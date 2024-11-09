News from the world of education - November 9, 2024

Admissions and scholarships

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Advanced Aerospace Technologies course starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: Degrees in Aerospace Engineering and Aeronautical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering with a strong aerospace component. IELTS 7 (with 6.5 in each component) or equivalent.

More details at https://t.ly/t3Sk1

MBA ESG Pune in partnership with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) invites applications for its two-year MBA programmes.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Class 10 and 12 board exam and Bachelor’s degree. Score in ADYPU Common Entrance Exam (ACET).

For details of specialisations and other information, visit https://mba-esg.in/

The Delhi campus of the University of Southampton, the U.K., invites applications for the following programmes: B.Sc. Business Management; B.Sc. Accounting and Finance; B.Sc. Computer Science; B.Sc. Economics; M.Sc. International Management and M.Sc. Finance. The courses offered at the India campus are exactly the same as those offered in the U.K., with the same modules, assessment, and academic requirements. For details of eligibility criteria and other information, visit https://www.southampton.ac.uk/in/

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Sustainability and Environmental Studies course starting in September 2025. Applications are also open for January 2025 intake.

Eligibility: A first- or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in any discipline including Social Sciences, Arts, Engineering, Law, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Geology, Biology and Business. Overall ELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 with no individual band less than 5.5.

More details at https://t.ly/hEk-L

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) invites applications for the fifth intake to its two-year full-time residential MBA degree programme commencing in June 2025.

Eligibility: A recognised UG or PG degree in any discipline from a recognised institution. Valid score in CAT, GMAT, GRE or a standardised test. Work experience is not mandatory. Final year students can apply.

Last date: November 17

More details at https://www.bitsom.edu.in/

Alliance University has introduced a two-year Master of Performing Arts programme designed to equip students with both artistic and managerial skills.

Eligibility: An undergraduate degree or its equivalent with minimum eight years professional experience in dance or a recognised graduate degree with relevant exam certifications.

More details at https://t.ly/ikBXU

LPU Online, the digital learning division of Lovely Professional University, has launched two new UGC-approved online programmes: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Economics. Admissions will open on November 10. For details, visit www.lpuonline.com

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has announced scholarships worth ₹35,00,000 to enable students to build careers. The minimum amount is ₹25,000, and the maximum is ₹ 1,00,000. The grants will depend on the student’s course structure. The scholarship is eligible for all Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts courses.

Deadline: December 15

Details at https://www.chefibpa.com/

ITM Business School has launched the MBA iConnect Scholarship, which offers substantial tuition waivers for eligible candidates.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% in Class 10 and 12 board exams and undergraduate studies. Score in ITM Scholarship Entrance Test (iSET).

More details at https://www.itm.edu/

The Management School at University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering scholarships upto 50% of the tuition fee for students starting their MBA in September 2025. All students who are offered a place on the full-time MBA will be considered. For details, visit https://t.ly/YeZYh

The IE Foundation has announced a new scholarship programme for the Master’s in Business for Social Impact and Sustainability programme beginning in February 2025 at IE New York College. For details of the programme and more information, visit https://shorturl.at/nKI7J

Events

I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map), an initiative from the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, conducted its Samavesha at the University of Ladakh to create awareness of the I-STEM National Portal.

College Vidya has introduced a range of features on its website designed to improve accessibility for visually impaired students. Beyond navigation, the company also ensures post-admission support and has trained its counsellors to provide a seamless experience for visually impaired students and provide audio-learning materials and examination support tailored to their needs.

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune, has appointed Dr. Rekha Arcot as its new Dean. She was earlier Dean of Academics and Clinical and Medical Superintendent at Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences (MAPIMS) and has had stints at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences, Saveetha Medical College and Sri Ramachandra Medical College.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has appointed Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz, as Professor of Practice (Honorary). Students, faculty and other dignitaries participated in the welcome ceremony.

KLH Deemed-to-be University Hyderabad hosted the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS) Student, Young Professional, and Women Congress (IEEE GRSS SYW 2024). Organised in partnership with IEEE GRSS Professional Activities, IEEE GRSS Global Activities, and the IEEE REACT India Initiative, it focused on the theme Machine Learning and GIS in Agri-Food Systems. Speakers included Keely Roth, Vice President of Information Resources at Planet (the U.S.); Fairouz Stambouli, Treasurer of IEEE GRSS, DLR (Germany); Mihai Datcu, DL Speaker at IEEE GRSS, DLR (Germany); Avik Bhattacharya, Vice President of Professional Activities, IIT-Bombay; Rahisha Thottolil from IIIT-Bengaluru; and Shoba Periasamy from Anna University, Chennai. The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of KLH Bachupally campus organised a series of events at Zilla Parishad High Schools (ZPHS) in Bowrampet and Bachupally to promote community welfare and unity and celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) hosted its annual Public Lecture series “Bangalore on IT” with Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam.AI as the guest speaker. His topic was Building Generative AI for a Billion Voices.

The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS), in collaboration with the Cyber Peace Foundation and supported by Google.org, concluded its hackathon. The event brought together 28 teams to address challenges posed by the proliferation of AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes.

College Board has announced that registrations for the 2025 Advanced Placement (AP) exams are open until November 15. For more details, visit https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/

Apply Board launched its Fall 2024 Student Pulse Survey, featuring responses from 1,500 students from nearly 100 countries and sheds light on how students are navigating their educational journeys amid policy changes, budgeting considerations, and career goals in key global destinations. The survey can be accessed at https://t.ly/ULUY4

Plaksha University hosted a teacher training programme on STEM for senior secondary school teachers from 108 School of Eminence and 10 Meritorious Schools across Punjab. The sessions offered practical applications, real-world examples and experimental tools to enable teachers to bring subjects to life in their classrooms.

Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) organised a workshop on integrating Virtual Reality (VR) in competency-based medical education. The event, held in collaboration with IAPSM-UP UK Chapter, showcased VR’s potential to transform medical training.

India Market Entry (IME) has launched its Earth Cubs in India. It aims to engage 200,000 schools and impact 50 million children with educational content focused on climate change, gender equality, biodiversity conservation, and more.

Student Tribe hosted Tribe Meet, which was attended by over 1,500 students from 60 colleges. During the event, the Diya Scholarship — established in memory of Diya, a Student Tribe intern who died due to a medical error — was presented to Ashwini, who has been pursuing higher education despite financial challenges. Particpants were also offered live internship placements and other giveaways.

International Management Institute New Delhi (IMI New Delhi) has launched a Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) programme to enable students to engage with underserved communities and participate in initiatives that address pressing societal challenges. The programme introduces students to real-world applications of social impact in three key areas: primary education, rural development, and empowerment of the underprivileged. Through partnerships with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi primary schools, NGOs, and rural development efforts in villages adopted under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, students are offered hands-on experiences designed to build empathy, social awareness, and a sense of responsibility.

SSN College of Engineering celebrated its 24th Graduation Day with 1002 students being conferred with degrees in the presence of Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); S. Sandilya, Chairman, Eicher Motors Ltd., and Harish Lakshman, Chairman, Rane Group.

The 14th season of ITC’s campus engagement initiative Interrobang?!: ITC on Campus saw over 550 innovative ideas generated by more than 4,600 students from over 1000 student teams across India’s 18 premier management institutes. Teams from MICA, Ahmedabad; XLRI, Jamshedpur; IIM-Mumbai; and SPJIMR, Mumbai were declared National winners across four categories.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) organised MANTHAN 5.0 to bring together industry leaders, aspiring managers, and educators to share fresh insights on creating inclusive business environments. Varinder Kumar Verma, Head of HR at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., gave the keynote address.

KIIT World School hosted a two-day Training of Trainers’ workshop for over 65 principals and teachers from schools affiliated with the CBSE. The objective was to improve the quality of teaching in schools. Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Director of Training at CBSE, was the chief guest.

KAI India, the Indian arm of the Japanese KAI Group, inaugurated a library with over 500 books at the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Islampur, Gurugram to encourage a sustained reading habit in school children.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) released the findings of its Application Trends Survey 2024: 2024 Business School Applications Skyrocket amidst Economic Uncertainty. The survey showed that total applications to graduate business school programmes in 2024 increased by 12% from 2023. The survey can be accessed at https://shorturl.at/o0h4d

The Young Entrepreneurs Foundation (YEF), in collaboration with the IIIT-D Innovation and Incubation Center, organised a Live Summit, Classroom to Startup: School Innovation Hubs for Nurturing Future Entrepreneurs. A diverse audience of school principals, educators, and industry leaders discussed approaches to fostering entrepreneurship in academic settings.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) hosted the second International Conference on Recent Advances in Information Technology for Sustainable Development (ICRAIS-2024) in a hybrid format. The Chief Guest was Dr. S. N. Omkar, Chief Research Scientist at IISc Bengaluru.

Awards

Kseniia Zahrai, a lecturer at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha (University of Canterbury), New Zealand has won Aotearoa Business and Economics Research Translation Competition in the Early Career Researcher category for her research Either You Control Social Media or Social Media Controls You.

Students of The Virtual Production Academy powered by Aptech, came second in the MSI AI Award at the VIVE Mars Global Virtual Production Short Film Competition 2024 for their short horror film, The Gift Box.

UPES Dehra Dun has been ranked 148th in Asia, 21st in South Asia and 12th in India overall in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings – Asia 2025.

Students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, won the All-Track Grand Prize at HackHarvard 2024, an international collegiate hackathon organised by Harvard University students. The winning team - Amrit Subramanian, Kottakki Srikar Vamsi, Chukka Navneet Krishna, and Surya Santhosh Kumar, all third-year students of B.Tech Artificial Intelligence – developed an AI-powered application, Sustainify, which guides users toward sustainable living by facilitating waste repurposing and eco-conscious shopping decisions.

Partnerships

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has signed a renewed and extended MoU with the Global Cyber University (GCU) of South Korea. While the original collaboration focused on credit exchange for Brain Education Meditation courses, the new three-year agreement encompasses broader cultural exchanges and the establishment of a global brain education centre in India.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has signed an MoU with the U.K. India Business Council (UKIBC) to foster collaboration across research, academic-industry projects, transnational partnerships, and international student mobility. This partnership aims to strengthen academic ties and open new avenues for global knowledge exchange.

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and Nourishing Schools Foundation (NSF) have partnered to implement a toolkit-based innovative nutrition and education programme across 20 residential schools in Karnataka and empower students to become changemakers in their communities while improving their health and learning outcomes.

Great Lakes Institute of Management signed an MoU with Pace University, New York, the U.S., to promote student and faculty exchanges, collaborative research, joint projects, short-term programmes, and industry engagements.

FPSB India, a subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), and the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), have signed an MoU to jointly develop bridging educational content and partner with universities in both countries to establish pathways for certification for aspirants and subsequent professional growth.