News from the world of Education: November 6, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

Scholarships at University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships in 2022. Applications will open in mid-November. The deadline to apply is May 16, 2022.

Eligibility: The programme must commence at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2022. The applicant must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield. Master’s programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible. Applicant must be self-funded and not be a sponsored student.

PG Certificate in Banking and Finance

Jaro Education today announced the launch of a new PG Certificate Programme in Banking and Finance in association with IIM Tiruchi. This interdisciplinary one-year programme strives to impart quality education that enables industry-ready skills to equip tomorrows’ leaders in the BFSI sector. Those interested can enrol at https://bit.ly/3jHOQQe

Imarticus collaborates with BIMTECH

Imarticus Learning and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has launched Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses with specialisations in FinTech and AI & Data Science. The two-year course will have live instructor-led training along with recorded videos and presentations, with the minimum eligibility criteria being a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. The overall programme fee is ₹275,000. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3buSLeE

Prodigy Education hosts national tournament

Prodigy Education has launched its second Annual National Tournament, Round the world with Ed, in India. Through this, the startup strives to give students an opportunity to compete with peers from different schools and win exciting prizes. The competition will run until November 28 2021 and winners will be announced in the first week of December 2021. The start-up will also incentivise teachers for creating assignments.

Muzigal launches Muzigal Academy

Online music learning platform Muzigal has launched Muzigal Academy to bring structured music education accessible. The academy will cover various cities with a network of music learning centres, and four academies will be launched across India. The academy is open to all above five years of age. The academy will be a registered centre for Trinity and Rockschool exams for different levels.

WhiteHat Jr launches music course for ages 18+

WhiteHat Jr has entered the 18+ segment with the launch of a specially curated course to offer immersive learning opportunities for music aspirants across all age groups. The ‘Perform With Music’ has a specially-designed curriculum to help learners practice contemporary music and also offers opportunities such as virtual ‘Jam Rooms’ and curated events called ‘Socials’, where learners can give live performances and engage with fellow enthusiasts.

New public repository on COVID-19 data

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, the Centre for Networked Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) are collaborating with Bengaluru-based private firm Semantic Web India to continue the efforts of a critical COVID-19 Data website. The new public repository is being hosted at http://www.incovid19.org