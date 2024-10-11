News from the world of education - October 11, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

JS Institute of Design (JSID), New Delhi, has opened applications for the 2025 cycle of its undergraduate programmes in Visual Communication, Game Art and Design, and UI/UX Design and Animation and Motion Design and postgraduate programmes in Interior Design and Advertising, Design and Digital Communication and Integrated five-year Master’s Diploma programme in Art Direction, Graphics, Digital, And Visual Communication Design.

Eligibility: For UG, completed Class 12 from a recognised board; for PG, completed graduation in any field. All applicants will have to take a Creative Intelligence Test (CET).

For more information, visit https://t.ly/8rPr0

IIT-Bombay has launched an 18-month online Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science with Great Learning as the EdTech partner.

Eligibility: A four-year or three-year Undergraduate degree with a foundational understanding of Maths and Statistics. Open to postgraduate and doctoral students.

For details visit https://t.ly/NksK_

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its Aerospace Engineering (Private Pilot Instruction) MEng course starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: 90% in Class 12 XII (all exam boards using a percentage scale). For CBSE 9.0 in Class 122 using a GPA scale. Must include Maths and a Science subject. IELTS grade of 6.5 with minimum 6.0 in each component or equivalent.

Details at https://t.ly/rEnFa

Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, invites applications for its two-year, full-time residential PG Diploma in Management programme for the 2025-2027 session.

Eligibility: Marks in Class 10 and Class 12 from a recognised board; a UG or PG degree in any discipline from a recognised institution, valid score in CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, TS ICET, ATMA or other state-level management entrance exam.

Deadline: December 16 (Round 1).

Visit https://t.ly/IahDL for more information.

Centurion University invites applications from students for admission to its Diploma, UG, and PG programmes across its schools such as Allied Health Sciences, Management, Engineering and Technology, Forensic Sciences, Nursing, Bio Technology, Agriculture, Animation and Multimedia, Law, Maritime, Pharmacy and Life Science, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and so on. Admissions will be based on the Centurion University Entrance Exam (CUEE) 2025. For more details, visit https://admissions.cutm.ac.in/cuee/

The University of Tasmania is offering the Tasmanian International Scholarship, which gives new international students a 25% reduction in tuition fees per year for the entire duration of their chosen programme. International students, applying for undergraduate degrees, excluding the Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Dementia Care, and AMC Seafaring courses, will automatically be considered. For details, visit https://t.ly/HzeD8

InterGlobe Foundation has launched the InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships 2024 to encourage and support the documentation and research of India’s built, natural, and cultural heritage.

Eligibility: Open to students, faculty members, heritage researchers and creative practitioners in the Liberal Arts disciplines who live India and are above 18 years of age as of August 1, 2024.

Deadline: October 31

More details at https://t.ly/78urZ

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., is offering scholarships to applicants joining postgraduate taught and postgraduate research courses at the Faculty of Engineering for the academic year 2024-25. In addition to this, the university also has a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants. For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://t.ly/RWU0o

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering 75 International Undergraduate Taught Merit Scholarships in 2025.

Eligibility: Applicant must receive an offer for a course to be studied in full and scheduled to commence in autumn 2025. All undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200). Applicant must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Last date: April 21, 2025

More details available at https://t.ly/ECfex

Pearson has launched a Generative AI Foundations certification to equip learners with the essential skills needed to work with generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) technologies. For details, visit https://t.ly/hZHX_

Events

Former Italian PM Enrico Letta has been appointed Dean of IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs at IE University, Spain. He will replace Manuel Muñiz, the current Provost of IE University and Chairman of the Board of IE New York College.

Mahindra University hosted the Second International Conference on Cyber-Physical Systems, Power Electronics and Electric Vehicles (ICPEEV 2024), which brought together researchers, scientists and engineers from around the world. The chief guest was Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT-Dhanbad, and speakers included Ramana Reddy A. V., Senior Engineer at MathWorks; Sai Teja Cherla, Field Application Engineer at OPAL-RT Technologies; Srinivas Katkoori, a professor of Computer Engineering at University of South Florida; and Srikrishna N. H., Principal Engineer at Tektronix.

