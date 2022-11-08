News from the world of Education: November 8, 2022

#SHESTEM 2022

Sweden recently launched #SHESTEM video challenge 2022, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission. The aim is to encourage girls towards STEM education.

What to do: Participants must record a 30-second video answering the question, “As India celebrates 100 years of freedom, you have been awarded a Nobel Prize for your innovation in tackling climate change. In your 30-second thank you video speech, tell us about your innovation and how it positively impacts climate change.” Participants may also create a prototype that is either digital or made utilising newspapers, paper-mâché, or in any other innovative way to support their video. Entries made with and without a prototype will be evaluated equally.

Eligibility: Applicants must be between 13 and 17 years from any school in India. Entries can be in Hindi or English.

Deadline: November 14

For details visit https://bit.ly/3WMrqLe

ULI Hines Student Competition

The ULI Hines Student Competition has launched its call for entries in the Asia Pacific region. The competition tests students’ skills in applying their knowledge of all aspects of real estate and land use in a practical exercise, with the top three finalists receiving a one-year ULI student membership

Deadline: December 16

For details on registration, visit https://asia.uli.org/uli-hines-student-competition-asia-pacific/

Postgraduate Diploma in Research for Social Action 2023

Azim Premji University recently opened admissions for its Postgraduate Diploma in Research for Social Action.

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline with two to 10 years of experience in social sector work in project implementation, activism, journalism, communication, and Law, preferably at the field level, with a working knowledge of English and who are no more than 35 years old.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3UddZCy

Green Warriors campaign

Tata Power Delhi Distribution recently announced its sustainability awareness campaign ‘Green Warriors, to sensitise young minds about global warming and its adverse effects on the planet. Students from Classes 3 to 10 can send innovative ideas to help save the environment, reduce and control global warming, and build a greener tomorrow through short videos (maximum duration 1 minute). Send the entries through WhatsApp on +91 9871655629, with your name, city and contact number.

Deadline: November 30

Nominations open for 2023 Yidan Prize

The Yidan Prize Foundation is looking for innovators who are making a significant impact in education. This an inclusive education accolade that recognizes individuals or teams who have contributed significantly to the theory and practice of education. It consists of two prizes, working in harmony: the Yidan Prize for Education Research and the Yidan Prize for Education Development.

Deadline: March 31

For details, visit, https://yidanprize.org/the-prize/nominations/

Rise Global Challenge 2023

Schmidt Futures, in partnership with the Rhodes Trust, recently announced that youngsters can apply for the 2023 Rise Global Challenge with the launch of the ‘Rise To’ campaign.

Eligibility: Students from the ages 15 to 17 (as of July 1, 2023)

Stages: Submission where applicants introduce themselves through videos, create an individual project that demonstrates their talents and benefits their communities, and peer review other applicants’ projects, among other activities; interview, where Rise selects up to 500 finalists to advance to ‘Finalist Days,’ where they demonstrate their motivations, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills in an innovative interview format; Global Winner Selection where, from the finalists, Rise selects 100 global winners to receive a lifetime of benefits as they work to serve others.

For details, visit, www.risefortheworld.org

M.Sc. Environmental Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Environmental Engineering course starting in January.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class Honour’s degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Earth Sciences, Environmental Management, or a background in the chemical, physical, biological or mathematical sciences; lower degree classifications may be considered if there is relevant work experience, excellent final project/dissertation, strong academic letter of reference, strong application statement linking with career goals; IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5). Applicants will need two supportive academic references and/or appropriate professional experience or achievements.

For more details, visit, https://bit.ly/3sYZ03d

IBCA admissions

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) recently announced admissions for its 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-Month Advance Diploma Course In Pastry (Level 3), 12-Month Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-Month Diploma Course In Pastry Arts (Level 2), Six-Month Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), Six-Month Certificate Course In Culinary (Level 1), Three-Month Certificate Course In Culinary, Three-Month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for Class 12 exam from any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalent.

Deadline : December 15

To apply, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

JKLU opens Ph.D. admissions

JK Lakshmipat University recently announced admissions to its Ph.D. programme for the Spring Semester of January 2023 with specialisations in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Finance and Communication.

Eligibility: Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA aggregate in the Master’s degree or equivalent in the relevant subject. JKLU is also offering direct admission to those students who are having a minimum of 75% marks of 7.5/10 CGPA in BTech/BE. Students coming directly from Engineering, having relevant experience of at least 10 years, should have 60% marks or 6/10 CGPA in BTech. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks in minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST students. Applicants who have passed the NET/SLET/GATE or other equivalent national test are exempted from JKLU’s entrance exam.

Deadline: December 12

For details, visit, https://www.jklu.edu.in/phd-admissions/

University of Strathclyde offers Scholarships

The University of Strathclyde invites applications to its Faculty of Science Master’s Scholarship for International Students, January intake.

