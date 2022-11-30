News from the world of Education: November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Workshop at IIM-Rohtak

IIM Rohtak is organising a two-day workshop on Case Method Teaching on December 20 and 21 at the United Services Institute, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. Registration fee is ₹ 11,800 (includes taxes, workshop material and lunch and refreshments. Registration fee for doctoral students/ research scholars is ₹. 8000.

Who can apply: Faculty in academic institutions; case researchers and writers; corporate learning and development specialists Venue:

Deadline: December 10

To register, visit, www.iimrohtak.ac.in

Simplilearn-IIT-Roorkee launch new programme

Simpilearn recently partnered with IIT Roorkee to launch a programme HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any background and an eagerness to use the programme concepts to solve real business problems. Working professionals with over six years of work experience can also register. Prior coding or technology expertise is not necessary.

To apply, visit, https://www.simplilearn.com/hr-analytics-certification-online-course

Admissions open

The Design Village (TDV) Noida invites applications for its Bachelor of Design (Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Transport and Mobility Design), Master of Design (Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design), and M. Des Integrated Programme (Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design).

Eligibility: For the Bachelor’s programme, those who have passed or will appear for Class 12 exam from a recognised Board. Admission to the Master’s course will be on the basis of marks obtained in graduation, supported by relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test to be held on December 18, which will be followed by an interview for both courses.

Deadline: December 14

Visit https://apply.thedesignvillage.org/ to apply

Anant National University has opened admissions for the B.Des. programme for the academic year 2023-24. The institute offers specialisations in Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design, Transdisciplinary Design, and Moving Image. For details on eligibility and to apply, visit https://anu.edu.in/programme/bachelor-of-design/

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, recently opened admissions for its iGlobal MBA programmes 2023 batch.

Eligibility: Admissions will be based on a comprehensive evaluation of multiple factors that include past academic performance and achievements, relevant work experience, written and verbal communication skills, and initiatives taken, and the score in standardised tests such as CAT/GMAT/XAT/NMAT/GATE. This will be followed by an online.

Deadline: February 28, 2023

https://snu.edu.in/

YVO’s Future Leaders Programme (FLP) invites applications from students and educational institutions for its last batch of the year, beginning in December. The programme introduces social entrepreneurship to youth between 16 and 25 years and helps them combine leadership with social service. The programme has been recognised by the NSS wing of the Maharashtra Government.

Deadline: December 5

To apply, visit https://www.yvorg.in/future-leader-program

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Ghaziabad invites applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course 2023-25.

Eligibility: Three-year Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent in any discipline recognised by the UGC/ AICTE. A valid CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT/ NMAT/ XAT score is required. Candidates also have to take an entrance exam (written aptitude test, group case discussion/ extempore and personal interview).

To apply, visit, https://admission.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in/

JK Lakshmipat University has opened admissions to its full-time Ph.D. programme for the Spring semester of 2023. Specialisations include Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Finance and Communication. The university also offers scholarship of ₹25,000month for selected scholars. The written test and interview will be conducted on December 17.

Eligibility: Master’s degree or equivalent in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA. Direct admission can be offered to those who have a minimum of 75% marks of 7.5/10 CGPA in B.Tech/B.E. Students coming directly from the Engineering industry with relevant experience of at least 10 years should have 60% marks or 6/10 CGPA in B.Tech. Applicants have to take an entrance exam but those who have passed NET/SLET/GATE or any other equivalent national test are exempt.

Deadline: December 12

To apply, visit, www.jklu.edu.in

The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences (SIAS), Krea University, has commenced the first round of admissions for its B.A. (Hons) and B.Sc. (Hons) programmes for the class of 2023-26. The institute also offers scholarships to top performers who demonstrate significant financial need.

Eligibility: Completed or currently in Class 12 or equivalent and are 21 years or less as on August 1, 2023. There is no minimum cut-off score, or extracurricular achievement required to apply for the courses at SIAS.

