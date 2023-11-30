News from the world of Education: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Learn and Earn Programme

Taxbuddy launched the third batch of its four-month Learn and Earn programme, which will begin on February 2, 2024. The programme ranges from foundational principles to advanced strategies, learning about the various ITR forms, crypto, future and option transactions and navigating IT notices.

Eligibility: Aspiring tax professionals and CA/ CMA/ CS aspirants

Deadline: January 31, 2024

To register, visit https://www.taxbuddy.com/learn-earn

PGDM admissions

FOSTIIMA Business School invites applications for its two-year PGDM programme for the academic year 2024-2026. Specialisations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations and Analytics, and International Business. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: A UG degree from a UGC-approved university with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. CAT/ XAT/ MAT/ CMAT score above 75%.

To register, visit, fostiima.org/admissions.php.

Amber Scholar Programme

Amberstudent unveiled the Amber Scholar Programme to support students pursuing higher education in the U.K. and Australia.

Who can apply: All January 2024 Intake students studying in any programme in the U.K. or Australia.

Deadline: December 31

Visit https://bitly.ws/33iD6 for more details.

SPJIMR opens admissions for PGPDM

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research has opened admisssions for its 12-month Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) commencing in February 2024.

Eligibility: A UG degree (any discipline) a recognised university, minimum two years of relevant work experience, basic proficiency in computers and ease with English as a medium of instruction.

To apply, visit https://admissions.pgpdm.spjimr.org/.

Academic Excellence International Master’s Scholarship

The University of Essex, the U.K., has introduced the Academic Excellence International Master’s Scholarship for Indian students.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from tier-2 universities who have completed their UG either overseas or in the U.K., and are self-funding their PG studies. Students who have achieved a minimum of 60% or CGPA 6.5/10 or CGPA 2.6/4 are eligible.

Deadline: November 30

Details at https://bitly.ws/33iS2.

Postgraduate International Development courses

The University of Bath has opened applications for its postgraduate International Development courses for 2024. The Department of Social and Policy Sciences offers courses in M.Sc. International Development, M.Sc. International Development with Economics, M.Sc. International Development with Conflict and Humanitarian Action, and M.Sc. International Development, Social Justice and Sustainability.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

For details about eligibility and course pathways, visit https://bitly.ws/33iVj.

M.S. in Health Informatics

LeapScholar has partnered with Michigan Technological University to offer an M.S. in Health Informatics to Indian students in a hybrid format.

Course commences: August 26, 2024

Eligibility: A UG degree in any field from a regionally accredited academic institution with a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher; IELTS (6.5) or TOEFL (79); GRE/GMAT scores are waived for students applying through Leap Advantage. No prerequisite courses are required

Deadline: July 26, 2024

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/33iWk.

M.S. in Mechanical Engineering

LeapScholar has partnered with Michigan Technological University to offer M.S. in Mechanical Engineering to Indian students in a hybrid format cost.

Course commences: August 26, 2024

Eligibility: A UG degree in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related technical field from a regionally accredited academic institution with a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher on a 4.0 scale; IELTS (6.5) or TOEFL (79); GRE/GMAT scores are waived for students applying through Leap Advantage. Some prerequisite courses may be required.

Deadline: July 26, 2024

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/33iX6.

Events

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) conducted its annual Sports Achievers Award 2023, where 52 student-athletes were recognised for their endeavours.

Riyanshi Bariya, Vandita Pathak, and Shalom Ram — B.Tech. (Computer Engineering students of NMIMS Indore — developed a healthcare device, ‘Sehat Sathi: A Smart and Automated Medication Dispenser’, in partnership with the DST-Government of India, CII, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, DST-Centre for Policy Research at Punjab University, and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, which solves the problem of medical non-compliance through real-time tracking of whether medications have been taken on time.

Centurion University of Technology and Management will offer the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) through its School of Undergraduate Studies, in the current 2023-24 session.

The Department of Education at the Central University of Tamil Nadu observed National Education Day to honour the life and legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister.

Students of the University of Sheffield, the U.K., raised over £1,30,000 and volunteered 36,000 hours in the local community over the past year supporting youngsters with mental health problems, working with refugees, and helping older people.

The Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi announced the establishment of a hospitality education academy in Abu Dhabi next September, which will be managed and guided by Les Roches.

The Lexicon Schools organised the ‘MI Fest’ across all its campuses to showcase Howard Gardners’ Theory of Multiple Intelligences. All campuses participated on different themes such as Herbal life, Space and Sustainability.

Smiling Tree partnered with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), to hold a ‘Reusing Plastic Bottles Workshop’ to empower educators with practical knowledge on sustainable practices.

Whistling Woods International hosted a masterclass featuring Chantal Rickards OBE, British television and film professional and the former CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. She spoke about Planning a Career in Hollywood and Beyond and also interacted with the students.