Eligibility: Candidates must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission of a full-time place in MSc Advanced Computer Science, MSc Advanced Computer Science with Data Science or MSc Advanced Software Engineering in the Faculty of Science commencing January 2023; Be self-funded students who receive full scholarships, for example, from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3hfMidJ

M.Sc. Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Molecular Biology and Biotechnology course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year/ four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class from a recognised university in Molecular Biology or a related subject (Biochemistry, Genetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology); Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3E3CEnl

Reboot-Re-imagine-Rebuild

FICCI ARISE will organise its annual flagship conference for school education themed Reboot-Re-imagine-Rebuild on December 8, 9 and 10 at New Delhi. It will witness participation of over 500 delegates including state and central government officials, regulators, prominent educators, think tanks, and more, from across India. For details, write to ficciarise@ficci.com

LEAD Championships 2022

LEAD recently launched LEAD Championships 2022. It is open to over 1.2 million students studying in pre-primary to Class 9 in 3,000+ partner schools across India. This year, it includes five categories. The full schedule, rules and regulations, evaluation criteria and submission forms are available at https://championships.leadschool.in/

Mindler Internship Programme Season 3

Mindler, in collaboration with AFAIRS, recently launched the Mindler Internship Programme Season 3, a four-week virtual internship programme. To register, visit, https://navigate.mindler.com/internship

Government Approved Training Programme Under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

ARSDC, the CSR arm of Amara Raja Group of Companies, conducts a two-year Government Approved Training Programme Under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

Eligibility: SSC Pass/Fail/Intermediate Pass/Fail

Stipend: ₹7,500 for the first three months, ₹11,453 for next nine months, ₹11,653 for the next 12 months.

To apply, visit, www.arsdc.co.in For details, contact Ravi Kumar, Dean at 9739290499 or email at kvrk@amararaja.com

National Seminar on Computer Vision and Image Processing

Marwadi University will host a National Seminar on Computer Vision and Image Processing (NASCOVIP 2022), in association with the Gujarat Section of IEEE, at the university’s campus, on November 11 and 12. The seminar is themed Computer Vision and Image processing for Humanitarian Technology. For more details, and to register, visit, https://ieeegujaratsection.org/nascovip-2022/

Multi-city tour to meet medical aspirants

St. George’s University, Grenada, in the Caribbean, is hosting a multi-city tour to talk to medical aspirants about the university’s rolling admissions process. The 21-city roadshow will start on November 15 in Ahmedabad and end in December in Chandigarh. Students and parents can have one-on-one session with the SGU team. Interested candidates can register at https://sgu.wufoo.com/forms/p1rbcopw0bsk4ew/ or can contact Mr. Charath at +91 6383616166 or csoundar@sgu.edu for additional details.

MoUs and partnerships

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited recently signed an MoA with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to assist in the implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, to provide skill development and career guidance to students in government colleges.

RV University recently signed an MoU with upGrad to offer a joint M.Tech programme in Data Science. The collaboration seeks to offer industry-relevant curriculum and train students as per industry requirements.

Sunstone recently partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide industry-recognised and desired skill training to students across its training hubs. NSDC also recently partnered with Hoping Minds, to offer programmes such as Full Stack Development (MERN), Data Science, Applied EV Design and Integration for learners from tier-2, tier-3 cities, small towns, and villages across India

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi, recently signed an MoU with Szent Istvan University, Hungary to enhance student and faculty exchange programmes.

Q Academy recently kicked off a free, two-month training programme in coding and artificial intelligence in Capital High School Odisha. It was organised in association with Government High School Odisha, also known as Mo School, and supported by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Odisha.

CMR University recently partnered with FSL India, to organise a workshop for combating Cyberbullying through Alternative Safe Space and Deleting Hate Speech (CTRL+ALT+DELETE), to spot and stop cyberbullying. Over 75 students participated.

Lovely Professional University, in collaboration with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, Division of Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), recently organised a four-week specialised course on IoT technologies and applications for smart cities.

BYJU’S, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, recently launched a not-for-profit initiative of making its free e-learning content available to nearly 31 lakh students in the state.

Pearl Academy recently collaborated with India Craft Week, as their knowledge partner.

The Design Village recently collaborated with Cultinno for a two-year exchange partnership to enhance R&D projects and skills development programmes.

The India Software division of Stellantis, in collaboration with the ECell department of IIIT Hyderabad, recently hosted a 24-hour hackathon, and provided students with a platform to put their problem-solving skills to use for the automobile industry.

Skill-Lync recently partnered with Mangalayatan University to integrate its courses across domains into the university’s curriculum and provide students with the latest industry-relevant courses.

Gurucool recently tied up with the Telangana government for TMR Institutions to integrate Gurucool Padhaai in 204 Residential Schools and two junior colleges with more than 1,30,000 students across the state.