For details and to apply, visit https://krea.edu.in/

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for Masters in Urban Planning for January 2023 and September 2023 entry. The university offers scholarships based on academic performance.

Eligibility: A three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject from a recognised university in India with 60% marks or higher. IELTS score must be 6.0 overall with no less than 5.5 in any band.

Deadline: Mid-December

For details, and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3GXdZD2

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened applications for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE). This 2.5-hour computer-based test will test knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English.

Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with not less than 55% in Physics, Chemistry and Maths separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

To register, visit https://www.amrita.edu/btech

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, recently opened admissions for Diploma programmes in Education: Diploma in Early Childhood Education, Diploma in Inclusive Education, and Diploma in Learning Disability. Each is a one-year, part-time programme offered in blended mode.

Deadline: December15

To apply and for more details, visit https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/diploma

St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, has opened applications for its January 2023 intake from prospective medical students in India. To apply, visit, https://www.sgu.edu/international-students/south-asia/

Scholarly Global hosts aptitude test

Scholarly Global will host a free University Aptitude Test to test a person’s knowledge of English, General Mathematics and Logical Reasoning on December 10 from 1.00 to 2.00 p.m. Open for students from Class 9 to Class 12. Visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/ for details.

Skill Development Scholarship

Internshala Trainings recently launched the Internshala Trainings Skill Development Scholarship Programme to train meritorious college students from diverse domains including engineering, management, design on the Internshala Trainings platform.

Deadline: December 10

For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IST_SDS22

AAFT Online launches course in Retail Management

AAFT Online has announced the launch of Diploma Course in Retail Management for freshers and working professionals from January 2023. The course will cover core aspects of the retail ecosystem including Supply Chain Management, Consumer Behaviour and Customer Service, E-Commerce, Retail and Digital Marketing, Information Technology in Retail and more. It will also offer 100% placement assistance. For details, visit, https://www.aaftonline.com/

MoUs and partnerships

RV University signed MoUs with KidzCinema and CultureCinema to explore academic and real-life training in film making. The MoU also assures curational guidance and mentoring for RVU student organisers of the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA), which the institute recently hosted.

Unacademy recently signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Council of School Education, Department of Education, Government of Rajasthan to enable government students prepare for various competitive exams by offering subscription-based scholarships.

HDFC Bank Limited recently partnered with Flywire Corporation to enable Indian payers to pay their international education fees to higher education institutions globally digitally.

National Education Society for Tribal Students recently signed an MoU with 1M1B Foundation to train teachers and students at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The University of Birmingham and Tesco Bengaluru recently partnered to create postgraduate study programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Course5 Intelligence, in association with Swades Foundation, recently launched Course5 Academic Scholarship Programme, a multi-year scholarship programme for higher education. The first batch of 40 winners from rural Maharashtra will be mentored and supported through the duration of their chosen courses.

Coforge Limited recently partnered with the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and will offer Coforge an opportunity to shape the content of whitepapers, research papers, and books written by faculty and students at Wharton.

K7 Computing Pvt. Ltd. recently signed an MoU with SRM Easwari Engineering College to set up the Easwari Engineering College-K7 Centre of Excellence for Malware Analysis to train the students and faculties on advanced malware investigation.

Sattvik Council of India recently signed an MOU with School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies at DY Patil Deemed-to-be University to enable students pursue training courses such as Sattvik Internal and Lead Auditor.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai recently collaborated with Cocoon Fine Rugs for an industry project led by students.

Pearl Academy partnered with Realme to launch the “Curve in Design” contest for Pearl Academy students, who will get a chance to present their ideas and get an opportunity to work at the Realme Design Studio.

News from the IITs and IIMS

A team of researchers from IIT Roorkee was part of the first data release of the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA), an Indo-Japanese collaboration of 40 radio-astronomers working together with the International Pulsar Timing Array (IPTA) to detect low-frequency gravitational waves.