Research from Newcastle University, the U.K. has revealed that the Juneau Icefield between Alaska and British Columbia, Canada, is melting faster than previously believed, and may eventually hit an irreversible tipping point sooner than expected. The study was published in Nature Communications.

JD School of Design, powered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology, collaborates with the Hospitality Interior and Design Expo (HIDE Expo Goa) to provide a platform for students to hone their design skills. The institute also launched the IGBC Student Chapter in association with the Indian Green Building Council, to offer students hands-on experience in sustainable design practices, energy-efficient solutions, and the use of eco-friendly materials.

The Department of Student Research and Projects at Lovely Professional University hosted the gear-up season-3 hackathon to serve as a gateway to the Smart India Hackathon 2024. Around 250 teams participated in the event.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India launched the Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Space Observation Center at Adarsh English School in Thane, in collaboration with Global Mission Astronomy.to inspire interest in astronomy among students. Dr. Kashinath Deodhar, former senior scientist at ISRO, inaugurated the centre.

Woxsen University hosted the #FutureYou Summit, at which thought leaders, academic experts and others deliberatedon topics such as psychological resilience and leadership in academia, and reinventing diversity in education, among others.

Crack Academy conducted a scholarship test under its CSR initiative, “Mere Sheher ke 100 Ratan” in which over 7800 students participated.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) launched its Saaksharat Abhiyaan campaign aimed at promoting literacy and education within the local communities on the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The chief guest was Ashutosh Anshu, Board Director and CHRO at Hitachi India, and the guest of honour was Saurabh Verma, President at Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Hospitality education institute Le Cordon Bleu hosted a Carving and Sculpturing class at GD Goenka University, Gurugram. Students demonstrated their creativity and presentation skills in the art of carving and sculpturing fruits and vegetables under the guidance of Chef Sachiko and Masterchef Pham Hoang.

Shrewsbury International School India hosted an event to discuss holistic education in India and announce the commencement of its first academic session in August 2025. A fireside chat with Yogesh Kathuniya, who won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympics, was part of the programme.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) hosted a two-day IMPACT Hospitality Conclave on the theme Uncharted Territories: Navigating Disruption. Industry leaders, academics and students participated in the discussions on the challenges and opportunities in today’s hospitality sector. Speakers included Shobha Raghavan, CEO, Saahas Zero Waste; Chef Joe Manavalan, Co-Founder, Licious; Ishmeet Singh Chandiok, Founder andCEO, Harley’s Corner; Aditya Rajaram, Founder and Managing Director, Radar Holdings; Vidur Mayor, Founder, For Earth’s Sake; and Mrigank Devam, Founder and CEO, Viral Ops.

Pearl Academy hosted Gandhi Natura Colore, an exhibition celebrating the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Open to the public, undergraduate textile design students, faculty, and artisans created textile artworks using Khadi.

Central Square Foundation has received grant funding from Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, to help launch an AI literacy initiative, known as AI Samarth that ims to address the imminent need for increasing AI awareness and promoting responsible use of AI among educators, students, and parents across India.

IIM-Nagpur, in partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI), launched a tree plantation drive at its campus to promote environmental sustainability.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Polaris School of Technology (PST) hosted an orientation session for students of MSU’s four-year Integrated B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The University of Strathclyde, the U.K., has launched the NXP Technology Laboratory, in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, to allow students to gain practical design, implementation and test experience of the techniques required to create combined hardware and software engineering systems. The facility is part of the Faculty of Engineering and Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering.

IIM-Jammu hosted a round-table conference bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, address workforce evolution, and leverage technology to prepare students for future employment.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur hosted the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration organised by the Fr. Arrupe Center for Ecology and Sustainability (FACES). Jayen Mehta, MD AMUL, spoke about the AMUL model and its impact on rural farmers.