TalentSprint and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recently announced a PG Level Advanced Certification programme in AI and MLOps.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur recently observed its 63rd Foundation Day where 18 awards were presented to its alumni and fellows. Also, the institute’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre recently announced the cohort of 15 startups under the NIRMAN Accelerator Programme supported by the Department of Science and Technology which was launched this July.

IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology – MeitY, Government of India, recently successfully achieved the goals set for the Centre for Excellence in Research and Development of Nanoelectronic and Theranostic Devices established in 2014. The institute also recently developed an AI-assisted model to predict bone repair outcomes for various fracture-treatment methods. The results were published in PLoS One, co-authored by Souptick Chanda and research scholar, Pratik Nag.

IIT Roorkee researchers recently identified three antiviral molecules that can be used effectively to treat COVID-19 infections, through drug repurposing, computational and antiviral experimental studies. The team was led by Prof. Shailly Tomar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee. The Research paper was co-authored by Ruchi Rani, Siwen Long, Akshay Pareek, Preeti Dhaka, Ankur Singh, Pravindra Kumar, Gerald McInerney, and Prof. Tomar and published in the peer-reviewed journal Virology. Also, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, recently approved a new research centre at the institute known as ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-CoE). The institute also recently hosted the Ninth International Symposium on Hydraulic Structures, in partnership with the International Association for Hydro-Environmental Engineering and Research.

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI, recently delivered the Foundation Day lecture on Data and Technology in the Capital Market, during IIMB’s 49th Foundation Day celebrations. Faculty, former faculty, alumni, students and staff participated.

Team Innovation Geeks from IIM Calcutta, comprising Shivam Chandak, Avichal Agrawal, and Pragya Malik (Team Innovation Geeks), recently won the third edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Challenge.

Events and launches

IISER Thiruvananthapuram recently celebrated its 14th Foundation Day.

Asia Pacific Institute of Management recently celebrated fresher’s party Rhythm, to welcome new entrants.

International college admissions coaching platform Halp.co announced its entry in India to support students aspiring to study abroad. It has set up offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab.

Anant National University recently conducted its fourth convocation at AnantU, Ahmedabad campus. Over 207 students participated in the ceremony. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, was chief guest.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University recently held its first convocation ceremony where 1,324 students graduated in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

IIAD Delhi recently held its Foundation Diploma Ceremony to facilitate the students of batch 2021.

Simplilearn recently hosted its third online convocation ceremony in partnership with Caltech CTME to felicitate over 300 learners for completing Postgraduate programmes in Cloud Computing, DevOps and Full Stack Development.

uKnowva and SkillsConnect recently conducted a panel discussion on the skills youngsters require to thrive in the current job market.

The Thanu Padmanabhan Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, recently hosted a three-day conference, on the topic Current Status of Cosmology.

Azim Premji University recently unveiled Rivers of Life: A journey through India’s Rivers, a celebration of nature as seen through the country’s myriad rivers. It featured a photo exhibition and participation from folk singers, conservationists, academicians, and storytellers who shared their experiences around diverse river landscapes.

The Indian Institute of Art and Design, Delhi, recently hosted a two-week interdisciplinary workshop on the art of puppetry with the pioneer of puppetry, Dadi Pudumjee.

Yes Germany recently celebrated its annual day. Vikram Singh, Former DGP, UP police, Chancellor of Noida International University, and Jagwinder Patial, Associate Vice President, ABP News Network, were chief guests.

Genesis Global School, recently organised Affaire d’honneur, a play adaptation of Leonard Merrick’s short story The Judgement of Paris.

Orchids The International School recently initiated #ShineYourCity campaign, which was flagged off by environmentalist Subhajit Mukherjee. Students planted a variety of saplings.

BITS Pilani recently conducted a six-day Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp for students of classes 9 to 12, to help them experience the entrepreneurial ecosystem and understand the mindset of an entrepreneur through interactions with successful start-up founders at its campus.

Laurels and awards

Ten school teams were recently selected as winners at the Grand Finale of India@75 Youth Ideathon. Over 94,000 students from over 7,000 schools participated in the ideathon organised by ThinkStartup in association with MEPSC and CBSE.

India recently bagged two silver, three bronze and 13 medallions of excellence in WorldSkills Competition 2022, so far. Sixty-two skill competitions are being held over 12 weeks in 15 countries and regions till November 26.

Linisha R, an 11-year-old student from Ekya School, BTM Layout, recently bagged the bronze medal at the U-13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship.

CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was recently accredited with an A++ grade. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rated the institution with a CGPA of 3.71 out of 4 in the second cycle of Accreditation for five years.

The University of Wollongong was recently ranked 85th globally in the first edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.

Lambton College was recently conferred with two Outstanding Business Achievement Awards in Customer Service and Applied Research and Innovation on behalf of the Sarnia-Lambton Chamber of Commerce.