony to award certificates of membership to new members and facilitate rank holders of the CA exam. Around 20,000 newly enrolled Chartered Accountants received their certificates.

Laurels and awards

Class 12 students Akshata Dhokale and Prashant Gore from Vivekanand Education Society’s (VES) Swami Vivekanand Junior College won the gold and bronze medals respectively at the 12th Asian Acrobatic Gymnastic Championship held at Kazakhstan.

Srihari Ruttala, a 21-year-old second-year student of Masters in Computer Application at GITAM (Deemed to be University), Visakhapatnam, was recently selected for the final round of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 to be held in South Korea this mid-October. He will represent India in the skill of cybersecurity.

Students from Indian School of Business recently won the Accenture B-School Strategy Challenge 2022, themed Modernising Industries: Reinvention Starts Here.

Generation India was recently conferred the Mahatma Award for Quality Education 2022.

News from Amity University

Amity Business School of Amity University, Mumbai, recently organised an International Marketing Symposium to understand the concepts of marketing by the industry expertsThe event included international speakers from various countries such as Australia, Malaysia, USA, Singapore, and India.

The university also celebrated Innovation Day and showcased innovative practices at all Amity campuses.

The university’s Corporate Resource team (CRC) recently organised the first edition of the Start-Up Latitude panel discussion themed How to Build a Start-Up. Experts interacted with the students and answered questions on a range of topics.