Samsung has upskilled 3,000 underprivileged students from eight cities across India in AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding and Programming and so on under its Samsung Innovation Campus. The final batch of 120 students are from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Associate Professor (Marketing) at FORE School of Management, participated in the Chief Marketing Technologists’ Summit 2023, and spoke on two panels on Artificial Intelligence. Dr Subir Verma, Director, FORE School of Management, took part in a panel discussion on Indian B-Schools: Meeting the Challenges of Industry 5.0 and NEP 2020, held as part of the Dr Pritam Singh Memorial Conference 2023.

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted a two-day DIR-V VEGA Nationwide Roadshow Hands-on Workshop, a joint effort of its EE and CSE departments, in partnership with the IEEE India Council and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CII Connect 2023 — organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu — conducted a make-a-thon under the theme: Generative Ai for Industry at Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Chennai. Around 137 colleges across Tamil Nadu participated. The top three finalists were PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, K Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, and KG College of Arts & Science.

SRM Nightingale Matriculation Higher Secondary School celebrated its 56th Annual Day. The chief guest was Daniel Jacob, Senior VP, EC International. The school magazine, Pragathi, was released on the occasion. Students conducted a cultural programme.

ASOKA and Sahyadri Sahodaya Complex held a workshop in Satara, Maharashtra, for 40 teachers, training them with up-to-date methods in line with NEP. The programme was attended by educators from across the region.

Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University organised a comprehensive masterclass, “A Taste of Italy,” presented by ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts. ALMA Ambassador Chefs Alessandra Rubini and Daniela Antoniotti from Italy were present at the event, which was facilitated by the MINERVA Project of the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI).

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, celebrated its platinum jubilee, at KMC Greens, Manipal. The Chief Guest was Dr. Kishore Mulpuri, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at The University of British Columbia, Canada, and an alumnus of KMC.

Students of KLH Global Business School, Kondapur, and KL Business School, Vijayawada, completed skilling training in the SAP domain with the support and efforts of the Department of Skilling Training of the University.

SSN and Shiv Nadar University Chennai awarded scholarships worth Rs. 5 Crores to 600 meritorious students from both institutions. K. Deenabandu, Chairman State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), was the chief guest.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru hosted a conclave for principals from different educational institutes to discuss the future of education in India.

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted its 13th convocation ceremony where 4,465 students received their degrees.

McGraw Hill has introduced Polity Simplified, a book authored by Rangarajan R for UPSC aspirants focusing on Indian Polity and Governance and containing 24 practice tests.

Awards and recognition

Students of the Aditya Birla World Academy won multiple medals at the Grand Finale of The World Scholar’s Cup 2023, held at Yale University, the U.S. The juniors won eight gold and 12 silver medals, and the seniors won 28 gold and 11 silver medals across various events.

Fifty-one students from Vadodara, Gujarat, were recipients of the RR Kabel Star Scholarship Programme, designed for the children of electricians who successfully completed their class 10 exams this year.

Teams from India shone at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Internationals held in Panama City. Team Portkey from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, came first in the WRO national championship for Future Innovators Category, organised by the India Stem Foundation, while Team RFL Marine Bots secured first position in the RoboMission Elementary category.

As per a survey by Outlook, Teerthanker Mahaveer University was placed in the 45th rank among the top 50 Universities in India with 102.64 points out of 150.

MoUs and partnerships

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India signed an MoU with IISC-Bengaluru for advanced research collaboration and to promote collaborative innovation in sustainable mobility.

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council signed an MoU with the School of Hospitality and Tourism at G.D Goenka University, to integrate skill courses within Bachelor’s and Diploma programmes.

Kortext has partnered with K J Somaiya Institute of Management to provide essential e-textbooks to enable students to access course material anytime, anywhere, fostering a flexible learning experience.

One97 Communications Limited has partnered with Manipal Academy of BFSI to introduce the 12-month Paytm Fintech Young Leaders (PFYL) programme to groom graduates for a career in the Fintech industry.

RV University, Bengaluru, and ICAI, signed an MoU to collaborate in the areas of inter-institutional visits, faculty exchange, staff development, academic publications, research, and educational collaboration.

Lighthouse Learning signed an MoU with York College of Pennsylvania for a three-year partnership to enhance students’ educational experiences, higher education pathways and scholarship opportunities.

News from the IIMs and IITs

Researchers from IIT Mandi were part of an international collaboration that conducted an analysis concluding that the extrusion-based metal additive manufacturing (metal AM) process stands out as the most superior and cost-effective method in comparison to other approaches in metal 3D printing. The team included Prateek Saxena, Naveen Kumar Bankapalli, and Vishal Gupta, from IIT Mandi, Ankur Bajpai from University of Edinburgh, Christian Lahoda from Technische Universität Berlin, and Julian Polte, from Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology, IPK, Germany.

IIM Kashipur bagged a four-star rating for 2022-23, in the recently released list of Institutions Innovation Council by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The Ministry of Education and IIT Kanpur announced the successful outreach of the Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE). It offers self-paced interactive learning and assessment modules for various competitive exams including NEET and JEE and multilingual access and mentors for guidance.

Team Vision from IIM Mumbai won first place in the Cummins India’s B-school case study competition – REDEFINE 2023, themed Unlocking the Power of Digitalisation in the Aftermarket. Team Comeback from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, was the runner-up.