IIT Jodhpur researcher recently developed Lanthanides-based perovskite nanocomposite catalytic materials for artificial photosynthesis to produce high purity hydrogen. Rakesh K. Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Jodhpur, was the Principal Investigator and team members included Ph.D. students Kiran Shejale, Devika Laishram, Bhagirath Saini, and Postdoctoral researcher Krishnapriya. A self-cleaning coating for easy maintenance of solar panels was developed by Ravi K. R., Associate Professor and Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering along with Meignanamoorthi G, Project Assistant and Mohit Singh, Research Scholar and Prime Minister’s Research Fellow (PMRF), Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

IIT Kanpur recently celebrated Constitution Day. Along with Simplilearn, it also hosted its first convocation to felicitate 426 learners on the successful completion of their professional certificate programme in Blockchain. The institute also recently hosted Barefoot College International (BCI) to showcase solar energy initiatives at the ongoing International Training Programme on ‘Mitigating Climate Changes while harnessing Renewable Energy’, in collaboration with African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).

Researchers from IIT Mandi recently developed a method to assess the ability of buildings in the Himalayan region to withstand earthquakes. The findings were published in the Bulletin of Earthquake Engineering. The research was led by Sandip Kumar Saha, Assistant Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and co-authored with Ph.D. student Yati Aggarwal.

Shreyas S, Amrita Singh and Shinde Chaitanya Sharad of Team Transcendence of IIM Bangalore took home the first prize in the seventh edition of the Samsung E.D.G.E Campus Programme.

IIM Raipur recently collaborated with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to launch a two-year Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR Management.

Convocations

SIMATS School of Engineering recently held its annual convocation ceremony for 575 students.

The annual convocation o f IILM University saw 161 students from the Gurugram campus receive their MBA degrees while 164 students from Lodhi Road and Greater Noida campuses received their PGDM.

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) recently celebrated its 10th convocation with 107 students were awarded degrees on the successful completion of BBA, B.Tech, MBA, M.Tech, PGDAR, PGDID and PhD programmes. The event also coincided with the university’s 11th Founder’s Day.

Simplilearn recently hosted its convocation ceremony with the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst to felicitate over 300 learners for successfully completing their postgraduation programmes.

Nettur Technical Training Foundation held a convocation ceremony for 2,262 students who completed their diploma, post-diploma and postgraduate programmes.

IIIT-Delhi recently hosted its convocation ceremony and conferred degrees upon 390 B.Tech., 191 M.Tech., and five M.Tech Dual degree and 21 Ph.D students.

B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology recently held its 12th convocation where 2,340 students including 44 Ph.D., 501 PG and 1,795 UG received their degrees.

Awards

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions were recently honoured with sports awards at the TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI.

Indian student Dhanalaxmi Gaddam and her teammate Abass Bamidele Abdulsalam, both studying at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, UAE, recently won the first edition of DP World’s Big Tech Project for a virtual solution that could enhance productivity and efficiency at ports and terminals around the world.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) recently bestowed the Green Champion Award to GITAM (Deemed to be University) for being an ‘Institution encouraging IGBC Green Education Programme’ through its Green Built Environment course for M.Arch students.

Team Vision from Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur (Delhi Campus) was declared the winner of REDEFINE 2022, the case-study competition hosted by Cummins India.

Events

The Design Village recently organised an interactive session for fashion/textile students with fashion designer Mossi Traore.

Students of Lexicon MILE visited five villages across India to identify developmental challenges in these areas and provide appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth, under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan project.

PW (PhysicsWallah) recently added Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to its portfolio with the launch of Teaching Wallah. It offers a one-month free Samarth CTET course, which includes live lectures on the Teaching Wallah YouTube channel and class notes, mock tests, and lecture recordings on the PW app. Samarth CTET 2022 will conclude on December 16 and aspirants can download the lectures from the app and learn at their own pace.