The Ministry of Education organised a virtual workshop on Volunteering for Ullas, which aimed to foster youth volunteering from Teacher Education Institutions to achieve full literacy across India.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education conducted its 31st convocation ceremony at its Bengaluru campus and awarded degrees to 400 undergraduate, 163 postgraduate, and 28 PGDP students and 12 Ph.D. scholars. Manish Sabharwal, Vice-Chairman of TeamLease Services Ltd., Bengaluru, was the Chief Guest, and eminent artists S.G. Vasudev the guest of honour.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham celebrated its 27th Convocation Ceremony at its Bengaluru campus, conferring degrees upon 688 students from various disciplines, including B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, and PhD programmes. Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice-President of Flipkart India, was the chief guest.

Mohan Babu University hosted a three-day event Mohana Mantra in which 16,000 students from 50 colleges and universities across India participated.

Noida International University (NIU) hosted welcomed its new students and marked the new academic session with Rubaru, a celebration of talent, creativity, and camaraderie.

Awards and laurels

Samsung India has announced the winning teams for Solve for Tomorrow 2024 challenge. Eco Tech Innovator from Golaghat, Assam, was declared the Community Champion in the School Track for its idea around equitable access to non-contaminated potable drinking water. METAL, from Udupi, Karnataka, was announced as the Environment Champion in the Youth Track. It developed technology to remove arsenic from ground water.

Edtech company LEAD Group concluded its Shiksha Awards for schools. Around 15 schools from across the country were recognised for having implemented NCF-aligned multimodal learning in their classrooms.

At the EduSkills Virtual Internship Rankings 2024, KL Deemed-to-be University Vijaywada campus was ranked fourth and the Hyderabad campus seventh. It was also named the Best Performing University in the South Central zone.

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Chowdhary Chowdhury and Dr. Aparna Lajmi, faculty members from GITAM’s School of Science, have been awarded the Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowships by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi.

The University of Otago, New Zealand, has achieved 5+ stars rating in the revamped QS Stars assessment, which evaluates universities on critical aspects like teaching, facilities, and sustainability. The institution has earned the maximum rating overall and received five stars in nine categories.

The World University of Design (WUD) was recognised as The Emerging University of the Year by the Association of Indian Universities-State Education Policy Committee (AIU-SEPC). The award was presented during the Transforming Higher Education and Skilling towards Vikshit Bharat @ 2047 event.

IIM-Bangalore’s Office of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme hosted the Doctoral Programme Scholarship Awards ceremony to felicitate doctoral students for their achievements, earlier today. The first batch of recipients of the newly launched Doctoral Student Research Paper Awards for 2024, was also announced.

Zahaan Bijli from Bombay Scottish School, Powai, and Sidhartha Vilas from Pawar Public School, Chandivali, were the winner and runner-up respectively of the Mumbai edition of Tata Consultancy Quiz’s annual quiz, TCS InQuizitive. The two will now represent Mumbai in the national finals.

MoUs and partnerships

Zell Education has entered into a partnership with Sangam University’s Faculty of Management to introduce the globally recognised Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) programme to students enrolled in the university’s B.Com and BBA programmes.

The University of Windsor (UWindsor) has signed an MoU with Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai to launch and renew an exclusive scholarship programme for the next five years and facilitate reciprocal student mobility between the two institutions.

Counsel India has signed an MoU with Galgotias University to provide UGC-approved psychology programmes such as B.Voc. Psychology and specialised Master’s programmes in Child Psychology and Psychology.

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Yuan Ze University, and SASTRA Deemed University have launched an international industry-academia talent cultivation programme through whcih 10 Master’s students from SASTRA University, specialising in fields like AI, Robotics, and Data Science, will be sent for a one-year intensive study at Yuan Ze University’s College of Electrical and Communication Engineering. Delta Electronics India will cover the travel expenses to Taiwan and provide scholarships, internships, and potential employment opportunities.

