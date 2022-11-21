News from the world of Education: November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

APU opens admissions

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, recently announced admissions to its new four-year undergraduate programmes in Economics, English, History, Philosophy, Social Science, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, and Environmental Science and Sustainability. Admissions are also open for the B.Sc. B.Ed. in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

Admission: Written test and personal interviews.

Deadline: For round one, which is to be held on December 24, the last date to apply is November 24. For round two, which is to be held on April 16, the last date to apply is March 16.

More details at https://bit.ly/3TNUgIx

O.P. Jindal opens admissions

O.P. Jindal Global University recently announced admissions for the academic year 2022-23 for its UG and PG programmes in Law, Business and Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Journalism, Art and Architecture, Banking and Finance, Environment and Sustainability, Psychology and Counselling, Languages and Literature and Public Health and Human Development. Scholarships are also available

Admission: The university will conduct different screening tests. Along with some university-level entrance exams, it also accepts at par scores of some standardised tests such as SAT (1100 Score), ACT (Score of 27), and CUET. For more information, visit, https://jgu.edu.in/entrance-examinations/.

To apply, visit https://jgu.edu.in/admissions/

M.Sc. Advanced Immunology

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its one-year MSc Advanced Immunology, starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree or overseas equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3XgPeqY

At University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2023.

Eligibility: Programme must be scheduled to commence in autumn 2023; applicants must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the university; all undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine and Dentistry; applicants must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee; applicants must enter a degree programme in year 1 or 2.

Visit https://bit.ly/3UVyDaO for details.

M.Sc. (Eng) Data Communications

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. (Eng) Data Communications course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or-four-year Bachelor degree, with a minimum of 60% or first-class in Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Physics, Maths and other branches of Engineering involving significant mathematical competence and relevant technical modules.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3TRhQnQ

BGU offers M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering

Admissions are now open for the two-year M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. degree in Biomedical Engineering or in closely related fields from an accredited institution, at a minimum GPA of 80/100; A TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. GRE is recommended but not required. An international applicant should contact a potential advisor among the Biomedical Engineering department faculty members (https://cris.bgu.ac.il/ )

Deadline: Rolling admissions

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3XiVVIX

Schoolwide Enrichment Programme

The Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) and The Renzulli Centre for Creativity, Gifted Education, and Talent Development, University of Connecticut, are collaborating to offer the Schoolwide Enrichment Programme to Indian educators. The eight week programme will be delivered virtually and is meant for primary and secondary school teachers, special educators and counsellors. Upon successful completion of the program, candidates will receive certificates from The Renzulli Center for Creativity, Gifted Education, and Talent Development.

Commences: December 2

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3XjkMfK

Krea opens admissions for MBA programme

IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University has opened admissions for the two-year MBA programme (2023-25).

Eligibility: Fresh graduates and those with work experience. CAT/ XAT/ NMAT/ CMAT/ GRE/ GMAT scores will be considered as will quality of writing in application forms.

For more details, and to apply, visit https://krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb/application-screening/

News from Ashoka University

Ashoka University and the Simons Foundation recently launched the Simons-Ashoka Fellowship programme to accelerate research in Natural Sciences. Fellows will receive mentorship from six senior Fellows, recruited from a base of accomplished scientists in India and an annual compensation of ₹18 lakhs for a maximum of three years, along with other allowances.

For details, visit, www.ashoka.edu.in

The university also announced admissions to the Young India Fellowship (YIF) class of 2023-24.

Eligibility: Candidates of all age groups who have a recognised UG degree in any discipline by July 2023 or earlier (can be a final-year student at the time of application).

Early deadline: December 19

For more information and to apply, visit yif.ashoka.edu.in

IIT-Kanpur launches five eMasters programmes

IIT Kanpur recently launched five new eMasters degree programmes in Economics, Fintech and Business Analytics.

Deadline: December 4

For eligibility and other details, and to apply, visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam 2023

Pearson VUE recently opened registrations for the 2023 Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam across India and will continue to accept registrations until July 31, 2023. To register, visit https://registrations.undergraduateexam.in/admissions/

Online MBA in Banking and Financial Services

T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has launched a two-year Online MBA in Banking and Financial Services programme for working professionals.

For details, visit https://www.tapmi.edu.in/

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam

The FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) will be held on December 25 for students in classes 5-11 in online and offline. Cash scholarships and fee waivers for FIITJEE programmes are available. Register at www.fiitjee-ftre.com or www.fiitjee-ftre.com/mobile or at the nearest centre. The registration fee is ₹500.

Deadline: December 22

University of Waikato announces scholarships

The University of Waikato recently announced an extensive range of scholarship packages exclusively for Indian students. Applications are open and available to UG and PG students.

To apply, visit https://www.waikato.ac.nz/

VidyaGyan opens admissions

VidyaGyan Leadership Academy has opened admissions for its 2023-24 academic session.

Eligibility: Applicants should be studying in class 5 in a rural school; age of girls should be less than or equal to 12 years, and the age of boys should be less or equal to 11 years; students from rural, low-income households (with a combined family income of not more than Rs.1 lakh per annum).

