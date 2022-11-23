News from the world of Education: November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

MoUs and collaborations

Kotak Mahindra Bank recently announced its CSR association with Pragati Pratishthan to support special education of hearing-impaired children of tribal communities. It funded the renovation of the Nilesh Laxman Murdeshwar School for the hearing-impaired.

Project EKA Foundation and Barista Coffee company recently collaborated under the umbrella of Project Sharda to provide free and quality education for underprivileged students.

ICT Academy, recently partnered with ServiceNow, to take its digital training and skills programme to 1,000+ ICT Academy partner institutions to benefit teachers and students.

Aditya Birla World Academy and Ujaas recently collaborated to promote menstrual hygiene in rural India.

National Education Society for Tribal Students, an autonomous organisation established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, recently signed an MoU with 1M1B Foundation to train teachers and students at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Miles Education recently partnered with Yeshas Academy to demonstrate new-age accounting skills to Accounting and Finance professionals.

Mphasis, through its CSR arm, recently made a grant of ₹18 crores to Ashoka University to expand the Mphasis Laboratory of Machine Learning and Computational Thinking at the university. The partnership will also lay the foundation of Digital Makerspace to intensify engagement and experiential learning within the student community.

Vedantu, along with Space2Grow, recently launched the Online Child Safety Benchmarking Framework, proposing internal standards and criteria to ensure that services to all stakeholders, especially children, are safe and standardised.

Events and launches

Rana Group recently launched Erisha EduSupport to provide training and mentorship to students around the globe and empower them to fulfil their dreams of higher education in India and abroad.

UPES recently hosted its flagship conclave Education Tomorrow, which focused on the future of education and its transformative power to impact the world.

CMR University recently celebrated Founder’s Day by awarding 169 scholarships and 20 leadership awards.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s convocation was recently held where over 5,000 students were felicitated.

Satyug Darshan Vidyalaya recently celebrated its 22nd Founder’s Day titled Parivartan.

KnowledgeHut upGrad recently launched its new line of online self-learning programmes with 73 courses.

Career Launcher recently launched 12 study-abroad centres across eight cities to meet the post-pandemic rise in demand for international study destinations.

School of Allied Health Sciences, at Noida International University, recently conducted a day-long health awareness camp at the Bhaipur Brahmanan village, to provide students with a basic understanding of healthcare delivery systems.

Shiv Nadar School, Noida, recently kicked off its international and integrated arts festival, Kaafila, themed Taking Pride in Love.

Jetking Infotrain recently held its annual tech-exhibit, Cybermania, with a display of projects designed by students.

SYNERGY-2022, a three-day tech fest, was recently organised by SGT University. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, was chief guest.

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, recently conducted a training programme for teachers, which spoke about the National Education Policy and Finnish teaching methods.

Indian Institute of Art and Design, Delhi, and Kingston School of Art, London, recently collaborated to launch JAMBOREE, a creative confluence of views and ideas on design. Six online talks were held with prominent speakers from both institutes.

RV University recently hosted India’s first Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA) 2022. Entries from student filmmakers explored personal and universal themes.

Ujjval World School recently organised UDAAN, an interschool competition in which over 102 students from 12 schools participated.

PrepInsta recorded placements of over 18,857 students this October. Over 475 companies have hired PrepInsta Prime students.

Ekya Schools, in association with CMR National Pre-University College, recently launched its first offline Model United Nations conference for students of Classes 9-12, with one committee available for students from Classes 6-8.

Under the Know India initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs, 40 International delegates from over 14 countries recently visited ARCH College of Design and Business to learn about the design and handcrafts practiced in India.

Bipin Nair, Dean, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Life Science, School of Biotechnology, was recently appointed as the vice chair of one of the five Special interest Groups (SIG) of the India AMR Innovation Hub (IAIH), a national-level body engaged in research related to antimicrobial resistance.

Whistling Woods International School of Media and Communication recently hosted the second edition of Masterclass Marathon featuring eminent women leaders from the Business, Media and Entertainment Industry.

Amity School of Communication recently organised a one-day workshop and competition ‘Ad-Vantage: Ad Film Making Competition’ under the guidance of ad maker Lloyd Baptista.

Bangalore-based project-based learning school Tapas has launched a school campus redesign hackathon ‘Jaga’ to make classrooms more flexible and conducive to learning for children. The initiative focuses on initiating dialogues and coming up with new ideas to foster better student-teacher relationships and engaging learning environments in schools. Participants will also get a chance to attend a Tapas Masterclass on space planning.

The Academic Staff College of KL Deemed-to-be University held faculty development programme on Fundamentals of Content Creation for Virtual Reality Environment using Unity. It also launched its Engineering Projects in Community Service (EPICS), community service programme, after signing an MoU with Purdue University, the U.S.

Sunil Kumar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, was recently named the next president of Tufts University.

Jean-Noël Barrot, French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, and delegates from the Embassy of France in India, recently visited Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi to consider Indo-France collaborations.

KIIT College of Engineering recently organised a three-day international conference SPECOM-2022 in hybrid mode in collaboration with institutes and societies such as IIT Dharwad, IGDTUW, KLU, SPCRAS among others.

GHCL Foundation Trust recently adopted five MCD schools in the South Delhi Zone as a part of its CSR initiatives to provide assistance in the maintenance and upkeep of these schools.

The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence recently hosted Quaiser Khalid, IPS, Commissioner of Police Railways, Mumbai, for a leadership talk for its Management students.

PFH German University recently organised a day at the airfield with flights in a glider, for its students as a part of the Agile Project Management module.

Awards

Anant National University’s Anant School of Climate Action was a part of the COP27 climate negotiations, held recently at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

World University of Design recently commemorated National Design Guru Day by felicitating Prof. Archana Shastri as Design Guru.

Vaishali Londhe from SVKM NMIMS’ Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPPSPTM) was recently granted a patent for her research on Microneedles fabrication with enhanced drug loading and delivery systems.

Praxis Business School’s Post Graduate Programme in Data Science (PGPDS) was recently ranked number one in the country for the second year by the Analytics India Magazine.

Samsung recently announced the top three winning teams of the inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow in India competition. Sputnik Brain, Udaan, and Alpha Monitor will get a total grant of ₹ 1 crore and a six-month incubation by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi.

Gaurav Bhanot, Ishan Pandita, Shubham Pawar and Aishwarya Fungeskar, fifth-semester students of B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering at Amity School of Engineering and Technology, recently won the first prize at the SUNHACKS 2022 international hackathon.

SIMATS School of Engineering recently hosted AGNITO 2022, an award ceremony, to recognise and appreciate 550 faculty and student achievements.

Surveys and research

Recent research from the University of East Anglia and RV University, Bengaluru, shows that Indian women in agriculture lack skills training opportunities and that they are the least likely to gain training to upgrade their skills or work in a different sector.

A survey by BridgeLabz, themed Engineers Preference Index, recently revealed that over 77.78% of Engineering graduates who take up additional online certification courses believe that it helps them to find a secure job more efficiently.

A recent survey by ApplyBoard on Top Trends in International Education showed that students were most concerned about cost of study, work opportunities after graduation and cost of living when considering study abroad options. Top fields of study were Business, Management, and Economics; Engineering and Technology; Sciences; and Health Sciences. The report can be found at https://bit.ly/3VbvrHF