Deadline: November 22

Preliminary written exam: December 18

For details, visit https://www.vidyagyan.in/

AAKRUTI 2022

Dassault Systèmes recently announced AAKRUTI 2022, a nationwide product design competition. The challenge involves three stages — preparing product design, design concept submission, and final product submission. For themes and other details, visit http://www.3ds.com

L’ORÉAL Boost Programme

L’Oréal India recently launched L’Oréal BOOST, in collaboration with NGO partner Buddy4Study. In addition to the programme curriculum, students will get access to 33 Certifiable courses on Coursera, through a partnership with the platform. For details, visit www.loreal.co.in

AFA announces admission for NIFT

Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting online/offline applications from candidates for admission for NIFT for the session 2023 for B.Des and M.Des programmes.

Eligibility: For B.Des., students who have passed or are appearing for the Class 12 board exams BDes. For M.Des., a UG degree in any discipline from a recognised institute/ university or a three-year UG Diploma from NIFT/ NID.

Deadline: November 30

To register, visit https://www.afaindia.com/registration_form

Master of Data Science (Global) Programme

Deakin University, Australia, recently introduced an online Master of Data Science (Global) programme in collaboration with Great Learning designed exclusively for graduates of Great Learning’s postgraduate programmes in Data Science and Business Analytics and in AI and machine learning, offered in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3V6kpUF

Esri India announces scholarships

Esri India recently announced scholarships worth ₹1 lakh each to 10 deserving students.

Eligibility: Postgraduate students pursuing the M.Tech (Geoinformatics) programme in selected colleges and universities.

For details, visit, https://www.esri.in/en-in/home

Scholarships from SAGE Foundation

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE foundation), the CSR arm of the Shahani Group, in partnership with Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) recently announced that it will give 100 scholarships to underprivileged students in Mumbai and Pune can benefit from this initiative which will help them to enrol for TSCFM’s two-in-one Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (PDBFSI). To apply, write to csr1@shahanigroup.com or call +91 9172293842.

Free Mock Test for SBI PO Prelims

Oliveboard recently announced free mock test for SBI PO aspirants from December 17 to 20. Visit https://www.oliveboard.in/free-mock-test/?ref=contblog

Children’s Day celebrated

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently celebrated Children’s Day with a special cultural programme in which teachers organised dance, songs and skits.

Students and teachers of Kanakia International School, Chembur, organised a ‘Local fun fair for learners’ on November 14.

Vi Foundation recently organised a special event to release the second edition of ViR ki Kahaniyaan book and felicitate children for their academic excellence and extracurricular achievements.

Toprankers held a four-day campaign, which incorporated a quiz competition, Toprankers’s Flagship Scholarship test known as Maha scholarship Test, a mindfulness session with industry’s professionals and career and mental health awareness webinar session.

NAVNEET TOPTECH recently celebrated Children’s Day by holding a campaign, #PricelessChildhood that encouraged first-generation digital users to look back on their childhood.

Orchids The International School recently organised a fun fair themed Relive your childhood at 32 schools across 10 cities in India.

To celebrate Children’s Day, The Ayurveda Company recently collaborated with Wishes and Blessings to launch the Open Pathshala programme and make underprivileged children school ready.

Archies recently partnered with Child Right and You (CRY) on the occasion of Children’s Day and celebrated with the children from the CRY project area in Delhi.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur and William Marsh Rice University, the U.S., recently signed a cooperation agreement, which offers both universities newer avenues to work towards collaborative teaching, training, and research in areas of mutual interest. The institute’s technology business incubator Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, which works with young innovators and incubates new technology, knowledge, and innovation-based startups, recently collaborated with Microsoft to launch the “Azure Society of Excellence”. Also, the institute’s researchers recently developed a novel technology to turn ACs into affordable air purifiers. The institute, in collaboration with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), recently organised a training programme on innovative technologies of renewable energies for rural areas to mitigate challenges of climate change. It will go on till November 24.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. and IIT Delhi, recently signed a 10-year MoU to establish a “PFS Chair” at IIT Delhi, to give students first-hand exposure to key industry trends in green energy economics, climate finance, and renewable energy.

IIT Guwahati recently registered a strong pre-placement this academic year with over 21% increase in the offers during 2022-23. It has already received a total of 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs). The PPOs will continue to be made till Phase I of campus placements, scheduled for December 1, commences.

IIT Jodhpur recently held its eighth convocation and awarded degrees to 516 graduates in the presence of faculty, staff, students, parents and eminent personalities. Also, the institute entered into a collaboration with Swiggy to develop a face recognition system based on computer vision and Artificial Intelligence.

Students from IIT Mandi have received 69 pre-placement offers already and offers are increasing during the 2022-23 session.

Saint-Gobain India recently signed an MoU with IIM Ahmedabad to conduct a study for creating biodiversity habitats at the IIMA campus. It aims to support and determine a strategic design to enhance the ecological biodiversity at the institute.

The Government of Assam recently signed an MoU with IIM Bangalore to jointly operate the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’ (CMYPP). The institute also recently witnessed a summer placement season with 529 students bagging 539 internship offers over two days.

At a Masterclass in Dubai, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-Kozhikide, spoke about the institute’s expansion plans and said the management school is in talks with stakeholders in Dubai.

The seventh edition of TEDx IIM Rohtak included eminent speakers from various fields. The institute also recently celebrated its 14th Foundation Day.

IIM Udaipur recently signed an MoU with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) to recognise the institute as the knowledge partner for the FinTech Park.